A better way to fix our skyrocketing property tax
I read with interest about a statewide ballot initiative to cap assessor market value increases at 3% annually. If passed, the initiative would benefit a majority of taxpayers and provide a good short-term fix to offset overheated property values.
But long term, we’ll need another fix in 10 years, if not sooner. Twenty years ago, county-wide assessed value was $898 million. Last year this jumped to $2.3 billion. Many of our property values have more than doubled in the past two decades.
Take a close look at your teenager, and imagine them in 10 years as a first-time home-buyer. Under the initiative, if values continue their upward trend, they could pay double or more compared with a taxpayer across the street with the same floor-plan. Starting a business and competing against an established one would be challenging since the property taxes could be double.
Our real estate market may become even tighter for potential buyers as people remain in homes rather than buying a new house with higher taxes. Tax-conscious folks may forego remodeling, knowing it will trigger a reassessment. Seniors may choose to stay put rather than downsizing into a smaller house with a higher tax bill.
But, even considering these unintended consequences, I’ll still vote for the initiative. Otherwise, we’ll all feel the unfettered brunt of this historic market run-up when your next assessor mails out Notices of Value in May 2023.
What to do? A better fix would be to keep market values on pace with incoming sale prices, but then lower the assessed value. This could be done by calculating the median sale price by property class, then offsetting any percentage increase by lowering the assessment rate. Doing so would provide an equitable fix for all of us, including future generations.
BRENT GOFF
Mesa County Assessor Candidate
Western Slope could be a net green energy exporter
In 2021, the U.S. provided 26% of natural gas and became Europe’s largest source of liquefied natural gas. This January, the U.S. supplied more than half of all LNG imports into Europe.
I know it looks like a great market opportunity for the Western Slope, but I have to wonder if Europe will be willing to supply half of our water needs in the coming years, due to our fossil fuel obsession and consequent extreme drought.
There are missed opportunities in our back yard to not only be energy independent, but be a net green energy exporter. We have sources of hydro power, solar power and geothermal. There are safe designs for nuclear power. New subdivisions could be distributive power sources.
Some power companies (not here) are offering free electric power if the subdivision goes all electric since gas lines are so expensive to maintain. The transition to electric appliances and transportation is going to take time. Some builders are already using smart building and landscaping designs.
Farmers are mitigating climate change through soil sequestration techniques. Many individuals are paying attention to food waste and shopping locally. We are so lucky to live close to agriculture as food shortages are in our future. But when it comes to policy decisions and leadership, what we have in Mesa County is a failure of imagination for energy independence that respects our environmental limits.
TANYA TRAVIS
Grand Junction
Raising awareness is good, but it doesn’t prevent war
All over the country, news outlets are showing solidarity with Ukraine by running stories and photos about local Ukrainians.
Other than using human interest stories to promote readership and maybe raising some donations, these stories do little to prevent invasion from happening again in other countries.
Why is that? The people of this country have little to no understanding of what totalitarian government is all about, and little desire to know. We don’t even raise a finger when huge signs of similar developments happen in our own country.
In addition, we have little understanding of despotism’s opposing system, democracy. Every one of us would fail a simple test about what is required to make a new government a true democracy.
So, by running these stories about local Ukrainians who are sad about what is going on in their country, we are just covering over our own ignorance with a syrupy balm of Christian kindness. We love everybody, even when they are having a bad time. But we don’t know how to prevent bad times from happening here or anywhere.
KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY
Woods Cross, Utah