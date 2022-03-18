Wolf Environmental Impact Statement needed
The recent federal court ruling restoring federal protection for wolves in Colorado does, in fact, change the current planning process for reintroducing wolves to only western Colorado. I have stated in several pieces of correspondence that an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) is needed as per requirements in the National Environmental Protection Act (NEPA). Without continued federal protection, any reintroduction of wolves would be short lived in Colorado.
Our ecosystems have changed drastically in the years since 1900. Colorado’s population has grown from 50,000 to over 5.7 million people, so the whole state is affected. Wolves are being introduced as if Colorado is still primitive.
Think of the activities we have placed on the land. Highways, back country roads and invasive plants have criss-crossed the state and constitute a major source to the detriment of any ecosystem.
As Yellowstone Park is now proving, the wolves have overpopulated and are moving out of the park, even to Colorado! Any federal action usurping the state’s authority to manage wildlife should come with an EIS. The continued enforcement of penalties associated with endangered species protection should prove that this is a major federal action, period.
An EIS should have been prepared prior to managing wildlife (wolves) through political means. As it was, people were asked to sign a petition to place the reintroduction issue on the ballot, many of which were uninformed and had no idea of the consequences. The Legislature could step in and require EIS’s before implementation of wildlife related petitions.
BOB CLARK
Cedaredge
ENACT Act would help improve Alzheimer care
While nearly everyone is likely to be familiar with Alzheimer’s disease because of its skyrocketing prevalence, many people don’t realize that it disproportionately affects older Black and Hispanic Americans versus older white Americans. Despite being more likely to have the disease, decades of Alzheimer’s research has not included sufficient numbers of Blacks or Hispanics — not to mention Asian Americans/Pacific Islanders and Native Americans — to be representative of the U.S. population.
The Equity in Neuroscience and Alzheimer’s Clinical Trials (ENACT) Act is bipartisan legislation that would increase the participation of underrepresented populations in Alzheimer’s clinical trials by expanding education and outreach to these populations. The ENACT Act would create a path to better Alzheimer’s care and address shortcomings in the way research and care is currently being delivered to underrepresented communities.
Please join me and the Alzheimer’s Association in asking Representative Lauren Boebert to support the Equity in Neuroscience and Alzheimer’s Clinical Trials (ENACT) Act. Equality in Alzheimer’s care is obtainable through increasing diversity in dementia care, preparing the workforce to care for a racially and ethnically diverse population of older adults, and engaging, recruiting, and retaining diverse populations in Alzheimer’s research and clinical trials.
WOO BANDEL
Grand Junction
Border carbon adjustment critical for climate, security
The border carbon adjustment Madeleine Para mentions in her recent column is a critical policy to reduce global greenhouse emissions and maintain U.S. energy dominance as we transition toward cleaner energy sources. This policy will pressure Russian oil and gas out of global markets.
The border carbon adjustment creates an even playing field for U.S. businesses and pressures other countries to clean up their own emissions. Countries that export fuels and other carbon intensive goods to the U.S. that do not meet our standards would have pay a tariff when those goods enter our ports. A border-adjusted carbon policy has true global reach.
With the border adjustment that Citizens’ Climate Lobby advocates for, the U.S. energy industry will lead the world through this necessary transition. Leadership is our duty. We are entering a time of constrained carbon. We must choose the cleanest molecules of oil and gas and buy from countries that share our values.
MARK FACKLER
Durango