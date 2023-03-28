Cody Kennedy will do the job of city council member right

Political endorsements for council seats are rampant, and that is all part of the vetting process. But as some one who served eight years on council, and a term as mayor, my perspective may be different than those who are asked to send an endorsement. I know what it takes from having done the job, and been on the inside looking out, rather than the outside looking in. To be sure, you have to have a love of the community, the ability to listen, and the will to do so. It can easily be a 30 hour a week job, if done right, and not everyone has the time to commit, or the will to do so. Cody Kennedy does. He will do it right.