Why Bobbie Gross will be a great county clerk
I am a retired employee from the Mesa County Department of Motor Vehicles and a former co-worker of Bobbie Gross. I worked 23 years for the Mesa County DMV under four different clerks and just retired in February 2022. I usually do not get into politics, but in this election we must select good people who will do the administrative jobs here in Mesa County with accuracy and integrity. We’ve painfully experienced what happens when we don’t. I’ve seen myself.
Bobbie is currently working in the Treasurer’s Office. There, to make the process flow better for customers who need to do transactions on mobile homes, she led a new efficient process that we call a “mapping event,” which was created for customers (taxpayers) to stay at one desk and up to four different county departments then work together to serve the customer (in this single location). This way the customer isn’t running around from one department to the next, typically all across the county. It’s saving everyone time — even the county departments. Efficiency, isn’t that what Mesa County taxpayers deserve?
A few years back as the DMV manager, Bobbie identified an improvement that was needed in the DMV. The Clerk’s Office was experiencing a large amount of rejects from the state in regards to odometer readings. She got involved on the legislative committee and began chasing the purpose of collecting the odometer readings on vehicle identification number verifications. Turns out it was being used for nothing! She suggested a revision to the form and helped draft the legislation to fix the issue. Bobbie is a true problem solver and is proactive in taking steps to streamline processes and procedures.
These are just two examples of the great things she has done in her work for Mesa County. Please join me in supporting Bobbie Gross for Mesa County Clerk and Recorder.
VINCE CORDOVA
Clifton
Lauren Boebert cares about the ‘little people’
I don’t believe in saviors (note the small “s”). I’ve spent a few decades doing politics, so I’m pretty jaded about people running for office. I don’t expect much. And I expect even less from career government employees.
I like Lauren Boebert. I like the fact that she’s a royal pain in certain people’s anatomies. I like the fact that she says things that are, gasp, impolite. I’ve met her and talked to her, and I am sure that whatever her faults are, she really cares about the “little people” in western Colorado.
I don’t want someone who will “reach across” to the other side or “work with” the other side. Generally, if the Democrats want it, a) it steals money from everyone, b) will make things worse, not better, and c) is contrary to the U.S. Constitution. Compromising American principles is a net loss, always.
I wasn’t happy with JFK, but he would be an “extreme right-wing” candidate today.
The problem with America is too much government, not the reverse. I know “free stuff” seems cool, but it’s a sucker game, nothing is ever “free.” It’s just a matter of who pays for it. Bureaucracy always fails, and when it does it always demands more power, more control and more of everyone else’s money. Government has no money of it’s own. It only has what it steals. (Yes, taxation is theft.)
You pay for well-maintained roads, but they aren’t. Why? Because the money is spent on cool things: bike lanes, new wide roads for that fat cat’s new subdivision, “art,” etc.
Back to Lauren. She is only one of 435 house members. By herself she can do nothing except make noise. The larger the “body,” the less any one person can do. Lauren helps by shaming the Democrats. Lauren helps by shining the light of publicity on sleazy deals. (And the PR arm of the Democrat party, the media, will never tell you the whole truth.)
I do have one small disagreement: I’m not a fan of “open carry.” But in the grand scheme of things, if she wants to carry that puny little 9mm in a drop-leg holster, that’s OK.
Lauren does good. Re-elect her.
GENE H. DREHER
Grand Junction
We’re all responsible for our own safety
Many observations have been made about the tragic mass murder in Texas. But one important fact came out a few days later. Arriving law enforcement officers were not going to jeopardize their own lives and safety by blindly charging in to stop the killer. Only after planning and awaiting a tactical team were they going to do anything.
These officers understandably want to go home to their families every night and are not going to act with the same zeal as would a parent of one of the trapped children. That’s just reality. In short, the takeaway is that each of us is primarily responsible for our own protection and safety. Law enforcement officers are only rarely going to be in a position to do anything on an individual’s behalf in the short term.
This is not an indictment of law enforcement, but an acknowledgment of its limitations. When a madman with a gun, knife, club, firebomb or automobile decides to kill innocent people, those unable to protect themselves — and specifically children — will be victims. Take that as a fair warning and plan accordingly, however you must.
BILL MARVEL
Grand Junction