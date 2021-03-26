Let’s not snuff out the light at the end of tunnel
As a physician with master’s level training and interest in public health, I’ve been wondering what Mesa County’s next move would be as COVID restrictions are eased. Consequently, I was interested in reading Cody Davis’s recent op-ed.
After reading his op-ed, I have a few thoughts. My parents also raised me to think about the consequences of my actions, especially the way my actions might affect other people. They wanted me to understand that while I have individual rights, I am part of a community and when my “rights” come up against the rights, health and well-being of other people in my community, I have a responsibility to act in a way that does not endanger that health and well-being.
I think this is important to keep in mind as we move into this next phase of our response to COVID. We are ALL weary of the way this pandemic has changed our lives and limited our ability to do what we want, when we want, and exactly how we want to. But this weariness seems like a small burden compared to grief at loss of a loved friend or family member or persistent physical symptoms after having COVID. We know that masks help reduce transmission of COVID from people who are sick or carrying the virus without obvious symptoms. It seems we could gradually allow more gathering while maintaining some precautions, like masks, until we see what happens to our case rates.
We ALL look forward to returning to “normal” life, but life won’t feel normal for a long time to those who lose their health or family members to a resurgence of COVID cases. There is light at the end of the tunnel, but let’s not snuff out that light by making hasty decisions that impact the whole community’s health and wellbeing. I hope that businesses and organizations in Mesa County will use their new freedoms to ensure continued containment of this nasty virus. Then someday we can ALL eat mac and cheese to our hearts’ delight!
ANDREA NEDERVELD
Grand Junction
Hospital stay helps patient adopt ‘attitude of gratitude’
Over a month ago I was discharged from St. Mary’s hospital after being diagnosed with breathing difficulties and acute asthma on my second visit to the respiratory clinic. I was admitted Feb. 8 and this was a month after I had fallen and fractured my pelvis in two places in Eagle.
I wasn’t feeling much gratitude in January of 2021, but I had been praying about kindness for our nation. My Higher Power did show me kindness and when I was admitted to St. Mary’s on Feb. 8, I felt it was where I was supposed to be.
I was surrounded by caring, compassionate and kind people every day and night, from the emergency department, housekeeping, room service and all of the health care providers.
When my husband and I talk about our travels, we always agree that it’s the people who make our journeys better. I felt the same about my stay at St. Mary’s. After coming home I wrote down the stories that were shared with me about family, kids, a mother-in-law who happened to be a friend of mine, dogs, thunderstorms, cooking, snorkeling, traveling, cherry orchards in Rulison, young women buying houses, CNAs going to nursing school, and a grandmother at 105 who survived COVID.
I want to say to all of you just how grateful I am for your care and kindness, I started to call my time in the hospital my staycation. I had a room with a view, good care and good food.
My gratitude extends to my family as well: my firefighter son in Bellevue, Washington convinced me that my oxygen saturation level before I went into the hospital was serious and I should be resting, not baking bread or sewing; my daughter who provided me at Christmas with an Island Coconut lip balm, and my husband who was able to visit and bring me reading material.
I recently read a quote by Sharon Huffman that says, “Feelings of gratitude release positive endorphins throughout the body, creating health.” I left the hospital healthy and full of gratitude. Thank you so much.
SARA CUNNINGHAM
Grand Junction
Sentinel had a laughable take on ‘Meat Out’ proclamation
The recent kerfuffle over Gov. Jared Polis’s “Meat Out” proclamation raised a question: Why would a politically savvy governor issue such a proclamation, knowing the obvious reaction?
To answer the question, I decided to see what the proclamation actually said. The Daily Sentinel editorial of March 23, limits its presentation to “awareness of how meat production is tied to greenhouse gas emissions” — a simplified answer to a highly complicated and “messy” situation.
The actual proclamation listed connections between meat production and consumption to health risks as well as to a range of global environmental problems.
Confirming examples from my own research:
Recent reports from Harvard Medical School and the United Nations show a link between eating red meat, especially processed meat, to colon and other cancers. As these foods provide a significant portion of today’s standard American diet, it is no wonder health-care costs and insurance rates are so high.
The website of Denver Water, the organization that supplies water to over 1.5 million people, notes that it takes 1,847 gallons of water to produce one pound of beef, and only 39 gallons to produce one pound of vegetables. Meat’s impact on our water difficulties is significant.
The actual proclamation also noted that many people are reducing their meat consumption. True. According to the National Chicken Council, red meat consumption is declining. In 1971, the per-capita consumption was 149.6 pounds. In 2020, it was 111.7 pounds, a significant decrease.
The actual proclamation also recognized the important part agriculture plays in Colorado.
Feeding the almost 6 million people in this state is no easy task. Operating a profitable farm or ranch today is a difficult and complicated endeavor. With demand for red meat in decline, it is not surprising the meat industry reacted to the “Meat Out” day proposal.
Given the statements in the governor’s proclamation, for The Daily Sentinel to simplistically suggest that the problems will go away with a “No Upsize Day” is laughable. The added comment that the governor “step back from observations and proclamations so easily construed as anti-meat” is naïve and unresponsive.
Perhaps with this proclamation, Governor Polis is trying to start a conversation about finding ways provide a healthy populace and sustainable environment while keeping our farms and ranches strong and viable. In my view, that conversation is long overdue and needs to begin.
JAMES BROCK
Grand Junction
Haitz is a thoughtful listener running for the right reasons
Greg Haitz is the kind of experienced and principled leader we need in Grand Junction. As this past year reminded us, local leadership impacts our lives in very significant ways. Being from the Western Slope he understands western Colorado and values the things that are important to most of us. Having known Greg for a number of years, I trust him to make wise decisions for our community.
Greg has a keen business mind and a lot of leadership experience both from running his own business and serving as president of the Colorado Chiropractic Association. He knows how to lead people during challenging times. He understands that leadership means service and he is running for the right reason: to serve the people in our community.
Greg is a thoughtful listener, able to see issues from a variety of perspectives. He is a peacemaker who has the ability to empathetically interact with people from various sides of issues. I believe he will do his best to serve all residents of Grand Junction. I hope you’ll join me in supporting Greg Haitz for City Council!
TIM NUTTING
Grand Junction
Focus on affordability shows that Herman sees long view
I came here in 2015 to pursue my teaching career — I’m an elementary school teacher in District 51. I’m also an avid mountain biker, climber and skier, so Grand Junction appealed to me for the outdoors, and also for the low cost of living. On a teacher’s salary, it can be tough sometimes to become a homeowner, pay the bills, and also have time and money left over for the fun stuff outside of work.
I didn’t become a teacher because I wanted to be a millionaire. I care about the future of our kids, it’s something I’ve always cared about. But now I feel like I’m having to choose between the city I love and the career I love. The cost of living in Grand Junction is rising, and fast.
That’s why I’m excited to see someone running for City Council who’s focused on the affordability issue in our growing community. Abe Herman has made cost of living a central point of his campaign, which is encouraging. Without focusing on the issue of affordability in our community I’m concerned that teachers, nurses, service industry workers, seniors on a fixed income and others won’t be able to enjoy this community for much longer. We’ve seen it time and time again in city after city, where costs rise until the people who are fundamental to a healthy, well-rounded community get pushed out because they can’t afford to live there any longer.
When my ballot comes, I’ll be voting for Abe. He’s looking at the future, and he’s focused on folks like myself who are working in our community, but who are becoming worried about whether this community will continue working for us. I hope you’ll join me in voting for Abe Herman for Grand Junction City Council.
LEE CANTRELL
Grand Junction