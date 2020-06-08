Thanks to all who wear masks inside stores
Iwould like to say “thanks” to all the Mask-a-teers I see in Grand Junction. By wearing a mask you send a message that my well-being is important to you.
I wear a mask partly because it’s the least I can do. I can’t develop a vaccine. I can’t persuade the influenza viruses to mutate into benevolent life forms. But wearing a mask is easy, and experts say it helps.
If I enter a store where patrons and employees are not masked-up, I leave and take my business to a merchant who has implemented safeguards for my protection. Those merchants are extending my shelf life, and I will happily do business with them.
Wearing a protective mask does not infringe on any hallowed personal liberties. Rather it is a way to acknowledge that issues of community and national health take precedence over individual indulgence.
LINDA JENKS
Grand Junction
Passage of 107 will return wolf to rightful place in Colorado
I found James O’Malley’s June 1 take on reintroducing wolves to be full of misconceptions.
That wolves are dangerous to people isn’t backed up by on-the-ground reality. From 1995 to 2018 over 101 million people visited Yellowstone and not one was injured. I researched wolves in the wild and never once felt threatened.
Wolves can cause local reductions in herd numbers, but overall numbers from the three states centered around the 1995 reintroduction of wolves into the northern Rockies don’t support notions that wolves will decimate the herds that we all cherish:
Wyoming’s 1995 elk population was 103,448; in 2017, 110,300.
Montana’s 1995 elk count totaled 109,500; in 2018, 138,470.
Idaho’s 1995 elk numbered 112,333; in 2017, 116,800.
It’s odd, considering the claim of “devastation,” that all three states have shown an increase in herd numbers. Perhaps wolves have more ecological benefits than I realized.
Ranchers’ considerations need to be accounted for. However, during 2015 only 148 losses were attributed to wolves out of an inventory of 1,648,100 cattle in counties where wolves live. Wolves can be respectfully managed such that all our citizens’ concerns can be met.
Finally, its implied that this issue is driven by the Front Range. He not only dismisses the most recent survey but also by association the numerous surveys conducted over the last 20 years that demonstrate consistent support for wolf reintroduction throughout the state. This non-partisan issue unifies people rather than divides them.
Native species like the wolf are vital to maintaining the health of our ecosystems. Proposition 107 will make that happen. I look forward to voting “Yes” on 107, and restoring the wolf’s vital role here in Colorado. Howl yes for wolves!
TOM ZIEBER
Gunnison
Oregon landowners are against the Jordan Cove poject
Many of us landowners in Oregon noticed a full-page ad recently purchased in the Oregonian newspaper by the Western States and Tribal Nations Natural Gas Initiative. It was signed by several supporters, including the Mesa County commissioners and the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, to cite a few, but interestingly included no tribal nations. The stated purpose of the ad was to glorify how the Jordan Cove LNG project would help us Oregonians during the COVID-19 pandemic. But the real reason was to help solve your local problem of “stranded gas” as you call it, and provide you the opportunity to ship your gas across Oregon through the proposed Pacific Connector Gas Pipeline.
Let us be clear: there are more than 90 Oregon landowners along the route of that pipeline who are opposed to it crossing their private property for many reasons, including the pipeline’s effect on their water supply, agricultural operations, quality of life, and safety. Private property rights are also a key reason Oregon landowners are against the project. As part of the Jordan Cove project, the federal government would let a foreign company (Pembina) take United States citizens’ private property through eminent domain for shipping gas with no guarantee that it won’t be exclusively Canadian.
Many of these affected Oregon landowners are ranchers and farmers, like many of the rural residents in Mesa county. They are mostly elderly, 75% are over 65 years of age; 95% are over 55, and are dead set against their property being taken. Please just think about that for a minute how you’d feel if the tables were turned.
We suggest that you have a frank community discussion, and politely, as we Oregonians have been taught, keep your flatulence to yourselves.
LARRY and SYLVIA MANGAN
Lone Rock Ranch
North Bend, Oregon
Former state lawmaker likes James Iacino for Congress
To voters in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District: In a nation now chaotically teetering on the cliff’s edge of one of the most trying times in our history, the dearth in leadership of this nation is disheartening.
We cannot continue down a pathway where the common man and woman, who need opportunities, need access to solutions, need more than hope and a prayer, are continually showered by corporate-driven political slogans and tweeted promises. We need active, engaging plans for building innovative, practical businesses that provide decent, long-term jobs; we need focused leadership who listens, acknowledges the problem and puts a team together to fix it; we need active solutions now — especially as we watch the so-called efficiency of “bigger is better” fail. It is time not to rebuild, but to innovate and create an economy that works for all.
That is why I support James Iacino for the 3rd Congressional seat. I had become pretty jaded and cynical about leadership in both parties, and when I sat down with Mr. Iacino the first time, I went straight to my bellwether question: “Where do you stand on country-of-origin labeling for beef?” If he hemmed and hawed, if he looked to an aide for an answe — I intended to get up and leave.
Instantly he said: “I support it. Mandatory country-of-origin labeling has been essential to my business. The consumer has a right to know and I want to be their partner.” I knew then we had a leader.
That one action impressed me greatly. There was no slogan, no pandering, no asking where the lobbying group stood — just straight-forward honesty. We then had an in-depth discussion about creating a new economy.
One of the most compelling issues we face as we come out of this pandemic will be where and how we restructure this heaving, subsidized, and centralized economy that so many of us said was broken long before COVID-19 hit. Because James Iacino has been in the forefront of building an economic supply chain that works all the way from supplier, to labor, to consumer — he knows exactly what to do. He won’t need the on-the job training that can be too little to late. He won’t be trusting lobbyists for the answers.
James Iacino has my full support and endorsement.
Sincerely,
KATHLEEN SULLIVAN KELLEY
Former HD 57 state representative
Meeker
Glenwood a good model for a graduation during pandemic
I hope Dr. Sirko and others in District 51 have seen the live stream of Glenwood Springs High School graduation ceremonies on May 30 held at their airport. It was terrific and every bit as meaningful as any traditional graduation I have attended. I loved all the cars honking when each graduate’s name was read. I couldn’t be prouder of my niece, Kate Shanahan.
ELLEN IRELAND
Grand Junction
Vietnam veterans says its time to move on from Trump era
I grew up in a small town, marched in parades with the Boy Scouts and served as a US Army officer in Vietnam (1967-68). The values of America were deeply instilled in me throughout that time, but I realized later the that lack of cultural diversity was a true shortcoming for many of us from small towns. I have been fortunate to experience and appreciate people from different backgrounds, ethnicities and religions as I’ve matured.
I gave our current president a pass on his misogyny, adultery, bullying, draft-dodging, and other deviant behaviors, but his racism has finally pushed me over the line. Even Richard Nixon had enough grace to resign, and if Trump won’t do that, he has to be soundly defeated at the ballot box this November. He has managed to bring our country to its knees and another four years will only further damage our country which was great before he started dismantling it.
PETER ROBINSON
Grand Junction