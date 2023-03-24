Rec center would provide needed gym facilities
Our community is in dire need of recreational facilities for both adults and children. I am a physician and the Mesa County Coroner, but I am also the leader of our local youth basketball nonprofit organization, GJ Blackout.
The most challenging aspect of providing athletic opportunities to our youth is hands down finding available gym time to hold activities. I am confident my colleagues involved with competitive volleyball, lacrosse and other sports would agree on this point. It can be a frustrating search to find space to hold workouts and practices on both a team and individual level.
As a community, we like to advertise that we are a thriving area and we enjoy participating in all kinds of activities and events, but the fact is that we seriously lack the facilities to provide all of our athletes, young and old, the necessary opportunities to do so. A Community Recreation Center would be a big step in helping our needs. Please join me and many other physicians and youth groups in our community by voting in favor of measure 1A on the city ballot.
DEAN HAVLIK
Grand Junction
Reject partisanship in this year’s city council election
I didn’t intend to weigh in on the city council races, preferring to put my trust in the wisdom of the voters. However, I feel compelled at this point to share my concerns about the direction these local races are taking — I wouldn’t be comfortable not speaking up about what I’m seeing, and providing a different viewpoint from the letters previously submitted.
In the 2021 Grand Junction election, a slate of candidates attempted to inject partisanship into our nonpartisan city council races. Voters wisely and overwhelmingly rejected their attempt to usurp the independence of our local politics. This year we are again seeing a bloc running in an attempt to drastically change the direction of our community. It makes me nervous anytime a group of candidates enters our local races with such a distinct agenda.
Because of this, I’m supporting Jason Nguyen in District B, and Cody Kennedy in District A. They are two independent-minded candidates who share my strong commitment to maintaining the nonpartisan nature of city council, which is crucial to prevent furthering of the extreme political divides in our country.
Both of these candidates have already shown a commitment to public service through their chosen careers, which makes me confident in the intentionality they bring to their pursuit of local elected office. It is an often thankless job, with little pay, and it must be pursued only for the goal of bettering the lives of others in order to be a positive force.
I know that I will disagree with both Jason and Cody on some, if not many issues; however, I also know their characters are such that we will be able to disagree respectfully, listen to each other, maintain focus on the issues directly affecting our city, and have thoughtful and productive conversations about the best way to work towards the betterment of our community.
That is what local politics should be about.
ABE HERMAN
Grand Junction Mayor Pro Tem
Greg Haitz is who we
need on City Council
I am writing you today in support of Greg Haitz for District B. As a small business owner and member of Mesa County Planning Commission, Greg is exactly who we need on City Council to grow our economy and create opportunity.
Greg is a conservative and will fight to cut wasteful spending and make our local government more efficient. He will prioritize funding law enforcement and fixing our roads and bridges. Greg listens and shows up. He believes in service and will make an excellent representative to his constituents. Vote for Greg Haitz in the April 4 Grand Junction City Council election.
REP. MATT SOPER
Colorado House District 54
Scott Beilfuss will be voice for our seniors on Council
I’m writing to support Scott Beilfuss for City Council. The reason I support Scott is that he has an extensive working knowledge of the myriad of interwoven issues that contribute to senior citizen health in rural Colorado. He’s spent 30+ years in Grand Junction as a small business owner and an avid volunteer for local nonprofits. When he realized that his insurance customers had trouble paying bills due to large medical debt he became involved in health care advocacy.
GJ is a retirement destination and Scott is adamant that the city of GJ should assign at least one of the 800 positions to the concerns older adults. Older adults bring a lot of money to the valley, but get little recognition.
Scott practices what he preaches. He and I spoke of the high suicide losses of older adults in Mesa County and resulting devastation to local family and friend groups. He got busy and took intensive technology education training to help connect older adults to one another and to basic services. He understands that suicide prevention for older adults goes well beyond crisis intervention and psychological care, and that all citizens can help in their own way.
Scott integrally understands the city’s rapidly growing older adult population. Grand Junction deserves a city council member that is not just concerned about business bottom lines. Scott concentrates preserving what’s already good over expansion — as he says to “get better not bigger.”
ERICA KITZMAN
Grand Junction
Haitz blaming others for school closure situation
Declining enrollment and funds have been known by D51 since 2019.
Andrea Haitz, at a Coffee with the Board meeting on Saturday, March 4 made that statement, as well as, “I don’t want to throw anyone under the bus, but... don’t blame this Board.. .we were never told... but we’re the ones that have to deal with it.”
Who is D51 board president Haitz referring to if not former Superintendent Sirko, current superintendent Hill, and current board members Levinson and Scholtes?
And, yes, she is throwing someone under the bus, and also announcing that Haitz, Jones, and Lema, the three most involved, most inquisitive board members missed the numbers and warning signs. Hill, Levinson, and Scholtes should have a chance to respond to President Haitz’ accusations.
RICKI HOWIE
Grand Junction