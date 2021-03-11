Las Colonias Business Park is a visual fiasco
When I read the story about RockyMounts moving its distribution operation to Salt Lake City, I really wasn’t surprised that this day would eventually come.
Once I saw the type of building this company built along the riverfront, I was ashamed and fairly disgusted. Grand Junction’s chance at a feather in their cap with the Las Colonias Business Park has all but faded. It was pretty easy to determine the longevity that this business has by the lack of design (and vision). There is no permanence shown with this structure.
The relocation of their distribution center to Salt Lake City probably centers on several factors, and there is a lot of blame to share. One, did the Chamber of Commerce tell owner Bobby Noyes that containers could come to Grand Junction by rail without a problem? If they did, did the chamber have actual data to back up that statement? Why did Noyes not continue due diligence himself in verifying container shipping to Grand Junction? Just hearing from one or two sources without substantiating and doing research is a failure on RockyMounts’s part.
Another failure in this whole saga goes to the Grand Junction City Council for their vision of the Las Colonias Business Park. This was meant to be a gem for Grand Junction, a chance to showcase what a progressive city can do with a magnificent resource that is the Colorado River. Why would they allow a development to continue without architectural guidelines (that most cities insist on with developments of this type). When this building was under construction, I cringed that I was seeing another ugly warehouse just like the hundreds across the valley in industrial and commercial zones. Buildings of this type usually do not lend themselves to a long future. You get what you pay for. And what you build is breeding ground for much of the same.
As far as I can tell, the Las Colonias Business Park is a visual fiasco.
LEE LINDAUER
Grand Junction
State is being ‘terraformed’ by out-of-state elitists
Tuesday’s letter from Eric Lindstrom of Bethesda, Maryland praising Jared Polis’ March 20 meatless proclamation should serve as a stark warning to those in the valley and throughout Colorado.
The over populated coasts are watching and waiting and pressing in from both sides, force feeding us their narrow-minded and self-serving politics while continuing to increase our cost of living and decrease our quality of life.
Many initiatives being pushed by out-of-state entities (our governor being one of them) are advancing rapidly to deface and loot the peace and simplicity we enjoy here.
The commoditization of water in Colorado will see investors buying up our water rights and beginning to sell them back to us at enormous markups making life in the valley virtually impossible for anyone but the well-paid.
The PAUSE (Protect Animals from Unnecessary Suffering and Exploitation) ballot initiative (2021-2022 #16) masquerades as an animal rights bill but includes language requiring livestock producers to keep that animal alive for a minimum of 25% of a lifespan, which is dictated by government regulation. For cattle they would have to be kept alive and fed for a minimum of 5 years. This would cripple if not eradicate the industry virtually overnight.
Make no mistake these initiatives are not there for the native Coloradoan or recent transplant, our state is in effect being terraformed for out-of-state elitists who do not care if we conform to their whims or not. They simply want us out of the way to take for themselves. No water, no livestock, no land, no life.
TRAVIS HARLESS
Collbran