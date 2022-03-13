Peace Corps has done great work all around the world
Congratulations to the Grand Junction City Council for recognizing the Peace Corps week through a proclamation, which was read by Mayor Chuck McDaniel at the council’s regular meeting held on March 2.
Those of us who served in various areas around the world were motivated by President Kennedy’s inspiration of “Ask not what you can you do for yourself, but what can you do for your country!”
The proclamation recites the work of the Peace Corps around the world including: agriculture, food security, education, and health and HIV/AIDS care and prevention, youth and community development, and the environment, have improved the lives of individual and communities around the world.
The proclamation continues, Peace Corps volunteers have strengthened the ties of friendship between the peoples of the United States and those of other countries. In 2016, over 240,000 volunteered for the Peace Corps, and dozens from Grand Junction and Mesa County.
BENNETT BOESCHENSTEIN
Peace Corps volunteer
Tanzania and Kenya, 19966-69
Don’t overlook Coach Wilder’s wrestling career
I appreciated the thoughtful story about the passing of Coach Gene Wilder and all he accomplished at Grand Junction High School.
But I was disappointed that there was no mention of his time at Mesa College, where he was a champion wrestler in the early 1970s.
Gene was a key part of Coach Ed Tooker’s team, which was the greatest in the 50-year history of Mesa as a junior college. The following year, Mesa began its transition into a four-year college.
Coach Tooker had a tremendous recruiting class in 1972, with several local stars. In addition to Gene from GJHS, Mesa’s new team also included Gene’s GJHS teammate Loren Haller, along with Marty Barcus from Fruita Monument, Moses Garcia from Central, Jody Hawkins from Palisade and Steve Linsacum from Montrose.
Together this talented team won the Intermountain Collegiate Athletic Conference (the old ICAC) and then went on to win the Zone championship held in Phoenix in the spring of 1973.
But the 1974 season fared even better. It was without a doubt Mesa’s best ever. Tooker guided Mesa to an undefeated season (16-0) and another ICAC title. In Arizona, Mesa repeated as Champions, defeating second-place Phoenix College 134-118 1/2. Perennial favorite Mesa Arizona was a distant third at 75.
Gene was one of eight Mesa wrestlers who qualified for the national tournament.
His accomplishments at Mesa should not be overlooked.
I witnessed the tournament in Arizona as a correspondent for The Daily Sentinel and as editor of the Criterion.
REFORD C. THEOBOLD
Grand Junction
Increasing our oil and gas production needed now
The Sentinel front page article on March 5 touts Bennet and Hickenlooper joining a bipartisan coalition of U.S. senators to ban imports of Russian oil and other petroleum products. But the article points out they refuse to support accompanying legislation to fill the void from the Russian ban by increasing production of our domestic petroleum and instead accelerate development of “renewable” energy.
Reversing the cancellations and restrictions imposed by the Biden administration on our oil and gas industry would return the U.S. to the energy independence we had finally achieved just before he took office. It will put the brakes on the soaring price of gasoline and diesel fuel, slow inflation and needs to be done immediately or else great pain will be inflicted on America’s middle class families and the poor.
To stubbornly continue their delusional dream of windmills and solar panels powering our current electric grid is crazy enough. But their push to replace gasoline and diesel powered cars and trucks with electric motors, and then expect their green grid can charge the batteries of the 290 million registered vehicles currently on our roads, is pure madness.
For the foreseeable future American energy independence, which is essential to our national security, can only be accomplished by fully reopening all of our energy sectors. Democrats who want to cripple our oil and gas industry must recognize that this will weaken America and empower our enemies. Their fear of global warming due to greenhouse gases would pale in comparison to the warming a nuclear war would inflict on the globe, and would occur in seconds rather than centuries.
WILLIAM HANES
Whitewater