Criticisms of Biden on Ukraine don’t fit the facts
Republicans are busting at the seams to paint President Joe Biden as having failed to prevent and stop Putin’s invasion of Ukraine to continue his goal of recreating the “glory days” of the Soviet Empire. They were initially united with almost everyone in the U.S. in support of our government’s response against aggression by a dictator on a democratically elected (73%) government. Many of these Republicans are now trying to make political points with criticism and saying how they would have prevented this disaster.
They use their worn-out personal attacks that Biden is too old, unable to function well mentally to make good decisions and be strong against Putin and China. Strong, hmmm, anything stronger would be support for sending troops into Ukraine to support democracy and that has almost zero support. They say strong sanctions should have been imposed before the invasion. Everyone agrees that this would not have stopped the dictator’s plans, but it would have taken the effort at diplomacy off the table. This has put Putin in a worse light and got world support. These sanctions, now with that world support, are shutting down Putin’s domain even if he says it isn’t a problem. So what else did the Republicans come up with before the invasion? Please list.
Superbly, Biden and NATO have been amazingly open in providing the world with what all the intelligence agencies were seeing in the last six months. This has never been the case in the past and was some of the problem with Afghanistan and our withdrawal and certainly earlier with Bush’s invasion of Iraq for “weapons of mass destruction.”
Big claims are being made by the “refusing to accept defeat” past president and his followers that he would have prevented/stopped the aggression. Past actions certainly don’t support this. He pulled back from NATO and he practically destroyed our 70-year relationship with Canada, the EU (our biggest trading partners) and NATO. Fortunately for this crisis and the economy this was reversed by Biden.
With Ukraine, the past president withheld appropriated military aide (Javelin and Stinger weapons). He berated Zelenskyy (blackmail) to produce dirt on the Bidens. Go to Lt. Col. (Ret.) Alexander Vindman’s Congressional sworn testimony about listening officially in on the call to Zelenskyy, which got the president impeached. Zelenskyy and these weapons have been crucial to Ukraine’s success so far.
Lastly, look at his relationship with dictator Putin, with his chummy meetings and unrecorded conversations, plus recent statements that Putin is a “genius” and “savvy” and the leaders of the west are “dumb.” With this attitude toward Putin, as with “love letters” from Kim Jong-un and private dinners with Xi, it is not much of a stretch to his approving Putin taking Ukraine, in his view, to rightly “reunite” Russian people there to the “Motherland,” which was due to the breakup of the USSR. This is something like Hitler’s use of “self determination of peoples,” from Wilson’s 14 points, to reunite all Germans with the “Fatherland” after being separated by the Versailles Treaty. This worked really well for the world in 1939 ... not. A look ahead, this ideas really worries the Baltic States.
As for the attacked price of gasoline going up due to the sanctions, are American patriots opposed to a rise in fuel prices while Ukrainian patriots are putting their lives on the line for their country that we say we support?
LARRY INGRAM
Grand Junction
Driving toward a climate cliff while we’re distracted
Thank you for the front-page article on March 5 about the local economist who helped author the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report. It is interesting to learn about the links of a local person to this well-known report, and also to learn more about the report itself.
I also am grateful for the prominent coverage of an urgent issue facing humanity. I recently saw a cartoon in which a person was driving towards the edge of a cliff and instead of trying to steer away, he was looking at his cell phone. This cartoon made me think about how much of today’s media coverage seems to be distracting us from the cliff we are driving toward rather than heightening our awareness of the problem and the solutions. The information in this article also highlights to me that the only viable way for us to gain independence from Russian oil imports is to expedite a leap to renewables.
ELIZABETH HIGH
Grand Junction