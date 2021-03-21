Harry Talbott’s legacy will long endure
Harry Talbott was a pioneer and leader in protecting valuable farm land in Mesa County in proving that farming is a viable enterprise.
I was Mesa County planning director in the 1980s during some of the most contentious hearings involving land use in the county, specifically East Orchard Mesa and the orchards and vineyards that it encompasses. Harry was a farmer with a number of apple and peach orchards. He was often at these hearings and made the case for preserving these agricultural lands. I was astounded that the county commissioners at the time didn’t respect him and in one case ordered him out of the hearing room.
Harry understood the value of these prime and unique agricultural lands (as classified by the department of agriculture) unique to Western Colorado. He was an intelligent farmer and business man who was always looking for new and better ways of growing and irrigating crops, harvesting, storing, and marketing his produce. He talked to me about his trips to Washington state where he learned about their latest techniques of storing fruit, dense planting of trees, and drip irrigation. He was an early leader along with Doris and John Butler in placing conservation easements on their land which would prevent further subdivisions. He fought in court to protect farmers’ rights to claim tax credits as charitable deductions for donated conservation easements.
He proved that farming in East Orchard Mesa can be a successful enterprise instead of just residential subdivision of lands. His legacy will long endure!
BENNETT BOESCHENSTEIN
Grand Junction
Livestock producers grateful for support of ‘#MeatIn’
Colorado has an abundance of food production. We grow potatoes in the San Luis Valley, melons and other produce in Weld County, peaches in Palisade, apples in the North Fork, Pueblo brings us great green chilis, and the list goes on. We also produce beef, pork, lamb, and poultry in nearly every county. We have robust dairy and egg production, as well. Food choices are a very personal decision, and we have a wide choice in Colorado.
Colorado citizens have had many challenges the past year. We, as livestock producers, are no exception. Colorado Cattlemen’s Association, Colorado Woolgrowers, and Colorado Farm Bureau are asking for your continued support for our farming and ranching communities.
We have been humbled in the outpouring of backing for #MeatIn on March 20. Rural and urban Colorado came together in support of livestock communities. We even had folks in the metropolitan areas of the Front Range reach out and ask how they could support #MeatIn.
As food producers, we provide a myriad of ecosystem services ranging from the scenic landscapes of our state to providing habitat for our iconic moose, elk, deer and other wildlife. But, most importantly, we provide nutritious, safe and affordable food.
Every cow out standing in our fields in Mesa County provides approximately 2,200 3-ounce servings of high quality food that is packed with zinc, iron, and protein along with 10 other essential nutrients.
Food security is critical to our society and as livestock producers, we are a part of the solution. We are supporting those with less resources that are food insecure by bringing forth the Beefsticks for Backpack program in several counties across the state, including Mesa County. A number of producers contribute our product to charities around our local areas.
Again, food choices are very personal decisions, but should be informed with accurate information. If you have questions about food production practices, ask a rancher or ask a farmer.
JANIE VAN WINKLE
Fruita
Reitz is the ‘bridge builder’ the City Council needs
The people of Grand Junction should elect Randall Reitz to the at-large position on the City Council.
Over my decade of living in the Grand Valley, I have witnessed the fruits of our national polarization lived out here on our small local stage. Two sides often not seeking to understand each other, each resting complacently in their own righteous certainty, and thereby getting little done.
What is needed to break this impasse is, as Reitz described himself in your pages, a “bridge-builder.” A councilman who can reach across the partisan divide, ask hard questions of both sides, and build, if not always agreement, at least common ground.
I’ve known Reitz for 10 years as a colleague at St. Mary’s Family Medicine. I have seen up close and first-hand his ability to build successful coalitions, advocate for those who don’t typically have a voice, and call into question the groupthink that can afflict any organization, from a clinic to a city government.
Reitz is sharply intelligent, but reality-based and pragmatic. He comes prepared. He knows his facts when he sits down at the table, but he is far from a passionless functionary merely filling a seat — he cares deeply for this city and the direction it will take over the next four years.
Many Americans, myself included, have often moaned that we don’t have enough “real, competent, smart people” in government. Well, Grand Junction, now’s your chance. Reitz is the kind of man we need at every level of government, and we have a chance — right now — to put him in the at-large City Council seat.
PAUL D. SIMMONS, MD
Faculty Physician, St. Mary’s Family Medicine Residency Program
Grand Junction
Media speculation on motives in spa shootings stokes division
The March 17 news story by Kate Brumback about the massage parlor shootings and deaths of Asian Americans stated that “the killings came amid a recent wave of attacks against Asian Americans that coincided with the spread of the coronavirus across the United States.” This statement suggests that Brumback believes these appalling killings could be racially motivated. We do not know that for certain and the reader may interpret this as fact, not supposition. The facts are that three of the people who were shot were not Asian. An article on BBC on March 17 stated that it is too early to know if this attack was racially motivated. The shooter denied a racial motive admitting he has a sex addiction, and “sees these locations as a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate.” By playing the race card, our media fuels the fire for continued division in our country. We should let the investigation play out before jumping to conclusions about what the shooter’s motivation was.
VIRGINIA BAIKEWICZ
Grand Junction