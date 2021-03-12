Herman is committed to our community
Abe Herman moved himself and his successful small business to Grand Junction to be a part of our community and all it has to offer.
For a number of years, our city has made attracting new businesses to our community a priority. This effort is a top-level goal of the city’s Strategic Plan, and one that is carried out by the city’s economic development partners. Abe is a shining example of the success of these efforts to attract new businesses.
Not only has Abe brought his business to Grand Junction, but he has also quickly become a part of our community. He gives his time, talent, and money to charitable causes. He has worked to better the lives of homeless youth at The House; run programs for veterans with disabilities through the VA; and facilitated recreational opportunities for kids and adults with disabilities, among numerous other volunteer efforts. Abe is also involved in civic matters. He applied for the vacant City Council seat in June 2019 and was runner-up to the person selected. Since then, Abe has attended almost every City Council meeting. He has a clear understanding of the issues facing our community. He will begin serving on council ready to make the difficult and important decisions for Grand Junction.
I have rarely met a person with the intelligence, presence of mind and commitment to community that Abe has. He will make an exceptional council member and leader in our city for many years to come.
Please vote for Abe when your ballot arrives in your mailbox.
CHUCK McDANIEL
Grand Junction
Andrews has proven his mettle on council; deserves full term
Please consider re-election of our excellent Mayor Pro-tem, Kraig Andrews.
Kraig has a solid background in construction and finance. He understands a budget. In making good decisions for the city, it is important to know the Charter, zoning code, regulations and the Comprehensive Plan. It is also important to know how all this fits together without taking away property rights from individuals. Kraig has not made a vote to impress anybody or win favor.
With a wide background and knowledge of the city, Kraig doesn’t chase the spotlight. He does his homework, understands the issues and votes accordingly.
I have worked with Kraig over the years in a variety of situations. He has always been accountable and always returned calls.
Right now as we face a shortage of affordability in every level of housing, Kraig understands there is an impact when cost of materials has soared by nearly 70%. He also knows the city’s tiered approach to increasing impact fees to builders is only adding to the problem.
Kraig has a fair, equitable approach to problem-solving. He has only served 18 months and was elected mayor pro-tem. Let’s re-elect this leader to represent us all in Grand Junction.
Respectfully,
LOIS DUNN
Grand Junction
Let’s drop the catch phrases and focus on fixing problems
Whenever I read David Kearsley’s letters I wonder about the reality in which he lives. Apparently, he thinks that systemic racism died in the 1964 with the Civil Rights Act.
After all of the unrest this past year caused by police killings that challenge our understanding of what proper policing should look like; after efforts by Trump and Republicans around the country to negate the votes of Black and brown people in the general election; after recent legislation being proposed by Republican state legislatures to prevent Black and brown people from voting in the next election, he has the nerve to claim that bad schools and “Black-on-Black crime” are the real problems for African Americans.
This pandemic, which was so badly botched by Mr. Kearsley’s president resulting in 530,000 mostly needless deaths, has shown us the disparities that exist in health care for minorities and how downturns in the economy affect Black and brown people disproportionately. Yet what Republicans and Mr. Kearsley want to complain is the gender of Mr. Potato Head and Dr. Seuss books being taken off the market by the late doctor’s estate. He talks about cancel culture but forgets that his party has attempted to cancel politicians like Rep. Liz Chaney who dared to speak out against Trump and the lie that he won the election.
It’s time for Americans to stop talking in catch words like “cancel culture” or “socialism” and start talking about solutions to problems that ordinary people are experiencing including childhood poverty, unemployment, and unequal health care. The COVID relief bill will provide funding to schools, vaccine distribution, money to the unemployed, funding to state and local governments, help for child poverty and a variety of other societal needs. Yet no Republicans have voted for the bill. Instead like Mr. Kearsley, they talk in slogans that attempt to fuel the culture wars. This must stop. We need governance not obstruction.
