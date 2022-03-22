How do we actually get to energy independence?
For some, David A. Kearsley among them, “Drill, Baby, Drill” is the only song they know. Facts apparently have an unrecognizable rhythm.
In his letter to the editor on March 9, Kearsley bemoaned a lost mythical U.S. “energy independence” that we all “worked for 50 years to achieve.”
If by “energy independence” Kearsley means the United States produces enough petroleum products to meet all our demand without any imports, well that has never been true the last 50 years (www.eia.gov/petroleum). Indeed, we’ve seldom produced enough to meet even half our demand since 1973.
On the other hand, if “energy independence” is celebrated when the U.S. imports less petroleum than it exports, that threshold has been met twice in the past 50 years: in 2020, the last year the former president was in office, and in 2021, the first year of President Biden’s term.
In 2020, this low bar of achievement was met because consumer demand for petroleum decreased over two million barrels per day, compared to 2019. During this same period, the former president oversaw a decline in domestic oil production while exports increased.
In 2021, consumer demand increased 9% above 2020 levels. However, private oil companies did not reopen their permitted and completed wells to meet demand. Instead, they further reduced domestic oil production, increased exports, increased profits and increased imports of foreign oil.
These facts illustrate two ways we can achieve true energy independence from foreign oil: 1) reduce our total demand for petroleum products, or 2) install an autocratic government that can require private businesses to produce more oil and forbid export of domestically produced oil.
I know which choice I’d make, but then I prefer the rich and complex rhythms of factual evidence, rather than the monotonous beat of a stupid slogan.
RICHARD ALWARD
Grand Junction
Low pay, burnout causing educators to leave schools
I am a public school teacher in Colorado. I have two masters degrees in education and 15 years of experience. I am heavily considering a career change.
State governments that border Colorado to the north and south continually show they value public education by passing legislation as proof. Colorado’s government continually fails to do this.
New Mexico’s government brought in national guard troops to help with the teacher and substitute shortage. This helped committed teachers stay in their contracted roles, instead of being stretched to a breaking point all year. Colorado made school districts break contracts by forcing teachers to work extra hours to cover these shortages, adding to teacher burnout. New Mexico passed a law to raise teacher salaries by 20% starting next school year, matching them up to Wyoming’s higher salaries. Colorado has done nothing to address teacher salaries while the cost of living in this state has skyrocketed past both Wyoming’s and New Mexico’s.
If the legislature does not act this session to repay the B.S. factor down completely, and take action to properly fund public education, they will become solely responsible for dismantling public education in Colorado.
The data on teacher and education support staff leaving the profession is not fake, faulty or misleading. It is happening as I write. Teachers and school staff are quitting today as they have all throughout the year.
The answer to all of the issues created by continually underfunding public education and the pandemic is money. Pay your school employees wages that allow them to live in Colorado as comfortable citizens or you will have no school employees left.
AMANDA ELLIS
Durango