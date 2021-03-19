A climate solution must involve auto emissions
Climate change is the biggest problem we face as a state, nation, and globe. Emissions are what drive our changing climate, and in Colorado, the transportation sector is the biggest source of carbon pollution.
Reducing emissions from the transportation sector is critical to meet Colorado’s climate goals, which would also lead to clean air and more water in our rivers. As the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment engages in its transportation sector rulemaking and the state looks at how to fund transportation projects, I ask them to consider enforceable policies that reduce our emissions and ensure equity in our transportation projects. The policies need to put us on track for meeting Colorado’s climate goals. Statewide, we should be prioritizing multimodal transportation options, as well as encouraging investment in electric vehicles and their infrastructure. This process must also be equitable; it should prioritize the needs of communities that are disproportionately affected by air pollution and may lack ample transportation options. These are achievable goals that we need to meet to have a better and brighter future. Air pollution is closely intertwined with transportation-sector pollution. The “brown cloud” that used to hang over Grand Junction only during winter inversions is now more evident at other times of the year. A year ago during the pandemic lockdown, it was remarkable to see the clear skies that were possible — a result of fewer cars on the road. The toxic chemicals that we saw a brief reprieve from, but are released into the air every day, are concerning for the health of Colorado’s families as well as the health of our planet.
AARON HOFFMAN
Grand Junction
We need to know impact of antiquated leasing rules
Routt County Commissioner Tim Corrigan’s op-ed in the March 7 edition of The Daily Sentinel was a welcome surprise from a voice of reason concerning the Biden administration’s efforts to modernize our nation’s rules for leasing federal land to the oil and gas industry.
Present rules concerning leasing have allowed prospectors to tie up millions of acres of our land under leases with little or no production potential without sufficiently compensating the American taxpayer for the privilege. These problems become further compounded by insufficient bonding rules that would require operators to clean up their mess once their wells are no longer productive.
Those of us who live on the Western Slope know that from wilderness to recreation, our public lands provide a unique experience both for residents and visitors alike, and are vital to sustaining our outdoors, agricultural, and tourism industries. Setting aside politics, it’s just good business sense to pause leasing on federal land until we have a clear understanding of the impact that the antiquated rules we are currently operating under are having on these treasured spaces, and what needs to change so that we may preserve and pass them on for future generations to come.
ALAN COCHRAN
Grand Junction
Yesterday’s lunatic fringe gave us changes we accept today
It’s unfortunate that a contributor spoiled his otherwise thoughtful letter with a rant about a “cancel culture mob.” This “mob” exists only in the malignant imagination of the Fox News propaganda machine. However, its efforts to sow hate and fear that American culture is in danger certainly worked in this letter writer’s mind. In the 1930s another powerful propaganda machine used the slogan, “the Jews are our misfortune” to convince many Germans that the tiny minority of Jews was a threat to German culture. Let’s admit it: appeals to fear and hate work.
On the positive side, let’s take a look at some of the good “canceling” that American liberals and progressives have accomplished over the years.
1. We’ve canceled — with the help of the Civil War — the right of those deeply religious Christian Southerners to keep slaves.
2. We’ve canceled the right to oppress and degrade Black people with segregation and Jim Crow laws, although we’re still a long way from full racial equality.
3. We no longer allow factories to dump their toxic waste into our rivers and lakes.
4. We’ve canceled the right of factory and mine owners to routinely kill their workers with dangerous working conditions.
5. The right to deny the vote to women has been canceled.
These are just a few of the beneficial “cancelings” that we’ve accomplished over the years. If Fox News had been around in the year 1919, it’s amusing to think how they would have ranted and raved at the leftist lunatics and communists who wanted to give women the vote.
I invite our conservative voters to take note of how many left-wing lunatic ideas of yesterday have become the good and accepted thinking of today.
AL READ
Montrose