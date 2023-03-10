Restore the Balance isn’t hiding its values, beliefs
In his recent letter to the Sentinel, Mike Higgins called me out by name as being responsible for the Restore the Balance City Council Ratings Questionnaire. I feel it is necessary to set the factual record straight.
First, since I am no longer on the Restore the Balance Board, I had no responsibility in drafting the questionnaire. And also, in order to be clear, this letter is my individual opinion. It has not been approved by Restore the Balance.
That said, I continue to be a strong supporter of Restore the Balance. I believe their approach to the City Council elections is reasonable and provides a public service that gives citizens a chance to compare where the candidates stand.
Higgins then raises a series of questions designed to discredit what Restore the Balance stands for. If he had bothered to do a little fact-checking, all of his questions would be answered. The “Restore the Balance Pledge” is prominently displayed on the Restore the Balance website at www.restorethebalane.org. It has also been previously printed in the Sentinel. Fortunately, regular readers of the Sentinel’s op-ed page are discerning, and many are familiar with the goals and principles of Restore the Balance.
He claims he doesn’t understand what Restore the Balance stands for or what they consider extremist behavior to be. I urge readers to check out the website mentioned above for a detailed explanation, but will quickly mention just a few of the principles Restore the Balance embraces:
■ The belief that political parties can find common ground to solve problems without sacrificing deeply held principles.
■ The belief that facts, supported by irrefutable evidence, are the basis for what to believe and how to act.
■ The importance of listening to and understanding both sides of a debate in order to find the best solutions.
It is okay if Higgins disagrees with any or all of these principles. And the op-ed page of the Sentinel is the perfect place to generate conversation, debate and ideas that produce positive change for Mesa County. I only wish Higgins had the courage to have this kind of debate and to bring some facts with him instead of opinions devoid of thoughtful analysis.
STEVE MANDELL
Montrose
Health department is run efficiently, professionally
I was not a bit surprised by the recent letter to the editor from the staff at Mesa County Health Department supporting their boss, Jeff Kuhr. As a sort of retired environmental scientist, I was honored to help with the COVID vaccination clinics downtown and at the Health Department. As someone who has worked for state and other county health agencies, I was overwhelmingly impressed by the efficiently of this operation that Jeff and his professional staff had organized.
Not only did Jeff give opportunity to retired folks like me to help this community, but as I look down the list of signatures, I see names of younger people who got a second chance at their careers. Not to forget the lives of the people who were saved by being vaccinated.
As my friends know, I have gotten in trouble many times doing my job. Yes, mistakes of enthusiasm have been made and have been corrected. For the sake of this community, let’s leave politics out of running the Health Department.
FRANK J. NEMANICH, MSEH
Redlands
Why I support Sandra Weckerly for City Council
Sandra Weckerly is my choice for City Council District A. I am extremely excited that Sandra is running. We need someone on City Council with a strong background in business. Sandra is the owner of several local businesses that I have had the honor of doing business with. She is fair, honest and hard-working. Sandra is dedicated to ensuring Grand Junction continues to grow in a positive direction.
Sandra also has experience and knowledge from serving on the Planning Commission for two and half years; she is currently in her second term. Sandra is also actively serving on the board for the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce.
Grand Junction let us not let this experience and knowledge go to waste. Vote Sandra Weckerly for City Council District A.
PHIL PE’A
Grand Junction
Greg Haitz has a plan for the future of this city
I am writing to express my enthusiastic support for Greg Haitz for Grand Junction City Council. In the time I have known Greg, it is more than apparent to me that he is truly a man of faith and cares deeply about his family and this community.
As a small business owner, Greg understands the everyday challenges that come with running a business. He volunteers his time serving on the Planning Commission and cares deeply about our community.
Greg is the only candidate with a plan to create opportunity, keep our community safe and fix our roads. As a conservative, I strongly encourage you to vote Greg Haitz for Grand Junction City Council, District B in the April 4 election.
JANICE RICH
Grand Junction
Jason Nguyen will bring a thoughtful style to council
I’m writing in support of Jason Nguyen, candidate for Grand Junction City Council. I appreciate his community spirit and scientific background and I believe the city will benefit from his thoughtful and practical approach to problem-solving.
One problem our community faces is housing affordability. I had the opportunity to hear Jason speak about this issue recently. I feel that he can personally relate to this problem and has a genuine concern for working families, people on a fixed income and others who face this issue. He has a grasp of elements that constrain housing supply and limit affordability, such as zoning and infill.
He shared his belief that cities can also become more affordable when they become more livable, such as by increasing pedestrian and bicycle mobility so people can get around in less expensive ways. As he noted, doing this also makes it safer for kids and other vulnerable people in our city to get around and can benefit the community in terms of physical and environmental health.
Jason is a good listener and knows how to work collaboratively, which are key skills for being on council. I hope you will join me in voting for Jason Nguyen.
MARY THOM
Grand Junction