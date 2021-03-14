Young voters need a better showing
With our 2021 City Council election just around the corner, I’ve been ruminating on a statistic lately. In 2019, only 25% of registered voters in the City of Grand Junction aged 50 and under voted in our local municipal election. It’s a frightening statistic, and one our young families and working people should be electrified to change if we want representation in our community.
Full disclosure, understanding local politics is a part of my professional job, and engaging voters is a long-term goal both personally and for work. So this year, using the resources at my disposal we launched a local nonpartisan project to address this concern.
We sent a mailer to voters under 50 in the city to ask them what their highest priorities are for our community. Nearly 400 voters took the time to respond with some great answers! We sent the results to the eight candidates currently running for City Council and asked them to offer their thoughts on these voter-identified priorities. I was excited to see what they’d have to say.
As a local working mom and unaffiliated voter working for a nonpartisan organization, asking candidates to answer voter-driven questions about bread-and-butter issues seemed like a no-brainer. But after several emails with friendly reminders, only four of the eight candidates responded. Last week I listened in on another nonparisan forum hosted by 51 community organizations, and again, only the same four candidates showed up to answer questions. I want to thank candidates Rick Taggart, Abe Herman, Randall Reitz, and Dennis Simpson for taking the time to participate in our mail survey and in last week’s forum. Voters have had several great chances to hear from them in the campaign to determine who’s most competent to represent us on City Council.
Would we call back a job applicant who skipped several major interviews? And if that applicant was hired, should we expect to be ignored? Above all else, local elected officials should be accessible to their constituents, and there are four clear front-runners for me.
JERIEL CLARK
Grand Junction
Colorado should heed electric grid problems in Texas
A Wall Street Journal editorial, “A Deep Green Freeze,” recently summarized the events that occurred in Texas a few weeks ago that nearly caused a total grid failure. The last sentence of the article stated: “The Biden administration’s plan to banish fossil fuels is a greater existential threat to Americans than climate change.”
Most major news networks reported that Texas’s near grid failure was caused by lack of winterization of the fossil fuel infrastructure (primarily natural gas and coal that provides the majority of electrical generation). Cascend Strategies, an independent data firm, showed that the main culprit behind the Texas blackouts started with wind generation failing due to frozen turbine blades and lack of wind. Wind generation went from 42% before the severe weather to only 8%, after which contributed to grid instability.
Texas is the largest wind generator in the country and has gone from 9% wind generated capacity to 23% in 10 years. Reliable dispatchable coal has gone down from 39% to 18% during that time due to retirement of many Texas coal plants. Texas had also invested over $7 billion in Competitive Renewable Energy Zone (CREZ) transmission lines during the past 10 years to upgrade its grid for all of this new wind generation.
Does this sound familiar, Colorado? The Colorado Public Utilities Commission (PUC) later this month will be hearing a plan essentially doing the same thing Texas has done in the past 10 years, retiring more reliable coal plants in lieu of unreliable wind generation. Colorado currently has about 20% wind penetration in their electric generation, but still has about 45% coal-fired generation and 30% natural gas. Fossil fuels makes close to 75% of the electrical generation and taking more offline will put many Coloradans at risk.
Even though the fossil fuel infrastructure should have been better winterized in Texas, it provided the significant amount of backup generating capacity when the unreliable wind went down, otherwise the whole Texas power grid would have failed and power outages would have lasted weeks if not months.
STEVE SOYCHAK
Grand Junction
A successful Nordic operation depends mightily on groomers
It may be hard to believe but golf courses and Nordic skiing are similar in many ways. Both have to be groomed daily with the utmost care. Imagine trying to play golf in knee-high fairway grass and on putting greens home to prairie dogs.
The Nordic ski trail system on Grand Mesa needs similar attention. The Grand Mesa Nordic Council’s operations team (director Winslow Robertson and trail groomers Dave Smith and Rich McCreanor) operate the Pisten Bully 400 over 50 km of trails.
Creating world-class ski trails (equivalent to 5-star golf courses) is a little-known fact that doesn’t meet the eye. Groomers start the day by arriving at Skyway trailhead in the middle of the night. The next six to eight hours are spent in darkness, in the grooming machine preparing double tracks for classic skis and a wide-bladed lane for skating. All trails smooth and beautifully laid out for skiers. It takes a lot of skill and training to run a Pisten Bully around the trail system for perfection. GMNC is fortunate to have a dedicated team of operators who put out consistently world-class grooming.
Grand Mesa Nordic Council is a nonprofit relying on donations, memberships, and various grants to keep the trails groomed. Without the expensive equipment and groomers, this trail system would not exist. The cost of grooming is about $4,000/week. So, becoming a member gives you a vested interest in sustaining this world-class trail system. Join at www.gmnc.org.
Mesa County is indeed fortunate to have such a system. There are people who come to ski these trails from all over Colorado and other areas just because of the grooming. Many new residents on both sides of the Mesa considered the Nordic trails as a huge asset. New businesses have started because of the growth in skier numbers. There are two new ski rental shops and a number of lodges that are seeing more Nordic skiers during the season. Mesa and Delta Counties, include Nordic skiing in your planning and marketing. This is a viable recreational and economic resource.
Celebrating the grooming staff is so important, it’s the No. 1 component for a successful Nordic operation. Folks, this is big business, and the fact that we will have snow where other areas might not, due to global warming, will only enhance our Nordic system, GMNC. Let recognize the fact, Mesa County has two ski areas and Nordic has become a big deal.
For daily skiers, please donate, $10, this is a small donation. Thank you.
TIM CARTER
Grand Junction