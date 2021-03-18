Trio of candidates poised to serve well
For more than a decade, I have worked with a steadily growing number of people to highlight, advocate for, build and enhance our unique and exceptional outdoor recreation opportunities in the Grand Valley.
That work has shifted perceptions of the Grand Valley internally and externally, reshaped the foundations of our local economy, and recruited many new residents whose priorities are built on an understanding of the importance of access to high-quality outdoor recreation.
This effort will be best served going forward with a new level of support from Grand Junction city leaders and I recommend Abe Herman, Randall Reitz, and Rick Taggart as the best choices for Grand Junction City Council in the upcoming election.
I’m honored to know all three of these candidates, have spent time with each of them in service of outdoor recreation, spent time together out enjoying trails, and working on a shared vision for our Grand Valley.
Rick was an important supporter of my efforts to develop the Epic Ride’s Grand Junction Off-Road mountain bike event and his leadership helped position our community as a world-class cycling destination. Randall and I have been friends for more than 15 years and together have enjoyed countless hikes, runs, and rides, and have worked to enhance our amazing local trails. Abe and I enjoyed our first ride at the Lunch Loops trails on a glorious spring day this year and lingered afterward talking about the development of the trail system, the success and challenges we now face, and where we need leadership to continue the work. I strongly recommend Abe Herman, Randall Reitz, and Rick Taggart for Grand Junction City Council in support of ongoing work in outdoor recreation for our community. With these three, the trail forward will be grand.
DAVE GROSSMAN
Chairman, Grand Valley Canyons chapter of COPMOBA
Grand Junction
Herman belongs on council; he already serves community
I first met Abe Herman at our local climbing gym — he was the person, I found out, who was volunteering his free time organizing and facilitating a climbing program for kids and adults with disabilities, so that they would have the same opportunities for recreation as everyone else.
I became involved helping with this effort, which further evolved to veteran-specific programs through the VA. Abe gave a tremendous amount of his time and energy towards providing these recreational activities for differently-abled members of our community, and it showed me a lot about his character. Abe is someone who is always giving to those around him, and someone who truly believes in putting in the work to make our community, and the world, a better place for all.
It was no surprise to me, then, when I found out that Abe was running for Grand Junction City Council. This is an often thankless job, requiring an enormous time commitment. City Council members get paid only a nominal fee for a tremendous amount of work, making it essentially a volunteer position. I know that Abe is a person who has always put significant time into bettering the lives of people around him, and I know he will enter the role of a City Council member with no personal agenda, and only a desire to make our community a better place to live for all of us.
I wish that everyone knew Abe’s generous heart as I do. I urge you to vote for Abe Herman for District E when you get your ballot in the mail.
KEVIN KIEFER
Grand Junction
Jody Green has a big heart
First would like to say hello to my friends in Grand Junction. In order to stay in touch with the happening in town I read the Sentinel online. I moved to Oregon. I recently read that it is time to elect City Council members and there was a picture of my old friend of 60-plus years, Jody Green. I thought I would relay a story of commitment, caring and trust.
Last year I turned 76. With no family here to help, I found myself injured and my ranch suffering. I was talking to Jody on the phone and out of the blue, he said, “I will come and help.”
Two days and 1,100 miles later he pulled into my yard, on his motorcycle, alone. He worked three weeks and refused money and pulled my butt outta the fire. He rode home, 13 hours in snow and rain. Grateful to this man of God. Please folks use your vote to express my trust and caring for Jody Green.
AL LYLES
Roseburg, Oregon
Thanks to all for COVID response and vaccinations
I want to thank Mesa County Public Health Director Jeff Kuhr, the Mesa County commissioners, The city of Grand Junction, the hospitals and staff, the volunteers at the Convention Center and anyone that helped us get this far. While I recognize that no one is perfect, I have to say a huge thank you to everyone who help get shots in arms and worked to combat COVID-19.
You all deserve a lot of credit for taking a very difficult situation with ample changes and things out of your control; but look at where you are today. Your have done great. I think you’re all rock stars. We are not done, but I have full confidence with all your work and effort we will get through this. It is people like all of you that make GJ Strong. Thank you!
STEVE BOBRICK
Grand Junction
Response to Polis’s ‘Meat-Out’ proclamation is overkill
We are neither vegan nor vegetarian, neither R nor D. But, more days than not, we eat meatless, i.e. vegetarian. And people are getting upset over not having meat for ONE DAY? Seriously? Tell me, are you going to die from one day without meat? This will not put the ranchers out of business. My husband grew up on a farm where his father raised cattle. So, I know what it entails. But, this one day helps save our planet from the ravages of cattle FOR JUST ONE DAY. Are ranchers going to go out of business from just one day? I DON’T THINK SO.
Polis put it out there as a help to our planet. But, as the Sentinel article states, “while Polis is promoting a meat-out day on Saturday, he didn’t invent the event. The governor’s proclamation is not an executive order and, therefore, no one has to follow it. It started in 1985 (by the way, when Reagan, a Republican, was president) and has spread throughout the U.S. and to at least 20 other nations.” So, be mad at Reagan, a Republican, not Polis. Plus, do it or don’t do. It won’t change a thing except that you got upset over it.
ELLIN ALSTATT
Grand Junction