Voter suppression efforts have little to do with fraud
Thus far, 254 bills have been introduced in primarily Republican-controlled state legislatures that are designed to suppress the vote of minorities and poor whites.
These bills are an answer to the myth that the 2020 election was fraudulent. The Department of Homeland Security declared: “The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history.”
I congratulate all the election judges and secretaries of state, both Republican and Democrat, for the courageous job they did with the election. Some of these folks were harassed and their lives were threatened for just performing their jobs! We are very fortunate to live in a state that does not inhibit the right to vote! Republican politicians know there was no significant fraud, but they perpetuate that lie to provide a reason to pass legislation to make it harder to vote.
Recently, conservative Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett asked Michael Carvin, a lawyer defending Arizona’s voting rights restrictions, the following: “What’s the interest of the Arizona RNC in keeping say, the out-of-precinct ballot disqualification rules on the books?” Carvin replied, honestly, “Because it puts us (Republicans) at a competitive disadvantage relative to Democrats.”
That is the real reason, not fraud, why the Republicans want to suppress the vote from people who are more likely to vote Democrat.
TOM HEFFERNAN
Ridgway
Time for banks to open up
How many times does one have to go to a bank in the valley and each time they have to ask for an ID because the door is locked and the individual cannot remember you from numerous visits and you have a mask on.
However, you drive up to the drive- thru and do not need a mask and the units have not been wiped down after who knows how many folks have touched the cylinders. It is time the banks open their doors so folks can do their banking the good old-fashioned way.
ARTHUR EDWARDS
Grand Junction
A ‘Free in Fifty’ law would reset debate over firearms
D.C. politicians are again attempting to stop gun crimes by attacking the rights of law-abiding citizens who don’t commit them. Elected officials remain unable to formulate the following path to quickly stop almost all crimes committed with firearms.
Scrap most of the hodge-podge firearms laws in existence and replace them with “Free in Fifty.” It says that anyone in possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime will be imprisoned for 50 years with no possibility of parole. In at 20, out at 70; in at 30, out at 80. Bring all the clubs or knives you want, but leave the gun at home.
Implement this law in a single state, like Colorado, and advertise it widely prior to the effective date. Word will spread. Some may actually receive this sentence, but very few. Its reality will quickly be noted by criminals, who will leave guns behind in Colorado. Surrounding states will soon see the results and implement their own Free in Fifty, in part because former Colorado criminals will migrate to states without the law and commit gun crimes there. It won’t be long before the country is gun-crime free because some are gone for 50 years and others fear to be.
Yes, there will still be firearms suicides, accidental deaths and murders by those who go berserk and kill. You cannot eliminate human nature. If the goal is actually reduction of gun crimes, and I am not certain it is, Free in Fifty is a fast and inexpensive way to attain it. But if the goal is more sinister, like effectively eliminating the Second Amendment in an effort to reduce individual freedoms, it will not easily, rightfully or peacefully be achieved.
BILL MARVEL
Grand Junction
Thanks to library staff
Just a brief note of appreciation to the staff of Mesa County Libraries at the end of this rotten pandemic year for their efficient, helpful, cheerful service in ordering books and making life a little easier. Their network is wide; they recently got me requests from Wyoming and California! Special thanks to the staff at my local library, Palisade.
DEKE HUYLER
Palisade
Be mindful of Irish convention
Please, please, please, all you Irish-for-a-day folks, the nickname for Patrick is PADDY, not PATTY!
St. Patrick wasn’t a girl so stop referring to him as one, especially when you’re advertising a purported Irish business or event.
JAN WEEKS
Grand Junction