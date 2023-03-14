Don’t blame the refs if the game doesn’t go your way
It takes an annoying, but unfortunately common, type of person to blame the referees when the game doesn’t go your way. It takes an astounding level of insecurity and delusion to shift blame to the commentators. And yet, this is what several members of our community are doing to Restore the Balance’s candidate ratings and supporting information.
In the 2022 election, Restore the Balance endorsed two Democrats and two Republicans. Therefore, claims that the group “only endorses Democrats” are either mistakes or just plain falsehoods. Aside from endorsements, 10 candidates (six Democrats, three Republicans and one Libertarian) received an “acceptable” rating. Janice Rich (R) received a higher score than her opponent, David Stahlke (D) and Bobbie Daniel (R) scored one point below her opponent, Daniel Pink (D). Only Lauren Boebert, Marc Catlin, and Matt Soper received “unacceptable” ratings, the latter two because they either refused to or forgot to respond to the survey. You can’t expect to win the game if you don’t show up.
Disagree with the score? Feel free to review the tape. Restore the Balance publishes every response to every question word for word on their website.
Our non-partisan city council election is scheduled for April 4. Every candidate has an equal opportunity to answer questions from Restore the Balance, or to pitch a toddler fit and refuse to play. Voters deserve answers to these questions, and I personally will not vote for any candidate that fakes an injury because they’re afraid of the game’s outcome.
CHRISTINA SCHULTZ
Grand Junction
Restore the Balance was unfairly criticized in letter
I have no connection with Restore the Balance, other than having read its objectives, its methods and how its recommendations were formulated in the 2022 general election. That said, a recent letter to the editor included several inaccurate assertions regarding Restore the Balance.
First, Restore the Balance was formed by local Republicans, Democrats and Independents (also called unaffiliated voters in Colorado).
Second, Restore the Balance recommended two Republicans and two Democrats in the last general election.
Third, since Restore the Balance recommendations for City Council haven’t been released, it’s premature to conclude what they might be.
Fourth, recommendations are just that — suggestions. While newspapers, professional organizations, the League of Women Voters and many other groups make candidate recommendations, they don’t determine the outcome of elections. Voters do that by deciding which candidate to cast their ballot for.
Finally, I think all can agree that city council is no place for anyone with ulterior agendas. Grand Junction’s residents are best served by practical and reasonable council members.
YVETTE ROBERTS
Grand Junction
Recommitting to building a compassionate community
On Tuesday, Feb. 28 I read a letter in the Sentinel that made me recommit to helping build a tolerant and accepting community. There are laws in place that protect against discrimination, and I know many in our community fully support our LGBTQ+ community members and their safety.
The Recreation Center, like any building that will serve our community, must be a safe place and have an open door for everyone. Letters that target our LGBTQ+ community members with stories that distort the truth have no place in our community. It did not take much research to learn that the cases cited by the letter writer were misstated.
It is time for allies to step up and speak up and to promote acceptance, tolerance, and compassion. It costs us nothing to be compassionate and the reward is living in a community where we support each other, focusing more on what connects us and less on what divides us.
STACY L. MENDELL
Grand Junction
Opportunities to make a difference are endless
Thanks for the coordination of the Feb. 28 talk at the library on the topic “Our Homeless” in Grand Junction. I was so impressed with the organizations that are reaching out in our community to assist individuals in need that are unhoused or otherwise in transition looking for a better place, figuratively and literally, to be in their lives. Also, I appreciated the thorough coverage in The Daily Sentinel on the front page the next day.
I think the community is on board, including our police department to be part of the solution not the problem as the saying goes. What to do after being educated on a subject is to get involved. How timely that on the next page of the Sentinel is how to make that happen.
“A new online volunteer portal was recently launched that aims to provide up-to-date volunteer opportunities from several nonprofit agencies in Mesa County.”
Contacting Keira Clark of United Way of Mesa County at 970-243-5364 or impact@unwmesacounty.org. I hope that “Solidarity Not Charity,” Grand Valley Peace and Justice Program, Joseph Center, and REACH (a program in Mesa County School District 51) are listed as opportunities.
The possibilities to make a difference are endless. Of course, there are many others making a contribution such as Catholic Outreach. Thanks for making our community a happier place ahead of time.
GAYLE SMITH
Grand Junction
Cody Kennedy really understands housing
I own a real estate brokerage here in Mesa County. Cody Kennedy has been a client of mine for years, and I have assisted him in a number of property acquisitions. I have watched him turn derelict dwellings into clean and safe abodes. I have watched as he politely interacts with renters. I am aware of how he has made living space available for supervised parolees trying to redirect their lives. I also know that he provided a nice home (at below market rates) to an Afghan refugee family that has relocated here. He does a great job of maintaining his properties and managing his tenants.
“Affordable housing” isn’t just a random term to Cody. He actually understands the real estate market from a hands-on, business perspective. He would be a great asset to the Grand Junction City Council as they try to navigate this tough housing situation.
I don’t live inside the city limits; so, I don’t get to place my vote for him. But I can certainly encourage others to do so. He will do a great job for you.
TERI FEENEY STYERS
Grand Junction