We must unify in opposition to Putin’s Ukraine invasion
On Jan. 20, 1961, John F. Kennedy said during his inaugural speech, “We shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and success of liberty.”
The Cuban missile crisis began in October of 1962 and lasted for one month and four days. We practiced hiding under desks, bleachers and at the base of walls. No matter if you were a kid or an adult, everybody was scared.
World War III was averted when the Russians pulled their nuclear missiles from Cuba and the U.S. agreed secretly to pull our missiles from Turkey. That was the last time the USSR, now Russia, and the United States came close to nuclear war (that is publicly known).
Now almost 60 years later the possibility looms ominously again. Militarily and economically Putin’s Russia is doing poorly and he has threatened the world with nuclear weapons. Dissimilarity between then and now is that then we were united and we had no doubt who the enemy was. Everyone knew Nikita Khrushchev and the Russians were the enemy. In contrast, up until the invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin had been praised by Donald Trump and Fox News anchors as a “genius,” “smart” and “savvy.”
A big dissimilarity between 60 years ago and now is that none of the news departments of the three television networks incessantly criticized President Kennedy’s handling of the Cuban missile crisis. We as a country supported him, democrats and republican alike. When does free speech cross into aiding and abetting the enemy?
Winston Churchill coined the phrase “Iron Curtain” to describe the USSR cutting itself off from the free world following World War II. Putin has now slammed the “Iron Curtain” down on Russia once again. President Biden and the country would be best served with a show of unity against Putin.
For the duration of this conflict we should demonstrate unity by not criticizing the administration for gas prices, inflation or for the conspiracy theory of the day. This is the time to pay the price, bear the burden, meet the hardship and oppose Putin to assure the survival of the Ukraine.
ED GIBBONS
Cedaredge
We need to think long term on sustainable green energy
If there are clouds in the sky this morning instead of the sun it must be President Biden’s fault. This is the standard mantra of Republicans. To blame Biden for the price increase of oil given Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is to blame the weatherman for a cloudy day.
Sure, Biden has wanted to change our dependence on oil and gas since the beginning of his term. What is left out of the Republican narrative is that the U.S. already has produced more petroleum in Biden’s first year than it did in Trump’s first year. We export as much petroleum as we import.
Moreover, it was the oil companies who voluntarily cut back on production in 2020 as a result of the pandemic’s effect on demand and the consequent lowering of oil prices. They are happy with the shortage of oil that is now driving up its price on the world market.
There are 9,000 gas and oil leases outstanding in the U.S. that are not being utilized by oil companies. If we had recognized the need to be less dependent on petroleum and more reliant on renewable energy in the past, we wouldn’t find ourselves in need of oil from despots to lessen the price of gasoline.
People should remember back in 2008 when President Bush was in office the average price per gallon of gasoline was well over $4.00 and in some places over $5.00. No Republicans claimed then that it was President Bush’s fault.
We need to recognize that we are part of a world economic system. If there is less oil on the world market, then its price per barrel will increase. Putin has created this situation not Biden.
Our response should not be just a short-term fix by pumping more oil. We need to think long term and foster sustainable green energy. To forget about climate change and the effects of continuing to rely on fossil fuels is to ignore the impact climate will have on both our health and economy.
GLENN WHITAKER
Glade Park
Neither party can work with the other side anymore
As a concerned citizen of Grand Junction and the United States, I am, like many Americans, weary and discouraged with our politicians in Washington. They no longer work together and seem to behave more like children in the sandbox. How can we get anything done that this country needs?
As a registered independent who has voted for decades, I find it difficult to support either party due to their lack of cooperation and constantly bullying and name calling.
We need to start acting like we care about our country again. I have heard so many others who are also no longer trusting of our national government. We need to expect more from them again.
OWEN HARPER
Grand Junction