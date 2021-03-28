Know where candidates stand on public lands
Where do City Council candidates stand on one of the most important issues facing Grand Junction’s future?
Five years ago, the Grand Valley made a critical change in how we talk about and market our community. We began to promote outdoor recreation as our biggest asset. Our public lands are the heart of why young families and growing businesses want to relocate here — they want the Colorado lifestyle of being able to bike world class trails, fish and paddle amazing rivers, and hike beautiful canyons within minutes of their home. The Grand Valley is now on the map as one of the best places in rural America to live, work, and play.
Over the past year, during a worldwide pandemic that caused an economic collapse in many places, record numbers of residents and visitors flocked to our public lands demonstrating how important outdoor recreation is to our mental and physical well-being. We also saw how outdoor recreation helped make Mesa County’s economy more resilient and durable, as our community fared better financially than many places. This is no coincidence as the Outdoor Recreation Coalition (ORC) has worked with economic development partners for years to diversify and strengthen our economy.
The ORC sent questionnaires to all Grand Junction City Council candidates addressing issues in our economy, public lands, and our future. We received back responses from Rick Taggert, Abe Herman, Randall Reitz, and Dennis Simpson. You can see the candidates’ full responses at www.outdoorrecreationcoalition.org.
Sincerely,
SARAH SHRADER, on behalf of the ORC Leadership Council
Challenge candidates’ unfounded claims on budget
As someone who grew up in Grand Junction, it is very important to me that our city retains the things that make it so special. Yet as I watch the current candidates for City Council make statements about our future I am struck by the critical importance of experience and good sense in the people we elect. We need people who understand that we must be fiscally responsible while planning for our future. As we recover from the pandemic and exit the resulting recession, we need council members who have truly studied the city’s needs and how city government works. There are candidates on the ballot who claim that the budget has increased 32% — when, in fact, the general fund budget in 2021 is lower than in 2020. The so-called uncontrolled increase in spending these candidates refer to are voter approved capital expenditures for new fire stations, police protection and our roads and streets. Rather than listen to unfounded statements, I urge you to ask pointed questions of the candidates abut the claims they make. Think about the people that you want supervising our city in the coming years and then vote for the candidates who understand our needs and your wishes. I support Rick Taggart in his reelection bid for District A. For the past six years he has served the city well in both good times and bad. He always listens to the voters and we badly need his experience and focus as we move out of the recession and into the future. Please join me in voting for Rick Taggart for the Grand Junction City Council.
BILL WADE
Grand Junction
Commissioners lack courage to make a difficult decision
Either it is safe to fully open up our businesses or it isn’t. It is up to our elected officials to make that call after carefully examining evidence. That is called “leadership.” Real leaders make difficult decisions and are courageous enough to own the consequences of those decisions. Our Board of County Commissioners did not have the courage to make that decision. Instead, they put the burden on the backs of business owners and employees to make the hard decision. It will be the owners and employees who will have to take the abuse from unhappy anti-maskers if the owner decides to keep requiring masks and/or social distancing. Cody Davis’s juvenile definition of freedom only demonstrates Davis’s poor knowledge of American history. He needs to read what George Washington or Ben Franklin said about freedom in a democracy.
JIM BAILEY
Grand Junction
Search for life is laudable, but is it safe for humanity?
Congratulations to NASA and all the brilliant engineers for their latest Mars achievement.
I was a young boy when the space race began. I loved watching the liftoffs. Today my son is an aerospace engineer. I support the mission 100%. The quest to discover life on Mars is my concern in this commentary. Or more importantly, to contain it if we find it.
In the 1898 novel “War Of The Worlds” by H.G. Wells and the movie of 1953 and remake of 2005, do you recall the storyline? Martians invade Earth. Their technology is so far superior to humankind that they are well on their way to destroying us. Then: Poof! The Martians abruptly all die. Killed by earthly microbes that they have no immune defense against.
Get where I am heading? What happens if we discover ancient life on Mars in the form of spores, or dormant bacteria, or some other life form we’ve never even imagined? NASA’s stated goal is to transport that life form back to Earth. If the Big Bang theory is true and all our cosmos is related, is it possible that a long dormant Martian life form “wakes up” in the mild atmosphere of Earth? What if it escapes from the tightly controlled laboratories where it will be stored and studied? Think it can’t happen? Consider Murphy’s Law: “ Anything that can go wrong, will.”
Keep in mind that the politicians and titans of industry and science assured us that nuclear power was totally safe. They had all the contingences covered. And then we had Three Mile Island in 1979, Chernobyl in 1986, and Fukushima in 2011. So here is the question. Is it possible that in man’s insatiable thirst to learn about the origin of the universe and possible distant life we bring back a Pandora’s box from Mars and when opened, releases something that makes COVID-19 look like a walk in the park?
CURTIS J. COMEAU
Grand Junction