Recent column misses the mark on Boebert, Biden
I’ve been a long-time admirer of George Orbanek, and not just because he signed my paycheck for a decade or so. With all due respect however, I take issue with several of his comments in his recent op-ed.
First, Biden doesn’t deserve enormous credit for marshaling the free world in support of Ukraine. Despite warnings from his administration for weeks and weeks that an attack on Ukraine was “imminent,” Biden and the EU did nothing more than wag their fingers at the former KGB thug. Sanctions were only implemented after the fact and by then it was, and remains, way too little and far too late.
Second, I was not a Colorado resident for much of the history of Western Slope representation Orbanek discusses. My recollection from the time I have been here is that Scott McInnis’ greatest achievement in office was to name a wilderness area after himself and Tipton’s was ... I can’t think of anything really. His lackluster performance is probably one of the reasons he was voted out and Boebert voted in.
While I don’t agree with everything she says or does, especially any actual or alleged affiliation with any far-right groups such as the Proud Boys, Three Percenters, etc., your representation of her seems to conflict with your own recent proclamation to stop political extremism. Yes, she is a high school dropout — because she chose to give birth to and raise her child instead of aborting it. She got a job so she could raise her child without relying on the welfare state and achieved the American Dream by opening her own business. She received her GED diploma as well.
You make no reference to the looks or wardrobe of any of the male politicians you write about, yet refer to Boebert as handsome and wearing spaghetti straps. Misogynistic much?
Yes, she wears a “pistola” on her hip — it’s actually a Glock, I have two myself and I love them — because the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution gives her the right to do so. Imagine how much more horrifying the war in Ukraine would be if Ukrainian citizens weren’t wearing pistolas on their hips.
Lastly, Biden and his administration are clearly and directly responsible for the catastrophic screw-up of the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, which resulted in the deaths of 13 brave American men and women.
Please do not apologize to Biden on my behalf or on behalf of “tens of thousands” (where did you come up with that number anyway?) of Western Slope citizens who may disagree with your assertion that Boebert’s outburst during Biden’s State of the Union address was gobsmackingly appalling. Yes, it lacked decorum, but no more so than Nancy Pelosi’s precedent-setting ripping up of Trump’s speech after his State of the Union address. Biden’s glaring neglect to mention one word of their deaths in his speech is what is truly gobsmackingly appalling. If anything, that’s what I’m sorry about. Really, really sorry.
LYNN LICKERS WILSON
Grand Junction
Peters, Knisley should be held responsible
Better late than never! I love Grand Junction, but during the time of COVID, in 2021, I thought I may have to move to another town because many people here took a militant stance against masking up to stem the tide of COVID infections and then bought into the nonsense medications promoted on Facebook and Twitter.
When Tina Peters and Belinda Knisley seemed to be skating away into the sunset after compromising Mesa County’s election systems, with the help of Mike Lindell, I was worried. Then, I noticed fewer “we love Trump signs” up in Cedaredge, fewer confederate flags around town and The Daily Sentinel started reporting on the dark side of Lauren Boebert as if she was a normal person, and not the chaos driven, loud mouth, petulant child we all know that she is.
It is great to live in an area where all sides, all races, all points of view are inclusive and that is Grand Junction now after this long year of COVID and Trump nonsense.
The Mesa County grand jury followed the rule of law. Tina Peters and Belinda Knisley now must face up to what they did in their attempt to take over our election system with grandstanding and all that bizarre drama they brought to our town. Too bad Mike Lindell wasn’t indicted as well. Things are slowly returning to normal, slowly but surely, because the good people of this area persevered. Those health care workers here deserve accolades forever for their sacrifices during the pandemic.
Peters and Knisley are facing many years in a Colorado prison, if they are convicted of their crimes. It saddens me, but if there are going to be fair elections here and elsewhere those who attempt to remove our rights to chose our elected officials need to face the consequences of their actions.
God bless Ukraine and their heroic efforts to preserve the freedoms.
STEVEN FREDERICKS
Grand Junction