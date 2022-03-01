Would we come together to fight for our country?
As I watch the bravery, grit and national devotion of the Ukrainians as Putin’s army attacks their cities, I wonder if we in the U.S. today would show similar unity and devotion to save our nation. To save our democracy from foreign invaders and from treasonous groups on our own soil, we would have to be united as the country was after Pearl Harbor.
As our “tribal” divides widen, our former president continues his assault on reality. Our far right- wing legislators and hate groups spew lies. We have whackadoo political actors garnering national attention. How could we unify against a common enemy with these fissures?
It is horrifying that some legislators follow the lead of our delusional 45th president in supporting Putin, a murderous authoritarian leader who has no regard for national sovereignty or human life. It is appalling that anyone would support authoritarianism in our democratic society. Perhaps it is that we have never had to defend it for over 200 years. We take what we have for granted. Ask a Ukrainian or an Estonian or Lithuanian or any other former Soviet Bloc citizen what freedom means to them.
Theirs is not the Lauren Boebert kind of “freedom” to do what she wants. It is not the freedom to refuse vaccinations or to abandon caring about others. Theirs is the freedom to breathe the air around them and know that it is safe, hopefully, and will be in the future. That citizens matter to collectively make their own decisions about what to think, write, how to vote and how to speak. That their children can have a future. That they can pursue jobs, recreation and dreams without fear or bodily harm. That they have the freedom to gather to protect their country from malign actors.
The question is, would we come together to save all of us, to protect all of our rights to live and to dream, or would we splinter into the same factions we see around us today, making us vulnerable to those who wish to conquer us for their evil purposes?
President Biden has labored to bring our allies together to prevent dictators from successful takeovers of sovereign nations. It is for us to decide if we can guarantee our freedoms by choosing country over party.
ELLEN MOORE
Grand Junction
Why America’s support for Ukraine matters
Some may ask what does supporting the people of Ukraine in their battle against Russian aggression/invasion have to do with me. Why should I care? First off, a reminder from our own history, we were supported by France during our Revolutionary War.
In Europe during the 1930s, the appeasement of Adolf Hitler in his quest for evermore territory emboldened him, making him more dangerous when he decided to take what he wanted via force.
Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff, retired Marine General John F. Kelly, is shocked that Trump praised Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine. Trump said that Putin invading Ukraine was “pretty smart.” Kelly said, “I can’t imagine why someone would look at what’s happening there and see it as anything other than a criminal act. I don’t get it…”
My friend, U.S. Air Force Colonel (retired) Todd Laughman added: “I support Ukraine as I did for Georgia in 2008 and for Ukraine in 2014. And as I would have for Czechoslovakia in 1938, Poland in 1939, Denmark in 1940, Norway in 1940, Belgium in 1940, the Netherlands in 1940, Luxembourg in 1940, France in 1940, Yugoslavia in 1941, and Greece in 1941. Freedom loving peoples must stand with Ukraine for the long term.”
We’ve fought in two world wars and numerous other conflicts to try to give the people of the world a shot at having or preserving the same freedoms that we enjoy in the United States. The least we can do is support the people of Ukraine in their fight for freedom.
DAVID LIEN
Colorado Springs
When watching the world remember why we’re free
While we watch the world around us, it might be important to take a look at our history and why we have been free for over 200 years. Words from our founding documents are important.
“And for the support of this Declaration, with firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.” Brave words from men who were outnumbered by a vast English military.
But these men knew if they did not stand against the British the nation would fail. The example Canada set in the last few weeks should concern all free people. If you go against the government, they can crush you.
KRISTINE MURPHY
Grand Junction