We need a safe place for the mentally ill to be held
When I saw the paper on Sunday, Feb. 27, about Mental Health and Human Services I got excited thinking that now, finally, those in real need will get long lasting help, like when the state home still operated. Of course, I was dreaming, because the 72 hours hold and then release, thinking the sick ones were much better and could go back to their lives, is nothing more than a band-aid.
I have a grandchild in a group home in Salt Lake that is 25 going on 5 and can be very violent when angry. He knocked out every window in a car that was in the garage at the group home and sent two men to the hospital. There are many more stories about him when he lived in Portland, Oregon, with his father. The police put him in jail a few times, until they realized their hands were tied because of his mentality.
One boy was killed a few years ago when he was holding a plastic gun in a park when the police drove up, jumped out of their car and shot him to death. He may have been autistic, too.
One man, years ago, was sitting on his porch with his gun lying next to him after he called the police saying he killed his autistic son because he couldn’t take it anymore.
One of my relative’s stepchildren had to be locked out of her mother’s home because she drowned the TV in water and threw water on her mother more than once, besides emptying all the canned food, milk, etc. on the grass to feed her invisible friends. She would yell at the neighbors until the police came, but as I said, they can’t do much either.
The 72 hours is nothing. Do you hear me, nothing.
I do think that what they have been doing to help so many though, is good, but without a safe lockup, like the state home was, the ones who will never get better, you just can’t help. This system failed such ones and so many walk the earth with nowhere to go. My heart is broken because no one is helping this terrible problem.
We need a lock-up building like Westminster and Pueblo to provide safety for the mentally ill and the ones who might get hurt dealing with them. Yes, waste my time telling me how easy it is to get that kind of help!
VERONA GRIFFITH
Clifton
State-wide ban on flavored e-cigarettes is needed
The 2019 Healthier Kids Colorado survey revealed that 25% of Colorado high school students had vaped or used e-cigarettes in the previous 30 days. Our state led the nation in youth vaping that year and the FDA has since called this an epidemic across our country. Recognizing that flavors hook kids on these products, the Colorado General Assembly will now debate HB 22-1064, a state-wide comprehensive ban on flavored tobacco and synthetic nicotine products.
The tobacco industry is succeeding in hooking another generation of Americans on their harmful products. Over the past 20 years, tobacco control efforts have helped steadily reduce the rates of cigarette smoking among underage youth from 30% to just 4.3%. However, the technology of vaping and e-cigarettes and aggressive marketing focused on youth are recovering the market for tobacco companies. A powerful factor in their success is flavors. 81% of underage youth say flavors were a major reason they started to vape and most underage youth who vape use a flavored product.
While the tobacco industry asserts that these products are less harmful than smoking cigarettes, the harms are yet to be fully understood and we know that underage youth who vape are four times as likely to smoke cigarettes as adults. It may be true that vaping and e-cigarettes help adult smokers to stop smoking cigarettes, but even that has been called into question by a major recent study.
Banning flavors is a direct way to protect underage youth from tobacco dependence and addiction. Flavor bans have been enacted in several Colorado municipalities, but Denver recently failed to do so, in part because of concerns that nearby cities would offer these products. The state-wide ban proposed in HB 22-1064 will resolve that concern.
TRACY HOFEDITZ
Morrison
Rethink ‘existential threats’ to America
While the U.S. has been obsessing and hyperventilating over the “deadly duo” of climate change and COVID-19, Russia and China have been preparing to eat our lunch. That’s called taking your eye off the ball.
Time to wake up, America!
RON CORBETT
Grand Junction