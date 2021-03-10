Does due diligence mean to mistrust the Chamber?
There are rumors and misunderstandings in regards to moving our warehouse to Salt Lake City, and I would like the opportunity to clarify them. Our operations (offices) are staying here; we are moving distribution to Salt Lake City.
We are committed to the community and grateful to be here. We found a home here that we love and do not regret moving here for a minute. We moved here for quality of life, access to the outdoors, great mountain bike trails and a welcoming community.
What we missed was an efficient supply chain getting our goods to Grand Junction. One feature critical to business functions here — promised to us by the Chamber of Commerce in the fall of 2019 — was the ability to take containers direct off the rail. When we needed our first container delivered here, we were shocked to learn it was impossible as Burlington Northern and Union Pacific, the sole providers, were unwilling to do it. The chamber had not understood the difference between a rail car and a container, which are handled as separate entities by the railroads. We had no reason to believe the chamber did not understand the distinction and we relied on their representations that offloading containers was available here.
Trucking goods in from Salt Lake City was the logical course of action, but it has become both a logistical and financial burden on the business. It seems easy, but for a litany of reasons ( i.e., crossing state lines, truck failures, inability to find drivers to make the run, storage fees, exceeding the mandatory trucker hours, weather and traffic) we can no longer bear the burden.
The city generally has been above board and great to work with. Further frustrations lie with being accused by the Chamber director of “not doing our due diligence.” Appropriate due diligence, it would seem, is distrusting the representations of the chamber.
Our struggles are now moving the warehouse again and subdividing the building to create rentable units in space we no longer need. If we had known about the rail issue, we would have built a building half the size and moved the warehouse directly to SLC from the Front Range. These problems have consumed too many of our limited resources and have severely disrupted the business. I would love nothing more than to get back to working on car racks.
BOBBY NOYES
Owner, RockyMounts
Grand Junction
Western Slopers work together; they don’t threaten to sue
I am rarely incentivized to write a letter to the editor. This RockyMounts story is different. Having spent a career on construction materials and long-distance transportation that included a long and contentious relationship with both the BNSF & UP rail lines, I find Mr. Noyes position of blame-placing ridiculous. Diane Schwenke, CEO of the Chamber stated that there are due diligence responsibilities on the part of the business. I find it astonishing that Mr. Noyes moved his entire operation from Boulder to Grand Junction without verifying ALL cost issues prior to that move! The rail businesses are notoriously not customer focused. Unless you are dealing in “Unit Train” quantity shipments you are on “manifest” carriage and you will take what they give you. Mr. Noyes threatens legal action? Might I suggest you move your entire operation to Salt Lake City or back to Boulder. We work together on the Western Slope; we don’t threaten legal action the second our own decisions have failed. Perhaps, instead of relying on a truck transportation provider directly through the rail line, give some thought to arranging your own transportation from Grand Junction. No doubt a few trucking companies in our area would have interest in having a solid once a week Salt Lake City turnaround. That way (lightbulb!) when the truck is complete with his 12-hour shift, the driver is home in Grand Junction and the two-hour delay while your crew unloads is no problem. The container company will negotiate a no cost 7 day “return of equipment” contract with you so while the empty sits here for a few days you are fine.
MILES DEE
Grand Junction
‘Cancel culture’ mob clearing the way for socialists
When the Civil Rights Act passed in 1964 there was systemic racism. I witnessed it. Martin Luther King Jr. had a dream in which people were judged by their character, not their skin color. This law is effective and Blacks have been helped by affirmative action.
Lingering problems for Blacks are Black-on-Black crime in inner cities and terrible schools. You can’t blame white supremists. Democrats and teachers unions are responsible. They need to shift blame. Their response is to cut police protection and cancel culture. Our culture is a rich blend of many, to include Hispanics and Asians. No culture is more important than another. Under our laws we are equal.
We are also a loving and caring people with deep religious roots. Examples in Mesa County are numerous and include Catholic Charities and the Salvation Army. As MLK dreamed, most of us judge others by character, not skin color. The cancel culture mob is the demolition crew, clearing the way for socialists. They’ve canceled the sexist Mr. Potato Head and the racist books of Dr. Seuss.
We need to take this mob at their word when they say they want to cancel our culture and take over our government. All that we’ve worked so hard to build is at risk. It’s time we recognize the real threat.
DAVID A. KEARSLEY
Mesa