Thanks to local group tackling polarization
I am so impressed, heartened, and grateful to read about the group of local Democrats and Republicans who are tackling one of the fundamental issues in our country: a polarized citizenry who seem to have lost the ability to have civil discussions about their opposing views.
We listen to and read different news sources from which we glean disparate “truths,” and we are uncomfortable addressing what the other side believes. Somewhere along the way, we have lost the ability to respectfully listen to those who disagree with us.
While those on the far left and the far right seem uninterested in considering compromise and may never attend a forum such as is being formed here, most Americans stand middle left and middle right. We agree on many things, such as feeling that our representatives in Congress are much more interested in getting reelected than in carrying out the wishes of their constituents. And that the internet giants have algorithms that further divide us. “The Social Dilemma” is an eye-opener and would, as the group suggests, be a great film for all to see and talk about. In April’s Atlantic magazine, Anne Applebaum (“How to Put out Democracy’s Dumpster Fire”) writes of the many dangers of the internet as it is currently controlled and how it might be changed into a force for our common good. She might do well to study our new group. So to those initial members, thank you, and I will look forward to participating when the circle is wider.
SUSAN ANKER
Grand Junction
The consequences of YOUR actions can affect ME
Cody Davis’s column, I believe, misses the mark. I agree one’s actions have consequences and of the importance of those lessons.
However, regarding wearing masks and social distancing, Davis’s analogy suffers because the consequences are not limited to oneself but extended to others.
We are in the midst of a pandemic. It does not live in a vacuum and neither do we. Both are communal.
Freedom to choose is as American as apple pie. So was banding together to fight a common enemy and watching out for and helping our friends and neighbors.
Data accumulation has confirmed medical science’s assertion of the importance of these two deterrents to this common enemy. Yet, we have a large segment of our citizenry that has chosen to ignore that data.
We wear a mask to protect OTHERS, the data shows. To successfully end this pandemic, it will take all of us, dependent on each other. Much like the military, police and fire departments: action (or inaction) by one could cost another their life. What do these organizations have in common? They deal with life-and-death situations every day. Like our pandemic. Why would you think the consequences of your actions are only confined to you?
And yes, Mr. Davis, it IS an opportunity to judge our neighbor: Do they care if they cause my death, my children’s or my grandchildren’s? Or give us lifelong health problems?
“Freedom to choose” at the expense of another’s life is not OK. It will prolong the pandemic and is just plain irresponsible.
JENNY DWIGHT-BARNES
Grand Junction
Encourage lawmakers to support ag workers
The Sentinel ran a very brief summary of legislation being introduced including Senate Bill 21-087. This bill is called by some the “Agricultural Workers’ Bill of Rights.” It is being introduced in the state Senate by Sen. Jessie Danielson and by Reps. Karen McCormick and Yadira Carveo in the House. The bill will:
■ Provide basic health and safety protections during the pandemic;
■ Extend the right to organize to farmworkers;
■ Ensure that service providers like doctors have access to farmworkers on employer-provided housing;
■ Ensure fair pay of at least the minimum wage and overtime based on rules enacted by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment;
■ Mandate rest breaks and other protections against overwork, especially in extreme heat; and
■ Provide powerful protections against retaliation for farmworkers who speak out about mistreatment.
This important bill enjoys the support of the Colorado AFL-CIO, the National Young Farmers Coalition, Project Protect Food Systems Workers, FrontLine Farming, Towards Justice, COLOR (Colorado Organization for Latina Opportunity and Reproductive Rights), the Hispanic Affairs Project, the Colorado Immigrants’ Rights Coalition, Colorado Jobs with Justice, Colorado People’s Alliance, and Conservation Colorado.
This timely and important bill represents a major step toward dismantling structural racism in Colorado by correcting long-standing, racially motivated exclusions of agricultural workers from state labor and employment laws. Agricultural workers — who have labored tirelessly through the COVID-19 pandemic, wildfires, and extreme heat so that we can all have food to eat — are essential and must be treated as such.
Finally, the agricultural producers on the Western Slope frequently comment on the difficulty finding reliable, knowledgeable agricultural workers. This bill will make working conditions more tolerable and increase pay which will encourage workers to stay in this sector rather than seeking higher paying jobs in other sectors, thus increasing the viability of the important ag industry in our region.
Please voice your support for this bill by calling Ray Scott, Janice Rich, Don Coram and Matt Soper.
TOM ACKER
Grand Junction
Rep. Janice Rich endorses Green for City Council
Jody Green is passionate about our community. Just ask him. With his vast experience living, working, and raising his family in our community for more than 50 years, Jody brings a down-to-earth, common sense view, and I am asking you to please join me in supporting Jody Green for the Grand Junction City Council.
JANICE RICH
Grand Junction