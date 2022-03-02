Let kids roam free with common sense rules
Remember what fun it was being a free-spirited kid? To play outside, walk to friend’s homes, to school, to the store, to a park, to Sunday School, climb trees and ride a bike exploring the neighborhood.
There were parental rules, time schedules and parameters set. My parents didn’t just throw me outside without some type of preparation and guidance. Rules were established then they let me take it from there. Shame on me if I broke the rules, like staying out past the “must be home by-deadline” or straying too far from set boundaries or not responding immediately to the loud whistle or loud cry!
Today’s children are monitored from birth to adulthood. They have “play days” with kids whose parents monitor their activities. They’re transported from home to school, to dance class, ball games, to friend’s homes, instead of being allowed to bike or walk to their destination. I remember how nice it was heading to a friend to play, strolling down a neighborhood sidewalk with just my thoughts and imagination.
There are dangers out there, and dangerous people who would love to harm your child, but it’s a proven fact the chances of a stranger harming your child is far less likely than by a family friend or relative. More children are kidnapped by estranged parents, sexually assaulted by family members or friends than an evil pedophile lurking in the bushes at the neighborhood park.
Cities are passing ordnances to protect parents when they allow their children to walk and play in public places unattended and dismissing misdirected neighbors reporting them to authorities for child endangerment or neglect.
Give your children the tools they’ll need to enable them to make decisions when out of your sight and supervision. If you provide them with good guidelines and commonsense instructions, they’ll astound you with their ability to survive and thrive, they will grow into adults able to make sound decisions on their own.
Being responsible for the safety of our children is the number one priority for every parent. A safe place for your children to grow and play and learn doesn’t mean they have to live in a bubble. Bring back common sense and be a parent who guides not guard.
JUDITH CHAPIN
Fruita
It is time to unify and stand with the people of Ukraine
Unfortunately, Scott McInnis is too late! He writes it is too late “to comprehend the enemy’s purpose, too late to prepare, too late unifying forces, too late to stand with one’s friends.” His words ring hollow.
Where was McInnis when Trump cozied up to Putin, when Trump stalled the arming of Ukraine, when Trump weakened the NATO alliance and when Trump disparaged our friends and allies? Scott McInnis did not have the courage to stand up against Trump then and now he does not speak out against Tucker Carlson’s Putin sycophancy nor does he speak out against Marjorie Taylor Green singing the Russian national anthem at a white supremacists gathering. Evidently McInnis does not believe in a united front against the Russian tyranny, else he would speak out against the pro-Putin elements in his own party.
McInnis also over-estimates the importance of military might. We are witnessing the valiant heroism of the Ukrainians, of ordinary citizens standing unintimidated by Russian tanks. Putin may occupy the country of Ukraine, but he will never defeat the people. Freedom and liberty will prevail.
The world stands united against this horrific aggression. Even China, with its Security Council abstention has backed away from supporting Putin’s madness. The sanctions will cripple the Russian economy and test the Russian people’s willingness to be cast as pariahs on the world’s stage. Yes, I agree with McInnis, it is time to unify our forces and stand with our friends. Now maybe he will have the courage to ask the former president and leaders of his party to get on board. Before it is too late.
WILLIAM VOSS
Grand Junction
Hunter education classes available here monthly
Hunter education is alive and well in the Grand Valley. The Daily Sentinel’s front page story on March 1 only covered a portion of the hunter education program in the Valley. The same weekend that classes were held at Highline and CMU we held a class at the Cameo Shooting and Education Complex. Thirty-three students received their hunter ed cards. Classes are held once a month, except December, at the Cameo facility. There are classes held at the CPW offices at 711 Independent Avenue.
The same subjects are taught at all hunter education classes, as all instructors are members of the International Hunter Education Association. You can find hunter education at the CPW web site and look for hunter education classes.
ROGER GRANAT
Palisade