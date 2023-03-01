Why we oppose a health clinic in the high school
On Jan.10, my wife and I attended a District 51 Special Meeting where the proposed Marillac clinic inside GJHS was discussed. We appreciated the questions from the D51 Board as they explored all sides of the issue. During the meeting, the D51 superintendent showed a presentation from several years prior where an overview of the clinic was given.
The most troubling slide was a table that outlined medical services that children 12 and older could receive without parental knowledge or consent. While that may be state law, there are moral and ethical issues around the bypassing of parents the law does not address.
The other relevant point was the 2021 GJHS bond measure made no mention of putting a Marillac clinic inside the school; however, the previous D51 board had been in discussions with Marillac for several years prior. Had voters known this was one of the intents, it’s likely the bond would not have passed given the conservative nature of our community. Not including this information in the bond was essentially a lie of omission by D51, for not informing voters of their intent at the time.
As citizens, we’re troubled by the trend of shifting parental responsibilities for the care of our children toward the government. There have been stories in the news of children receiving COVID vaccines, puberty blockers and day-after pills — things that can have significant physical and emotional ramifications on the children for the rest of their lives — all without parental knowledge or consent. This is heartbreaking. And while we’ve no evidence of it happening locally, all it would take is for one Marillac clinic person with a social agenda, or a change in state law, to detrimentally affect the lives of children in our community.
Our opinion is D51’s mission and focus should be educating our kids. Anything that detracts and distracts away from that focus should be avoided. There are medical clinics available in the community, so let’s not facilitate that in the schools. We are strongly opposed to including the Marillac clinic in the new high school, and encourage the D51 School Board members to vote against it.
TOM and SHALLINI SHEERAN
Grand Junction
Medical clinic a distraction from D51 educational goals
The medical center at GJHS has raised major concerns in the community. The fact is that the details of the bond indicated it was to go for educational and athletic activities with no mention of a health clinic.
The cost does not include maintenance, custodial and cost of school staff involvement. If there is such a need, let the medical field fill it. There are other means available to provide access or provide transportation to a required treatment center.
Is this administration willingly sacrificing support needed in classrooms, teacher training, librarians and aids, all of which support educational growth? The expense is less important than the loss of focus on educational improvements needed and time lost is much more important. Our principals, teachers and students should be of the utmost focus.
The last decade has shown no improvement in our state standings — there is no time to waste. Let’s focus on a quality education and leave our children’s medical care, sexuality and vaccinations to the parents and their family physicians. They are the experts and have the responsibility.
I have yet to find a principal who has time or experience to take on the responsibilities of a medical center. The addition of a medical center, which is being encouraged by Dr. Hill, seems to be counter-productive to the goals he has set for educational improvement. It may also be opening a door to liabilities that should concern District 51.
TOM KEENAN
Palisade
Who gets to decide what ‘balance’ really means?
What could be more fun than having Mesa County’s premier stealth Democrat/progressive group pick City Council candidates? After all, City Council is a “non-partisan” (meaning elect Democrats) contest.
The always evil Kevin McCarney says that “Restore the Balance” (“RTB” for you “in-crowd” people) is a Democrat group because they only pick Democrats.
I know they are a left-wing scam because of their word choice. “Restore the Balance” and we, the “elite” will tell you what that “balance” really is.
The Communists at the university taught me about the pervasiveness of their word games. But in our sound-byte-riddled 21st century, we are awash in bogus symbols to manipulate the weak minded. “Hate” (meaning anything I don’t like). “Racist” (same meaning), “Assault Weapons” (I love this one invented by Josh Sugarman, a very profitable anti-gun “activist” in 1987 or 1988. I’ve met him, Josh is that spoiled kid that someone brought to your party.) “Extreme-right,” “extreme-MAGA,” “pro-life,” “women’s health,” “gender affirming,” “election denier.” Boy, I could go on forever, just pick up the paper or tune into a “news” broadcast.
These “dog whistles” are easy to spot, they are all over and the key is that people use them as if a) they are meaningful and b) they understand them. They are always manipulative, “well you wouldn’t want to be one of those, would you?”
Communication is challenging. I tend to joke around the edges, but real communication requires a common understanding of terms. That’s impossible when one side wants to really manipulate everyone else. You could read Korzibski, but that would be like “work” and not as much fun as being “cool.”
Sadly, we really don’t want to “communicate” with each other, we just want “compliance,” so do what I say or you’ll be “out of balance.”
GENE H. DREHER
Grand Junction
Three great pieces I read in a recent Sentinel edition
After reading through the Sunday, Feb. 19 edition, I want to thank you for reminding me why I subscribe to our local paper.
Among others, three pieces stood out. I always enjoy Bob Silbernagel’s First Draft. As with all his articles, his brief history of Kokopelli is entertaining and informative. I also appreciated the reader information feature sponsored by CMU. Their short piece on Economics Professor Nathan Perry is a great introduction to someone in our community doing valuable work that can have an impact far and wide. And how wonderful to learn of a young student in our schools doing the same. The Lifestyle article on GJHS student and aspiring filmmaker, Cameron Kirkegaard, is excellent and most uplifting.
Indeed the struggle for justice never ends, and a vibrant newspaper is an essential part of our continual striving to make a more perfect union.
DANNY ROSEN
Fruita