Must we always turn to fireworks?
As a longtime resident and homeowner near Lincoln Park (29 years) I need to speak out about the out-of-control fireworks constantly occurring after many sporting events.
Sadly, the types of pyrotechnic devices that continually assault our ears in the Lincoln Park neighborhood are now only very low end, very late and very, very loud. Such was the case on Memorial Day when the “bombardment” began at 11:05 p.m.!
The lovely late spring evening’s peace was completely destroyed. This was not the first night our neighborhood suffered this type of outrageous disturbance of our peace, beginning well after 10 p.m. We humans and our terrified pets, patients in local nursing homes, as well as the VA will unfortunately suffer yet more of these uncivil assaults as long as our City Council and managers allow these out-of-control events to continue. Surely the powers that be can investigate new and exciting conclusions to public events, like laser light shows.
Yes, the equipment is costly but once installed it will undoubtedly pay for itself in a matter of years and it can be utilized at many venues and events, not just base ball games. Imagine the joy people of all ages will experience once the sun goes down when and this silent, visual equipment gets turned on, and the low end/loud fireworks are forever “retired!” I am also confident the public would support this and even contribute to a fundraising drive.
Oh, and 10:30 p.m. is also TOO LATE for fireworks. So this suggestion, which arrived in a letter of apology from the Parks Department on Friday is truly NOT acceptable. Fireworks are displayed at dusk on summer nights — 9:15 to 9:30 p.m. I know this from attending many beautiful, exciting displays in Boston on July 4th. These high-flying, stunning fireworks were a joy and thrill to experience year after year after year. If only our leaders truly cared about the quality of displays here, and also guarded our community from these becoming the dreadful assaults on our ears, pets, and psyches that they have now become. Please stop the very late/very loud fireworks at Lincoln Park. Develop and install QUIET finales to public events — laser light shows. PLEASE!
JACK DELMORE
Grand Junction
Will Grand Junction ever get a community center?
On June 8, the front page article of The Daily Sentinel reported on the latest City Council work session discussing marijuana regulations. There have been seven other sessions about planning for marijuana sales. We have been asked to take a survey for community input concerning what, where, and how to make implementation of marijuana sales actually happen.
In 2015 discussion began about a community center for Grand Junction. A steering committee was formed, feasibility studies were completed, a master plan and more community input was completed. Unfortunately, in 2019 the voters did not approve funding that plan. We now have approved marijuana sales with revenue designated for Parks and Recreation. More feasibility studies and community input to consider other locations has been completed. Now in 2021 — SIX YEARS later from the initial conversations — are we at a stalemate?
Although I personally think Matchett Park is a great location, I’d like to know a community center in Grand Junction is more than a vision. After all, it has been identified as a top priority. But is it being considered as such — and in my lifetime? (I’m 70!) I remain hopeful that our City Council can get something completed!
SUE SPRINGER
Grand Junction
To suggest insurgent mob wasn’t armed is plain wrong
There are some folks out there who would argue that the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021 was not an “armed insurrection.” If one watched it, there was no doubt it was an armed insurrection with death on the minds of some of the invaders.
To quote Jon Skolnik from Salon on June 2, “Although ‘armed’ in legal terms extends beyond that of just firearms, police nevertheless found a number of guns on rioters in the aftermath of the insurrection. Furthermore, CNN reported that the Oath Keepers, a far-right anti-government militia, were planning on trafficking a number of guns across the Potomac River to Washington , D.C. in an effort to support the insurgency.”
It seems that bear spray, flag poles, clubs, baseball bats, chemical sprays, fire extinguishers and crowbars do not qualify as “arms” by some thinkers. Legally, “armed” means being in possession of any weapon that can be used to harm another person.
To clarify further, Christopher Michael Alberts, a protester, was carrying a fully loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun on Capitol grounds. Capitol police seized a dozen firearms, one of which was an assault rifle, along with thousands of rounds of ammunition, and other weapons including a crossbow, a stun gun and 11 Molotov cocktails that day.
So to say that the storming of the Capitol was just a calm and organized tour of the building is ludicrous and those who believe that definitely need to have their heads examined.
HOLLY von HELMS
Montrose