Getting vaccinated is a patriotic act
Merriam-Webster defines a patriot as “a person who loves his or her country.” During World War II, we (or our parents/grandparents) all sacrificed many aspects of our lives to support our troops – we were all patriots.
In the 1950s, we still had that patriotic culture when a polio epidemic hit the U.S. If you are 65 and over, you remember the horrible effects suffered by over 35,000 people annually from polio. Many people who contracted the disease recovered quickly, but others suffered paralysis or death. If you are younger than 65, you probably know little of those effects because, as a country, we all rose to the occasion and stood in lines to receive our polio vaccine (Google “polio” to read more, or ask your older family members or friends to learn about things like iron lungs). Indeed, because we all continued to receive the polio vaccine when we were young, no cases of polio have originated in the U.S. since 1979. We were all patriots.
Similar stories can be told for other vaccines. Measles and smallpox were also almost eradicated due to the development and administration of vaccines.
We are now presented with another horrible disease that has killed more than 540,000 people in the U.S. alone in one year. We are very fortunate that development of a vaccine for this terrible disease was expedited in 2020. No steps were skipped — as with any other drug, studies were performed to prove safety and efficacy. What was different was that the steps were not done on one timeline, but the steps were “stacked.” Since vaccines of various kinds have been studied for years, scientists could “guess without guessing,” using data collected over years of research. They determined which vaccines would most likely be safe and effective, and at the same time they were proving safety and efficacy, those vaccines were being manufactured. That way, as soon as safety and efficacy were established, the drug would be immediately available — that was federally funded Operation Warp Speed.
Patriots love their country. Patriots care about their compatriots. Patriots get the vaccine. Unless you have a medical contraindication, please, for your country, for your loved ones, for yourself, become informed, then get the COVID-19 vaccine.
ROBBIE BREAUX, retired pharmacist and CHUCK BREAUX, MD
Fruita
Simpson has the expertise and integrity to serve council well
I am writing to recommend Dennis Simpson for a position on Grand Junction’s City Council District D. I have known Dennis for decades and say without hesitation that his honesty, integrity and work ethic are unparalleled. Dennis and his wife Mary have been married for 45 years and have raised three remarkable children. I have solicited advice from Dennis in the past knowing the assistance will be wise, precise and guide me toward a decision made with integrity.
His involvement in the workings of city government will allow Dennis to immediately provide valuable input into the decision-making process. He has the ability to listen to both sides of an issue and work toward the best decision despite being derided by one side or the other. Dennis is always willing to do the right thing no matter what the circumstances.
I don’t believe there is another candidate with the wide-ranging knowledge, fiscal responsibility, experience, and veracity of Dennis Simpson. A vote for Dennis Simpson is a vote for someone who will continuously do the right thing.
COLEY TURNER
Meeker
Randall Reitz is the ‘perfect’ candidate for City Council
As educators, we feel that Randall Reitz is the perfect candidate for the Grand Junction City Council. His proven passion, experience, and dedication to our community are essential to our city’s success.
Randall’s children have been students in both of our classrooms. During this time, we got to know Randall as a parent, volunteer, and active community member. He volunteered weekly in our classrooms in addition to serving on parent committees to improve education for all students.
We both know him as someone who seeks to understand issues by asking questions and really listening. He’s been doing exactly that in preparation for serving the people of Grand Junction; meeting with representatives of several municipal and community groups to understand the issues. As an unaffiliated candidate, we trust that he works for the best interests of our students, teachers, and community without a partisan bias. Randall is a proven leader, community member, and the perfect candidate for our City Council.
SHAWN CARSTENSEN-HAYS
and TRACY LeFEBRE
Grand Junction
Former county commissioner backs Green’s bid for council
Vote for Jody Green, a gentleman who understands Grand Junction. Jody knows this valley. Jody understands how we need to grow our community. He will improve and protect Grand Junction with the least amount of money spent. I endorse Jody Green for City Council because he is a good man that can get the job done.
JOHN JUSTMAN
Former Mesa County commissioner
Fruita
Immigrant thankful for council candidate Haitz
Greg Haitz was my first gate to America. I first met him in Morocco in 2003. He volunteered with other American chiropractors to adjust Moroccan patients and I was his interpreter then.
When I got the immigrant visa to come and live in America, Greg Haitz accepted to host me in his house. He and his wife Andrea drove to Denver to pick me up from the airport. I stayed with them for three months for free. I even offered him the cash money I brought with me from Morocco to pay for my stay but he refused and told me that I would need it to start my life in America.
I was still new and I had the cultural shock. But Haitz and his wife were smart and understood my situation. They did their best to make my transition easy and smooth. With Haitz, I got to know the American culture and way of life. He used to take me with him to his visit his family and friends. I went camping with him. His wife helped me to get my Social Security number and driver’s license. She also helped me to get a job with the School District 51.
When I tried to rent an apartment, Haitz co-signed with me because I didn’t have a credit history.
I am so lucky to have a true friend like Greg Haitz. He was very helpful. He does things for you with an open heart and no complaint. He is very mature and respectful to others.
He respected my religion and made sure I had the freedom in his own house to pray.
When dinner was ready, he and his wife would say their prayers and asked to say my own prayer, too. He is very open minded and believes in freedom.
Haitz built his own business with his hard work and Andrea’s help. He wasn’t born with a golden spoon in his hand.
Haitz is a true American who loves his country and has the qualities to be a member of City Council.
ABDELGHAN ESSAIFI
Clifton
State Sen. Ray Scott should endorse carbon pricing
Thank you to state Sen. Ray Scott for his call to action to protect and conserve the environment in his Denver Post opinion piece “Colorado Republicans do want to tackle climate change and here’s how.” Scott states “Republicans in the state legislature are willing, ready, and able to put forth bold, free-market based solutions to help tackle environmental issues, diversify our power grid with reliable, emission-free solutions, and leave our state’s air, water, and land in better shape than the way we found it.”
I encourage Scott to endorse carbon pricing, a fair and effective market-based solution that businesses and organizations such as the American Petroleum Institute and The Business Roundtable support.
SUSAN HESS
Grand Junction
Commissioners’ ‘freedom’ stance won’t help end pandemic
Regarding Cody Davis’s Sunday opinion piece, everyone is free to choose their own actions — until it causes harm to others.
Childish freedom is the old fourth-grade taunt, “It’s a free country, and I can do whatever I want.” Mature freedom is choosing responsibility to others rather than just your selfish self.
You are free to spew your germs as long as you keep them close to your own face — which you cannot do without a mask. Of course I am free to judge maskless shoppers who may be sickening me or my grandma.
Please, let’s mask up for a little while longer. Get your vaccine when it becomes available to you. We’ll be free of this horrid disease if we stay the course and don’t open up too soon.
P.S. Since when is a politician more qualified than health professionals to make community health decisions?
CHERYL CONROD
Grand Junction