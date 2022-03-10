Anti-extremism group just about bashing Republicans
Gee it only took a couple of weeks for the new get rid of extremism in politics group to show its true hand.
George Orbanek’s column apologizing for Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is everything we have come to expect from The Daily Sentinel.
You would think Orbanek might have had the good grace to call the representative and find out if there was a reason for her outburst at Biden’s State of The Union speech.
He might have found out that Representative Boebert’s worst day in Office was the day she met with the family of the constituent in her district killed in the explosion in Afghanistan. He might have found out how she feels the grief in this family and how it personally affected her.
Orbanek might have at least pointed out that it was President Biden and his administration who made the decision to leave the fate of our soldiers in the hands of the Taliban, who were clearing the people at the checkpoints. Even the most moronic of us can see the folly in that act. Who could be surprised that a suicide bomber would walk through those checkpoints? No one.
Perhaps Orbanek could remember that it was President Biden who abandoned hundreds of Americans behind enemy lines when we left Afghanistan, or that we left $86 billion in equipment for our enemies to use or sell to other enemies.
Perhaps Orbanek could have pointed out that the very weakness shown by President Biden in Afghanistan emboldened Putin and led directly to his invasion of Ukraine.
All of these things were, I am sure, weighing on Representative Boebert’s mind as she listened to President Biden skip what had happened in Afghanistan. Enough reasons for an outburst!
However, since we know The Daily Sentinel’s stance on Representative Boebert, why should we be surprised by an attack from them? Again, no mention of the fact that Speaker Nancy Pelosi still has her job despite her tearing up of President Trump’s State of the Union Speech in 2019. No mention of Pelosi’s smarmy, frightening knuckle rubbing performance when President Biden was speaking of the deaths of soldiers this year.
So now we know, get rid of extremism means only bash Republicans.
To quote President Biden, “C’mon man!”
KEVIN MCCARNEY
Clifton
Restoring balance is a good idea, but is the right ready?
While the Restore the Balance group resonates a positive message, it seems to ignore the elephant in the room. Yes, this group appears to include all political groups, but does it contain any of the 60% of Republicans that would vote for Trump again? Because if it did, that would be an interesting contradiction to the group’s purpose.
Until I hear a collective mea culpa from the Republican party, I will continue to view them as the largest threat to a true American democracy. I know such a statement is not in keeping with civil dialogue, but it’s time to call this party out and expose them for what they truly are.
If you don’t understand or appreciate that statement then you haven’t been paying attention to what has happened to this country in the last 6 years.
Jan. 6, 2021 will be forever burned into my psyche and the tension I felt that day continues to linger. The fealty to one man and his psychosis has brought us to this point of social discord and that must be reconciled.
I won’t apologize in the least for the previous paragraph. But I do apologize to the other 40% of Republicans because they have obviously renewed their soul. However, they owe it to the rest of us to acknowledge this point about Republican behaviors.
Stand for freedom, but don’t impinge on a woman’s right to choose. Don’t wave your gun around while screaming for freedom. Stand for freedom and ensure that every eligible voter is represented. Stand for equality and acceptance for all. Don’t scream freedom to gain political traction, but say it because you mean it.
I grew up with the mindset of keeping religion in your pocket and allow others to do the same. Keep it personal and not public. Don’t drag it into politics ever. There’s a very good reason for the separation of church and state in politics.
We are drifting further and further away from a true democracy day by day. Once again, we need to ask ourselves whether we are a democracy or republic? Will we join in the middle or cling to our fringes?
Restoring the balance is a great idea, but there’s a lot of hubris in the way. There’s a lot of work to do when it comes to healing a nation. I just hope we’re not too late.
JEFF COOK
Fruita