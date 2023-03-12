Saddened by the loss of a medical clinic at GJHS
I am writing to express my disappointment in the School Board’s decision to deny the students at Grand Junction High School the same health and mental health services that have been so important and helpful to Central High School students through the Warrior Wellness Center.
The three members who voted against it have been resistant to putting a clinic there since they entered into discussions with MarillacHealth in 2022. We answered every question with the information they requested. We have been transparent from the beginning. We made offers to pay all expenses associated with the clinic — including paying fair market rent for this new space.
Their decision is beyond me to understand and unfortunately raises the question of a personal agenda and of buying into the growing national “fear” that parents are being left out of school decisions. This is far from the truth; parents have always been invited to participate in our schools.
This is not a time to buy into cultural wars, but to do what is actually best for our students. Their lack of attention to all of the students, medical professionals and parents who spoke at the meeting on Feb. 21 clearly should outweigh the misinformed voices, indicating that the Board didn’t really listen to them at all, and excluded their heartfelt comments in their decision. Had they really listened to them, I would hope the outcome would have been different. I’m saddened by this loss for the students and staff at GJHS.
JOANNA LITTLE
MarillacHealth Board of Directors, Chair
School board not listening to students on health clinic
The School Board should be absolutely ashamed about their decision regarding the health clinic at GJHS. Especially basing it on an anonymous “Contact Us” form. What disrespect to those kids who testified before them stating what help the Warrior Wellness Center has been. Where was this hoopla when Central opened their clinic? Oh there was hoopla, celebrating what a good thing it was. Now, kids being proactive about their health is not important and a bad thing. Those kids are a lot more mature than their parents or the school board.
David Dashner wrote a letter to the editor on March 8 listing what services the state requires minors to be provided without parental consent. He implied the GJHS clinic being stopped would stop kids from accessing those services (abuse, substance abuse, birth control, STI). Hey kids, if you need services you can access reproductive services at the Mesa County Health Department. You can also visit your family doctor for those and they do not have to notify your parents.
I am highly skeptical that one of the school board members spends a lot of time at Central High School as a coach and seems to have no clue about how this clinic would work, including summer access. I would think a football coach who is at the school during the summer would see on the big sign as you enter the parking lot that the Warrior Wellness Center is open for summer hours.
If your child was in an accident and needed lifesaving surgery and the doctor couldn’t get a hold of you, would you want them to go ahead and do the surgery or let your kid die? Mental Health services are lifesaving for many kids. Anyone telling themselves there isn’t a good number of teens walking around that are depressed, anxious and have suicidal ideations are fooling themselves. How many times have we heard about a teen committing suicide and it’s confusing to everyone because “they were such a happy person.”
One of the County Commissioners used to ask “How are the children?” and while she was referring to child abuse prevention, I think it can apply here, and I say my answer to that is “the school board doesn’t care.”
JENNIFER SCHMALZ
Grand Junction
Community losing out with school clinic vote
I was extremely disappointed to learn of the District 51 School Board’s recent decision not to approve a health care clinic in the plans for Grand Junction High School’s new building.
Despite overwhelming evidence of both a need for such clinics and their efficacy, the Board appeared to blame a pending lawsuit against the proposed operator of the clinic for their decision. Not only is the lawsuit unresolved, but the operator is currently running a similar clinic at Central High School that has been valuable to the students there, who spoke out in favor of the proposed clinic at GJHS. It seems clear that the Board used this lawsuit as a scapegoat for the decision.
If they were serious about supporting the health and wellbeing of future GJHS students, they perhaps could have pursued the possibility of a different operator for the clinic. It saddens me that our community may lose out on an opportunity to provide better access to health care for our kids. We have three members of the current School Board to thank for that outcome. I hope voters will keep that in mind at the next School Board election.
CHRIS DAWSON
Grand Junction
Have compassion, not fear for fellow humans
My initial response to Janice Shepherd’s letter regarding locker rooms on Feb. 28 began with angry rhetoric; I then realized that her letter and my response came from the same place — fear. Same issue, two different fears.
Shepherd’s fear of perceived predators, which she invites readers to share, comes from a couple of incidents she references in her letter. The Julie Jaman incident that occurred in Washington State in 2022; the young trans woman that Ms. Jaman had issues with was an employee of the pool, and as such would likely have had daily interactions with most pool users. Why was Ms. Jaman the only person voicing a complaint? The incident involving 17-year-old Rebecca Phillips in San Diego seeing the naked man. She says she saw the backside of a male and hid behind the shower curtain. I’m not sure how she could identify 66-year-old Christynne Wood as male from the backside considering Ms. Wood had gender affirming surgery years earlier.
My fear comes from being the parent of a trans youth. The fear they are unsafe in their classrooms, let alone any restroom they choose. The fear I felt walking with my teenager into the men’s locker room at a hot springs was greater than jumping out of an airplane the first time. But that fear was quickly eclipsed by his courage. The courage to take that meaningful step on his journey to becoming his authentic self. I continue to learn courage and compassion from him daily.
Fear is only natural. Have the courage to step past the fear and find compassion for your fellow humans.
JJ JOHNSON
Grand Junction