GLENN WHITAKER
Glade Park
Real ‘culture mob’ tried to overturn a fair election
Mesa’s oft-debunked Cassandra Dave Kearsley contrives another bogey man to divert attention from genuine threats to “our culture” and governance (“ ‘Cancel culture’ mob clearing the way for socialists”) — when the only real “mob” meriting concern was on full display for all to see on Jan. 6.
Right-wing racists have been trying to “cancel” (by circumvention) the 1964 Civil Rights Act since it was enacted, and the “systematic racism” that Dave witnessed (but apparently didn’t learn from) still persists — albeit, before Trump, with more subtle manifestations.
While Dave opines as if MLK’s 1963 “Dream” has been all but achieved, not-so-closet racists have induced Supreme Court “conservatives” to gradually gut “affirmative action” — because “Blacks have been helped by (it)” (purportedly, at the expense of Whites) — and are still at it (CNN, “Affirmative action opponents ask Supreme Court to hear case over Harvard’s policy,” Feb. 25, 2021).
While “Black-on-Black crime in inner cities and terrible schools” are indeed “lingering problems,” the former is an exaggerated right-wing talking point (USAToday, “Fact check: Rates of white-on-white and Black-on-Black crime are similar,” Sept. 29, 2020), while the latter results from decades of de facto residential segregation, income inequality, and systematic racism (Brookings, “50 years after the Kerner Commission report, the nation is still grappling with many of the same issues,” Sept. 25, 2018). Thus, while there is plenty of “blame” to spread around, singling-out “Democrats and teachers unions” is disingenuous at best and mendacious at worst.
One year and 540,000 U.S. deaths ago, Kearsley was comparing COVID to seasonal flu — predicting that it would disappear with warmer weather. Last summer, he hysterically warned that Antifa had threatened to burn down Mesa. In January, he claimed that only “a few knuckleheads” had attacked the Capitol — expressing “Big Lie”-based “concerns” about the freest/fairest election in our history.
Dave’s homage to “our richly blended culture” rings hollow when white supremacists reject multi-culturalism as a threat to white privilege. His blame-shifting obsession with Potato Head and Dr. Seuss trivializes efforts to eradicate vestiges of racism from police forces and pulpits, and his lip service to legal equality is belied by Republicans’ latest voter suppression efforts.
The real “culture mob” sought to “cancel” the certification of President Biden’s election — and therefore the Constitution itself. That “mob is the demolition crew, clearing the way for” authoritarianism. Kearsley and his ilk are its enablers — and “the real threat.”
BILL HUGENBERG
Grand Junction
Trump’s CPAC appearance says a lot about state of GOP
At the recent Conservative PAC lie fest several things were made abundantly clear. First, Donald Trump will go to his grave believing the recent election, in which he was soundly defeated, was stolen from him.
Another thing is that the leadership of the Republican party is ready to follow Trump to the gates of hell. As he made perfectly clear, any Republicans who voted to convict him at his second impeachment trial or believe he legitimately lost to President Biden have incurred his wrath and will be dealt with.
What is less clear is the continued support he is receiving from his storm troopers. After inciting his troops to “stop the steal,” Trump pointed his followers to the U.S. Capitol and turned them loose telling them to “fight like hell.” The results were the death of a uniformed police officer and rampant destruction. Thankfully, their efforts failed and Donald Trump is now sitting at Mar A Lago, a defeated president.
Meanwhile, authorities have been reviewing video of the event and arresting people for their destructive actions. Several hundred people, and counting, have been arrested. Many are now sitting in jail awaiting trial on serious felony charges. The “Q-Anon” shaman recently said he was disappointed that Trump ignored his pleas for a pardon. He obviously doesn’t know how Trump operates. Donald Trump has the ability to make aggrieved people feel their struggle is his struggle and together they will prevail. However, once the self-serving Trump has gotten from you what he needs to further his own goals he will drop you like a used tissue.
He always has. He always will.
JOHN SULLIVAN
Grand Junction