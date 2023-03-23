Gun measures are about control, not public safety
We are seeing more and more calls for gun restrictions and confiscation, such as the letter writer on March 2 advocating for gun restrictions but ironically claiming to not be a liberal.
In reality the claims made missed the mark if one looks at actual data.
In 2020, the most recent year available for data, there were more than 45,000 homicides by gun — of which 54% (over 24,000 were suicide). While both are high numbers, the homicide rate as a share of the overall population is historical lower than average.
By comparison, according to the most recent National Firearms Survey, guns were used for defensive purposes an estimated 1.67 million times in 2021. That equates to guns being used 37 times more often to prevent or stop a dangerous situation.
Government gun control measures are not about safety but just that: control.
Never forget: An armed society is a polite society.
STEPHEN FULLERTON
Grand Junction
A community rec center is an idea with staying power
There’s something to be said about an idea that just won’t go away. The idea of a multi-purpose, family-oriented community recreation facility, accessible and open to all ages has been resurfacing in Grand Junction for many years. It builds on prior examples of civic leaders stepping up to address community needs: the early YMCA in 1907, William Moyer’s donation of a public pool with free admission for youth in 1922, and the Boy’s and Girl’s Club during the 1960’s. Since that time, the concept has developed and emerged in a variety of ways.
A community recreation center has been one of the primary recommendations of civic task forces who have studied gaps in services and community needs that promote health and wellness, youth and family activities, and community education and cohesion. This type of center has been proposed in citizen white paper reports, community health assessments, city master plans, and studies of serious concerns such as suicide, mental health, juvenile crime, and loneliness. A recreation district and/or a community recreation center has been a city ballot initiative several times, gaining more support each time.
We have watched other communities all over the state willingly use tax support to develop flourishing centers that co-exist with fitness clubs. Larger cities than ours have multiple well-visited neighborhood rec centers, sometimes located across the street from successful private clubs. We alone are the largest community without one.
This idea of a community recreation center that welcomes and serves everyone is a very good idea and ready to become a reality. The residents of the Grand Valley like to be together. We love our parades, our sports events, our festivals. As Matchett Park is developed around the center through grant funding, we will have more green space for public use, showing off our gorgeous views. Good things can happen and creative ideas will flow at a center of activity, but only if we vote yes on or before April 4! We have waited far too long.
JUDITH HERR
Grand Junction
Jason Nguyen is a great choice for City Council
I worked with Jason Nguyen for over 6 years and can confidently say he’d be the best person to represent District B on the Grand Junction City Council. Over my years working alongside Jason I have found him to be a thoughtful decision-maker and dedicated to doing what is right, even if it’s the harder path.
His experience as a public servant has prepared him to not only steward our taxpayer dollars, but to also be cognizant of public benefit and address the interests of multiple stakeholders — a situation he would find himself in often on council. I’ve also found him to be someone who values progress and isn’t afraid of collaborating to get the job done.
As the longest standing member of the Fruita City Council, I know that the role takes a level-head and consideration for the needs of the community at large. I know that Jason is an excellent choice for Grand Junction City Council.
KEN KREIE
Fruita
Nguyen has community’s best interests at heart
Jason Nguyen brings the values and work ethic we need in our local leaders. I have known Jason and his family for many years and they truly are remarkable humans who lead by example. Jason has experience in public service by serving on the Urban Trails Committee where he has advocated for safer infrastructure for our bicycle and pedestrian commuters.
Jason has spent countless hours as a citizen to develop an impressive understanding of the issues facing us as a community and how the city can best address those issues. He is dedicated to keeping Grand Junction the best place in Colorado to live, work, and raise a family. He understands that we need to keep our business friendly culture, address our housing issues with well planned investments, and keep our community safe and thriving.
As a Grand Junction local and business owner, I can say unequivocally that Jason is the right choice to represent me on City Council. He will be deliberative, honest, and have the citizens best interests at heart whilst serving on City Council.
I encourage the residents of Grand Junction to make the logical choice and elect Jason Nguyen to City Council.
COLE HANSON
Grand Junction