We should be the number one energy producer
President Biden says inflation is down 25%. That’s deceptive. Inflation is still 300% higher than when he was elected. Deficit spending causes inflation. We will soon be paying more in interest on our debt than we do for national defense. It has weakened the dollar and the world’s banking system. President Biden’s budget shows that he remains clueless.
Most big cities are run by Democrats, even in Republican run states. These cities have crippled law enforcement and have terrible schools. Not so in Miami where they have both a Republican mayor and Governor DeSantis. They have much lower crime rates and better schools. Governor DeSantis kept kids in school and businesses open during COVID. Florida is booming.
The woke believe we need to lower standards to create equity. We want the best and brightest to be our president. He or she controls the nuclear codes. Having had military experience is a big plus. Secretary Pompeo was first in his class at West Point. Governor DeSantis was a JAG officer with a navy SEAL team. Either one would make a good Commander in Chief.
Democrats’ energy policy inflates the price of the oil and gas that is Russia’s lifeblood. Fully utilizing our oil and gas resources would cut energy prices. Russia then couldn’t afford the war in Ukraine. U.S. energy does not impact the climate any more than energy produced in Russia. Being the #1 energy producer again would stop our decline into being a second rate nation.
DAVID A. KEARSLEY
Mesa
Why I will sign the D51 school board recall petition
I’m largely in agreement with the Sentinel’s editors regarding recall elections. They are expensive, disruptive and should ordinarily not be conducted over policy issues. Still, I intend to sign the petition and vote to remove Andrea Haitz or her buddies.
The MAGA three have shown themselves to be devious; remember their attempts to secretly hire some radical lawyer from Colorado Springs to enable their dogma? Now, in effectively preventing easy access to health care for generations of our adolescents, they have proven themselves both unfit and destructive. Besides, if Boebert can get away with 180’s, why not the voters?
At the same time, you might notice another three MAGA’s attempting to take over our city council. Citizens of Grand Junction: beware!
And while mentioning the Sentinel’s editors, I’d like to urge everyone to support the Sentinel in every way you can. The amount of useful information in a week of the Sentinel is huge, meaningful, and honest. I can tell that this is true because the paper’s editorials aggravate the heck out of me roughly half the time.
Crooks in power all over the nation are getting away with things because they do not have a good local paper to keep their feet to the fire. The web has made alternate truth a thing. Thank your lucky stars we have a good local paper and support it lest we loose it.
BLANE COLTON
Grand Junction
School board needs more stakeholder involvement
I have been closely following the recent events regarding the proposed closure of East Middle School, Lincoln Orchard Mesa, and Orchard Avenue. I have tried to become informed by attending the last two board meetings virtually, and I have also reached out to the board and Dr. Brian Hill with two separate letters stating my concerns and questions following each of those events.
Although I did not attend the recent Coffee with Board event, I found the article in the paper to be quite disconcerting. I saw no mention of the follow-up information requested of Mr. Bingham regarding the Fruita area. In addition, this quote by Andrea Haitz speaks volumes as to the rashness of making this decision without more study: “Everyone who isn’t probationary will have a position somewhere, even if it isn’t in your area of expertise,” Haitz said. “You will be employed next year, that I can assure you.” That assurance is of little comfort. As a parent, I would not want my child to be placed in a classroom lead by a teacher lacking the expertise for that particular position. Nor would I want to be a teacher asked to perform in a position that I was not qualified for.
We need to do better for our students, families, and staff. I hope the board does not move forward with a knee-jerk reaction and steps back to get a more complete picture with the stakeholders involved being part of the process before making a final decision.
LAURA L. JOHNSON
Grand Junction
Jason Nguyen will listen as a member of city council
We’ve owned Trail Life Fitness, a gym and personal training studio in Grand Junction for almost six years, and have seen how small businesses bring life and connection to our town. As business owners, we want our representatives to be thoughtful, decisive people who prioritize our community. This is why we’re writing in to encourage support for Jason Nguyen for city council.
Our clients come from all walks of life with priorities that vary across the spectrum, but we all want the same thing. We want to be heard. We’ve known Jason personally for close to a decade, and he listens. He listens to everyone, no matter who you are or what you believe.
Much like a business, local governments need smart fiscal decision makers who put the people they’re serving above all else. Jason is diplomatic, knows how to effectively work a budget, and has a deep passion to make this town the best place it can be.
So, if you’re looking for someone who truly cares about the community and has the skills, knowledge, and energy to make a difference, vote for Jason Nguyen!
HALEY STICKEROD
and KARLI KNUDSEN
Grand Junction
Health clinic is common sense for a high school
I worked at the Job corps in Collbran for more than three decades. There has been a medical clinic on the center since the facility opened. The staff of the clinic have been an integral part of the team.
In the years I worked at the center, Ms. Wheeler and her staff provided health care and education to any student. The center was better place due to the nurturing of the medical staff. The communication between staff was enhanced by having this clinic on the premises . We thought the health of the center (including the school) was promoted by the medical clinic. Why not let the Grand Junction high school have the same belief?
A healthier student body means a healthier school and staff. Ms. Wheeler was an excellent nurse, teacher and positive role model for the hundreds of teens and young adults who spent time being mentally and physically healthy. A high school is a large system with many parts. Is it common sense that we include health into the system?
STEVE LANDMAN
Grand Junction