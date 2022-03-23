Biden, Democrats should bear the blame for inflation
I believe the Democrats are going to suffer historic losses in November, not because of the Afghanistan, the invasion of Ukraine or the southern border issues, although these are weighing heavy on the minds of many. The culprit will be the out of control inflation.
The Biden administration is in such denial of inflation that it sounds callous and indifferent to Americans. The administration says it is only “transitory” or claims the spiraling costs are a concern to the elite. Or they will just blame yet another thing on the bogeyman, President Trump.
The administration assures us that the rising rate at 7.5%, the steepest in 40 years, is actually not bad at all. Inflation undermines a civil and ordered society and unleashes a selfish every person for themselves mentality.
We Americans know that our current inflation is self induced, not a product of a war, natural disaster or depletion of oil deposits. Biden ignored the natural buying spree of consumers who were released from being locked down for COVID and unable to spend. Instead he encouraged the demand by printing trillions of dollars for green projects, redistribution, entitlements and pet projects. They kept labor at home by subsidizing it with federal checks. Biden reduced America in one year, from being the greatest producer of oil and gas and now having us begging the Saudis and now Venezuela to produce more oil for the needs of America.
Americans know that this inflation was willfully birthed. We are a bit confused as to whether Biden did it out of incompetence or some socialist idea of devaluing our money for those who had it and gifting it to those who didn’t. Maybe the Biden admin just thinks that by printing money it ensures prosperity?
I hope that Americans will rightfully blame Biden and congress for willfully damaging our lives. Vote in November to help turn the tide of these terrible policies of the Biden administration.
STEVE MENZIES
Fruita
A no fly zone is too risky, sanctions are appropriate
Enforcing a no-fly zone in Ukraine is highly dangerous. First of all, you have Putin threatening to use nuclear weapons if the Russian invasion is militarily interfered with, which is a level of weaponry that we did not have to deal with in the past against the likes of Adolf Hitler.
Think about this for a second. If you were to enforce a no-fly zone, where would the NATO planes take off from? Poland? Great Britain? These would be the first countries targeted by Putin for a nuclear strike. In case you need to be reminded, one nuclear bomb is capable of killing 10-20 million people in a densely populated city and would completely wipe Warsaw or London off the map.
Yes, it’s difficult to watch the carnage in Ukraine. All of our hearts go out to the Ukrainian people. But the start of a nuclear war would be way, way worse.
Right now, the Russian invasion seems to be stalled and it’s probably not likely that the conflict will extend beyond Ukraine with the inept way the Russian military is performing so far. I’m willing to bet that Putin is not bluffing when he threatens nuclear strikes. We just don’t know how unhinged Putin really is.
I believe that President Biden and the NATO countries have taken the most appropriate action with sanctions and sending military equipment to Ukraine. It would be an absolute disaster if we provoke a reaction where nuclear weapons are launched. That could be the end of all of us.
JIM DENTON
Grand Junction
Boebert’s vote on Russia not in America’s interest
On March 17, 424 members of Congress voted to suspend Russia’s favored nation trading status with the U.S. Boebert voted the other way.
Since taking power in 1999, Vladimir Putin has brutally subdued Chechnya, stolen large pieces of Georgia and Ukraine, sponsored Assad’s war that reduced many Syrian cities to rubble, and has now invaded and is ruthlessly crushing the independent and democratic nation of Ukraine.
So, exactly how far will Putin have to go before Boebert withdraws her support? Asking for an angry nation.
DJ MOLNY
Fruita