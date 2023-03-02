Jeff Kuhr is a great leader for our health department
Mesa County Public Health is an exciting place to work. We take the lead on projects that shape the community.
Our research drives our efforts and we include the entire community in the work.
We go beyond a traditional public health approach. We see the interconnectedness of businesses, nonprofit and government. We build capacity to ensure better health for our families and future generations.
This is possible because of the vision of our director, Jeff Kuhr.
Public Health transformation comes to mind when we think about our experience working with Jeff Kuhr.
He is a dynamic leader, always thinking outside of the box.
Jeff Kuhr is intentional about building relationships. We feel included and appreciated.
Jeff Kuhr expects excellence from us and he gives us the tools we need to make it happen.
The Board of Public Health recently approved an action plan to address the findings in a recent audit. We fully support Jeff Kuhr and trust in his ability to implement this plan. It’s a shared responsibility and we’re here to help Jeff.
Jeff Kuhr cares deeply about improving the quality of life for Mesa County. We’re committed to keep working alongside him.
AMANDA JENSEN
ALLI HOWE
JULIE HARTSHORN
SEREMANA N.
SARAH GRAY
Brandon Gray
LINDSEY MILLER
SHALIE DAHAR
APRIL REYNOLDS
ROSS MITTELMAN
MICHELLE M. COLON
STEVEN A. KING
ERIN ANDREWS, RN
ALLISON SANCHEZ
MICHAEL HEIDEL
RYAN KISER
ANN LIDDICK, RN, BSN
MICHELLE TRUJILLO
VICKIE GOLIKE
DANIELLE GARCIA, RN, BSN
LISA SNYDER
SARAH SPILLER
SARAH DEBRUCQUE
NANCY VEGA
MASON KLAHN
JANETTE HAYNIE
FATIMA P. HERRERA
BROOKE SORENSON
SEAN EDENS
MARISSA ALVARADO
STEPHANIE MOTHERSELL
KATHLEEN LARSON
AMBER LADD, BNS, RN
BECCA FERGUSON
HEATHER NARA
BRITTANY ODELBERG
ZACH ZDANEK
KARLA KLEMM
CLAUDIA MCCLINTOCK
CARLEE RAFFENSPERGER
JUDY SEGREST
KANDIS FULLER
HEATHER ZADRA
DAISY THOMSON
KELI CAMPBELL
SHAE LYNN WATT
DAMIAN CZAPLINSKI
DIANA WILLIAMS
SARAH JOHNSON
ADRIANA GUTIERREZ
SONIA CARDENAS
STEPHANIE BIVINS
KAYLA SHERRELL
CARA LEE, WIC
SHERRANNE STACEY
Mesa County Public Health staff
Local Freemasons offer scholarship opportunities
Did you know that the Freemasons in our area offer scholarships to graduating high school seniors so that they can go to college or vocational school? If you didn’t know, I’m not surprised. Freemasons do a lot of good for the community, but we don’t talk about it a lot.
Freemasons believe that education is not only good for, but necessary for a healthy society, and our scholarships are a fantastic opportunity for our local young people to continue their education post-high school.
There are four Masonic Lodges in the Grand Valley. Each offers a one-time scholarship to graduating high school seniors in the D51 school district. The Most Worshipful Grand Lodge of Masons in Colorado offers a four-year scholarship to college to graduating seniors across Colorado. They also offer a one-time grant to a vocational school to any graduating high school seniors.
Applications must be received by mid-March. For more information on our scholarships please visit www.masonicfamilyGJ.org/scholarships.
GREGORY FOSTER
Worshipful Master, Mesa Lodge 55 A.F. & A.M.
America is reaching a tipping point on guns
I read the letters to the editor recently, especially the one about how the media reports mass shootings in America. The ones where military assault rifles were used to kill and wound hundreds of innocent people just since 2017. The weapon of choice for mass murderers is the AR-15 assault rifle. It has a better kill ratio than a simple .45 automatic handgun or a 9mm, so of course they chose that gun. And how many “manifestos” did we have to read after those shootings? Too many.
There is something very basic and very depressing about how Americans perceive mass shootings. It goes like this; Dear Lord, we pray for the souls of those killed and wounded, and let’s bow our heads, amen. Have any of those prayers stopped the insanity of mass shootings in America yet? Unfortunately not.
The children shot or killed affect me the worst. It stays will me for months, and years later. I still think about the Uvalde Elementary School shooting murders. How we all witnessed cowards wearing police uniforms down in Texas, hiding from one man with one assault rifle. They knew the shooter was killing children, yet did nothing about it. Cowards. Weak men who should have never been allowed to be part of law enforcement. Who finally killed the shooter there? An off-duty border patrol agent. I own four guns. None of them are assault rifles. I do not go hunting for human beings. That is exactly what the AR-15 was designed for — to kill human beings.
So, here is my take on assault rifles, give them all up, turn them in to law enforcement willingly. I am not a liberal or a Democrat. But our country has a serious gun problem. The 2nd Amendment regarding a well-armed militia did not address crazy people killing children in elementary schools. That was not it’s intent. Here is the thing, we all know that already don’t we?
The killings will continue until a politician in Washington, D.C. has his children executed. We live in the internet/cell phone age. Information flows to everyone now from the media. Don’t like the media? Don’t watch it. American’s fascination with guns has reached a tipping point. Time for every man who owns an assault rifle to grow up. Be adults. Or, we can just pray until we have sore throats. You choose.
STEVEN FREDERICKS
Grand Junction