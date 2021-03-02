When religion reflects politics, it cannot heal
As a former Southern Baptist, I was particularly interested in Saturday’s article “Southern Baptists divided over politics, race, LGBTQ policy.” I was exiled from our local Southern Baptist association 20 years ago for a similar reason the SBC are ousting other churches: “…contravening Southern Baptist doctrine.”
Jim Conrad, a Georgia pastor being threatened with disassociation for accepting LGBTQ people into its congregation, accurately described the problem: “In order to work with them, you’ve got to be in lockstep agreement with them on every point. Nine out of ten won’t get you by.” Yup, sounds like 20 years ago.
In another context, I would think we’re talking about the rancorous atmosphere within the chambers of our Congress where partisan orthodoxy is expected on both side of the aisle. Donald Trump demanded party faithfulness in his recent CPAC speech. Both parties demand “lockstep agreement” when it comes to their political goals.
But should this be the case within institutions that claim to herald the Gospel of grace, where love, acceptance, compassion, freedom, forgiveness, and community are paramount? Shouldn’t Christianity be a harbinger against a dysfunctional culture, instead of its mirror image?
American religious institutions like the SBC drip with irony. They fight for the First Amendment right of free speech, but internally shut down free speech when it contradicts the denominational confession. They would condemn cancel culture, but freely exercise their own version calling it “disfellowshipping” or “excommunication.” They rail against governmental authoritarianism, but woe to those who challenge the church, denominational, or convention hierarchy.
This illustrates why I’m pessimistic when it comes to thinking that institutional religion is able to bring healing to a fractured and divided nation. The mission of Christ was to flood the world with a people committed to loving one another and loving those cast out by the institution. This won’t be done when the mission is to circle the wagons and defend rigid orthodoxy.
I’m not making this a blanket statement on all of Christendom. There are many loving and compassionate people within and without the churches who are genuine beacons of the light of Christ, but they seem to be outliers. If the SBC (and other denominations like it) as an institution is the best Christianity has to offer a fractured nation, I’d say it’s time for a reformation, one that is willing to do serious soul-searching and rekindle a passion for love that originated with Jesus Christ himself.
TIMOTHY KING
Grand Junction
We must lead our leaders to do smart thing on climate crisis
These carbon pricing advocates with Citizens Climate Lobby are in very good company. To the heavy-hitters named in Sunday’s op-ed (“Arctic conditions in U.S. show climate change is here”) add Milton Friedman, George Shultz, institutional investors representing many billions in assets, the Union of Concerned Scientists, this list goes on and on. The authors highlight the climate changes already evident in Grand Junction. While the specifics vary, every micro-environment worldwide is being affected. In Scientific American (May 26, 2020) a vice-president for the National Corn Growers Association said, “Growers in Iowa don’t usually have the same problems as growers in the Mississippi Delta, but they may soon.” Reduction in carbon emissions is crucial, and a recent U.N. analysis said that current national pledges only promise to reduce them by 1%, a frankly sad showing. Are you beginning to detect the urgency of this? You should be. Call all your representatives, join CCL or other climate activists, and make sure your voice is heard. Lead our leaders to do the smart and right thing.
GARY STEWART
Laguna Beach, California
Best interests of public lands come before location of HQ
Everyone wants a diversified economy, and having government offices is a really good thing in general. However, we should not be fighting to keep the BLM headquarters in Grand Junction. The argument that “It is closer to the lands being administered” is attractive, but specious.
If that argument were applied to other Cabinet positions, then Housing and Urban Developed headquarters should be in California, as that state has three of the cities in the U.S. that have the most homeless. The secretary of state should be in either Tokyo or central Europe, as that is were most of our allies are. The Department of Transportation should be in Kansas, as Kansas is central to the entire country. In fact, the nation’s capital should be moved to Kansas, where it would be closest to more of the citizens of the U.S. ...
Leaving the BLM headquarters puts the secretary of Interior 1,900 miles from the location of decisions regarding all our public lands. BLM headquarters need to be in D.C. Please quit fighting the best interest of our public lands in the very local interest of Grand Junction. Thank you for listening...
DON BELL
Grand Junction