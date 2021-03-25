Wagner politicizes science to label and divide people
I found Rick Wagner’s column in Wednesday’s edition of The Sentinel quite interesting; how Rick ignores history and uses labels to divide people for political gain by painting all media, and entertainment as “left” and those who believe in science as communists all the while decrying the use of labels to divide people for political gain.
One doesn’t need to know much about the history of our nation to know that ever since the beginning we’ve been divided up for political gain. Originally “non-free persons” were counted as three-fifths of a person, and women weren’t allowed to vote. Even back at the founding of our nation, we had the Federalist and anti-Federalist parties. As time went on the labels changed, you were either a “Yankee” or a “Reb” depending on which side of the Mason-Dixon Line you lived on, and Irish, Asian, and Latin immigrants have historically been thought of as second-class citizens.
Rick goes on to complain that all media and entertainment centers are owned and operated by the “left.” While it’s not actually difficult to find real NEWS as defined by noteworthy events, weather, and sports, often what people consider NEWS is a commentary on the NEWS from talking heads. Rick also conveniently forgets to mention that media outlets like OAN, Newsmax, Fox News, Breitbart, Infowars, and social media platforms like Parler certainly not “left” organizations and spout opinion-based nonsense as well.
I really enjoyed how Rick compared the belief in science with communism. Rick continues the politicization of science to label and divide people. In Rick’s mind, those who believe in science are communists. But science doesn’t care if you’re a Democrat, or a Republican, a capitalist, or a socialist, a man, or a woman. Science is fact; science is truth; science is ever gaining more and better knowledge. Science put an American on the Moon before the Russians. Science gave us vaccines for smallpox, polio, measles, and for COVID-19.
The best way to stop the political games is to stop playing them.
GREG FOSTER
Grand Junction
Medical Society urges caution in allowing sale of marijuana
Mesa County Medical Society is concerned about legalizing the sale of marijuana in the City of Grand Junction. Some of us are opposed altogether to measures 2A and 2B and believe that easier access to marijuana will be detrimental to the health of our citizens, particularly adolescents. Others of us feel the “cat is out of the bag” so to speak, with marijuana already sold nearby. We also acknowledge that tax revenue from the sale of marijuana could be put to good use to improve public health.
What we all agree on is that people need to understand the dangers of marijuana, especially for kids, especially with newer products with very high tetrahydrocannabinol (THC, the psychoactive chemical in marijuana) concentrations. Though Colorado law stipulates that a person must be 21 to buy recreational marijuana and 18 to obtain a medical marijuana card, younger people find other ways to access it.
Advertisement of the healing powers of marijuana abound, but many claims are not supported by actual research. Though there are some agreed-upon benefits to regulated marijuana use, the potential detrimental effects of marijuana are well documented in the medical literature. Marijuana use during the time of brain development (which does not stop until people reach their mid-20s) is especially dangerous. Adolescents who use marijuana are at risk for addiction, poor school and work performance, depression, anxiety, and psychotic disorders, as well as permanent cognitive impairment.
The amount of THC in marijuana products has grown considerably in the last 20-30 years. In 1995 the concentration of THC in marijuana plants was about 4%. With increased focus on cultivation, it is currently about 15%. What is more frightening is the concentration of THC in products such as butane hash oil (BHO), also knowns as “dabs,” “wax” and other names. These products typically have THC concentrations of 80-90%. Delivery methods such as vape pens also pave the road to fast impairment of marijuana users and addiction.
Marijuana is now big business. Addiction has always been big business. If you can get kids addicted, then you have customers for life. Remember Joe Camel?
We urge you to vote carefully and hold city officials accountable for safe regulation of marijuana sales if 2A and 2B pass.
This editorial from the American Family Physician provides a concise summary of risks and concerns about marijuana use among adolescents and links to additional information: https://www.aafp.org/afp/2018/0715/p80.html
SHANNON KEEL, M.D., MPH
President, Mesa County Medical Society
Grand Junction voters should say no to measures 2A, 2B
Voters may wonder what difference it will make if they approve opening marijuana stores in Grand Junction. The drug is already legal in Colorado. The city hopes to gain $2.9 million in revenues to add to the $213 million annual budget —an increase of only 1.3%.
But what are the costs to the residents of our valley? Any time you normalize a behavior the more of that behavior you’re going to get. Store fronts increase the perception that marijuana is safe and socially acceptable (especially with the youth) as well as increasing the supply. (Colorado Sheriffs Association)
Statistics from the Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area show Colorado youth are No. 1 in the nation for marijuana use.
THC potency (the hallucinogen in marijuana) has increased from 1-3% in the 70’s to 20-30% today! (University of Mississippi Marijuana Potency Project)
Twenty years of research at the University of Auckland New Zealand showed that weekly use for only one year could drop an average student’s IQ from the 50th percentile down to the 29th percentile.
The American Psychiatric Association published findings that adolescents who use marijuana before age 18 are two to four times more likely to develop mental illness in early adulthood.
At best, potential revenues from marijuana shops won’t even begin to cover costs for collateral damages such as mental health treatment, increased demand for social services and welfare and lower school performance. (Columbia University study)
Why should we vote to expand a drug trade that increase human suffering and tax burdens? Vote NO on 2-A and 2-B.
DIANE COX
Palisade
Reitz is right choice for council
Sunday’s front page story on the importance of civility, particularly among our leaders, reminded us again how grateful we are that Randall Reitz is running for Grand Junction City Council.
There is much good we could say here about and Randall’s vision for our city, his record of leadership and service, and the credentials that will make him an asset to the council. Instead, though, we’d like to speak to Randall’s character and his skill in bringing people together.
One of the things we have most admired since meeting Randall years ago is his thoughtful demeanor (including in that most divisive of spaces, Facebook). Randall has a unique ability to engage respectfully on complicated topics, to seek common ground, and to bring out the best in people and situations. If elected, we know he will consider issues carefully and help foster understanding when there are differences. These gifts are so necessary, but too rare, in leaders today.
In addition to being a proven listener and bridge builder, Randall can be trusted to serve with courage and personal integrity. He will promote justice, decency, and the values that make this city a wonderful place to call home.
It is our good fortune to consider Randall and his fine family our friends, and it will be the community’s good fortune to count him among its council members. Randall Reitz is the right choice for Grand Junction!
MYKAN WHITE and CALEB STEPAN
Grand Junction
Herman: a refreshing alternative
I am so tired of hearing “All our choices are old white men.” Young Abe Herman, running for Grand Junction City Council District E, has stepped up and is giving the people a refreshing alternative to the Good Old Boy network.
He is a native Coloradan and small- business owner who has spent the last few years educating himself by attending council meetings and scores of relevant workshops. He’s been an active volunteer addressing issues like homelessness, unaccompanied youth, and the great outdoors. Unlike his opponent, Abe has identified specific approaches to maintain Grand Junction quality of life and tackle some of the city’s most difficult issues. Make the change Grand Junction! Ballots are due April 6.
MARY PFALZGRAFF
Delta