Proposed gun safety measure looks dubious
The Colorado Legislature’s campaign to eviscerate our Second Amendment rights continues unabated. House Bill 21-1106, which makes it a Class 2 misdemeanor to have a firearm in one’s home if the weapon isn’t locked or kept in a locked container, has gotten through the House and is now before the Senate.
The bill says that, “A person commits unlawful storage of a firearm when the person fails to ... store a firearm (in a way required by the statute) ... upon any premises that the person owns or controls and the person knows or reasonably should know that ... A juvenile can gain access to the firearm without the permission of the juvenile’s parent or guardian ...” Potential access by any other firearms-prohibited person is also criminalized.
I can “realistically” know that a 16-year-old might someday burglarize my home, can’t I? Or that a dinner guest might for some reason be prohibited from having firearms. In practice the law makes it a crime not to lock up all firearms in a home, at all times.
I quote from the case syllabus of District of Columbia v. Heller (U.S. Supreme Court, 2008): “... the requirement that any lawful firearm in the home be disassembled or bound by a trigger lock makes it impossible for citizens to use arms for the core lawful purpose of self-defense and is hence unconstitutional.” HB21-1106 clearly falls into that category.
Beyond that, the bill’s “reasonably should know” standard doesn’t pass due process muster; in its vagueness it fails to give adequate notice of what constitutes the state of mind required to run afoul of the statute.
We need to let our elected representatives — including our clueless governor — know that this bill is not constitutionally valid.
GREG CORLE
Grand Junction
Boebert’s behavior is a threat to the Second Amendment
In a recent Sentinel article detailing Rep. Lauren Boebert’s explanation of why she wears a holstered weapon, an even more concerning topic about her was overlooked. Boebert had recently created a propaganda video complaining about the fencing surrounding our nation’s Capitol and directly called out Nancy Pelosi. At the end of the video, a gunshot is heard and then a reload and another gunshot. How is this not a greater topic than her embellishments to facts over her showy gun-pride?
First, the security fence surrounding the Capitol is there for a very good reason. Remember Jan. 6, 2021? The threat to our nation and/or its legislative members is a real and ongoing possibility and the sound of gunshots in the video perfectly illustrates this concern.
In light of what our nation has endured lately, this video is an irresponsible and foolish act, especially from a member of Congress. Was the intent of the gunshots to intimidate, to threaten, or give a hint at our future? I think Ms. Boebert should be investigated because if this were you or I, we would be talking to the Men in Black for such egregious behavior. Members of Congress or the president should never be allowed a different set of rules and this is why she should be vetted by authority. It’s this double-standard that continually threatens our democracy because good Americans are tired of corrupt politics.
I believe a majority of Americans are agreeable with our Second Amendment but within reason. We should have the right to protect ourselves but we should also respect the laws, rules, and exhibit sane behavior in order to keep our “privilege” to own a gun.
When Boebert continually exerts her right to bear arms that’s fine, but it’s the flaunting demeanor and graphic display that we should all be concerned about. What if we all communicated to authority, or employers, or each other in this manner? It would be an intolerable world and would ensure the further breakdown of our society.
For those fervent supporters of the right to bear arms, it’s this very exhibition by Boebert that threatens your beloved Second Amendment. It’s not the legislative proposals to scrutinize gun ownership that are the threat to gun ownership but the lurid behaviors by its misguided and loudest supporters.
JEFF COOK
Fruita
Herman’s choice to live here is a plus for his candidacy
I have carefully compared the two candidates running for City Council in District E, and read the letters submitted by supporters of each to The Daily Sentinel. I have placed a sign in my front yard supporting Abe Herman and supported his campaign, both unusual choices on my part.
Attracting young business people, especially those with businesses that don’t further burden our infrastructure, has long been an objective of the local business people whom we consistently elect as council members. Abe fits that description exactly, but now some people ask how he dares to seek to represent us on the council as someone who is not from here. I was fortunate to be raised here, but Abe has chosen to live here, base his business here, buy and improve property here, and contribute significantly to the public life of our community. He is the kind of person who tells the truth, pays his own way, helps wherever he can, and is open to everyone’s ideas. He is exactly the kind of person I grew up with, and I hope Abe will soon be representing the best interests of our community on City Council.
KAITLIN VanROOSENDAAL
Grand Junction