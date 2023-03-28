Cody Kennedy will do the job of city council member right
Political endorsements for council seats are rampant, and that is all part of the vetting process. But as some one who served eight years on council, and a term as mayor, my perspective may be different than those who are asked to send an endorsement. I know what it takes from having done the job, and been on the inside looking out, rather than the outside looking in. To be sure, you have to have a love of the community, the ability to listen, and the will to do so. It can easily be a 30 hour a week job, if done right, and not everyone has the time to commit, or the will to do so. Cody Kennedy does. He will do it right.
I have always believed that public safety is and should be the number one priority of any elected official, and Cody is the only candidate who has served in law enforcement, and understands both sides of Grand Junction, the good and the bad. Much has been made about his representation of the Police Union and their concerns about how the city was managing retirement funds. Because of his leadership position, the question was brought, and the courts have yet to rule. Cody did it right.
Of greater concern is our land use policies, and planned growth. With his extensive real estate background, he is well versed on the issues facing our community, and will be a leader in this issue. Cody will do it right.
He has shown the willingness to seek out and speak with a variety of citizens, and garner their ideas, and input. Cody is doing it right.
The question for this election is, what kind of community do you want this to be going forward. Do you want strong leadership, someone who already understands how the city inner workings operate, a person who will look forward, and make sure everyone has a voice? If you want someone who will step up, stand up, and listen before he acts, then he is what you want for Grand Junction, so join me in supporting Cody Kennedy for Council. He will do it right.
GREGG PALMER
Grand Junction
Why I support Sandra Weckerly for city council
I write this letter in support of Sandra Weckerly for the District A City Council position. We have been so impressed with Sandra and her work over the many years we have known her! She and David have raised five incredible children, all attending CMU. During that time, Sandra single handedly turned around our master-plan community at Redlands Mesa, including the golf operations and incredible Ocotillo restaurant, both of which were in disrepair and in need of new life.
We have watched Sandra on the Planning Commission and feel blessed that she is working so hard with her forward thinking for our valley, while protecting its charm and beauty. A great example of her work is the redevelopment of the former REI property on 7th and North, which was vacant. That building, now Mama Ree’s restaurant, has new life, bringing new jobs and economic growth to our community.
On a more personal note, I am grateful for Sandra’s commitment to our nonprofit community. Sandra was a tremendous source of support to the important work being done at STRiVE, assisting individuals with developmental disabilities in our valley. She served on the Foundation Board and was always willing to offer whatever resources were needed. Sandra truly believes in the responsibility that we have as a community to serve our underserved! I encourage you to vote for Sandra Weckerly!
CINDY WILLMS
Grand Junction
We will have a proven leader with Scott Beilfuss on council
We have known Scott Beilfuss for more than 10 years. Scott was a small-business owner and independent sales representative here for over 30 years before retirement. As a former small-business owner, he believes business interests and worker’s interests should be balanced, and that an educated and healthy workforce are attainable by working together with common goals.
Since his retirement, we have observed Scott as he has undertaken a new education on the workings of city, county and state government and legislation. He is a 2021 graduate of the Grand Junction Citizen’s Academy, and worked on the GJ Chamber legislative group for five years. Scott has become an outspoken local leader on difficult issues such as health care, sustainability, living wages, affordable housing, diversity and inclusion, and streamlining licensing and approvals for small business. He works to include all voices in arriving at solutions everyone can live with and benefit from. Scott is a strong advocate for improving services and accessibility for older adults, as their population grows in our city.
We remember the economic development debacle that occurred under the leadership of his opponent while at the GJ Chamber. In the development of the Las Colonias riverfront, promises were made by the GJ Chamber to a prospective tenant that could not be realized. Since then, this tenant has moved a large portion of their business elsewhere. Do you want a leader who makes false promises, or a proven leader like Scott Beilfuss? We choose Beilfuss!
ELIZABETH ROWAN and BENNETT BOESCHENSTEIN
Grand Junction
Jason Nguyen is trustworthy, devoted to community
To the voters of Grand Junction, I’m a Physician Assistant at Family Health West and I wholeheartedly endorse Jason Nguyen for Grand Junction City Council. I’ve known Jason personally for over 3 years and he is steadfast and incredibly trustworthy. His background as a scientist and his logical approach to decision-making will make him a great person to represent us.
Our city council members play a key role in shaping our community and it is essential that our leaders care about people and make decisions based on evidence. Jason not only has a big-picture perspective, but he lives by his values and always has an eye for what is best for the greater good.
Jason has the experience, knowledge, and passion needed to help move our city forward. He is the kind of leader we need to help us navigate the challenges of our time and I encourage Grand Junction voters to choose Jason for City Council.
With his devoted interested in improving our community, I have no doubt that he will address all situations presented to him to the best of his ability. Being a husband and father, he not only wants to enhance the current Grand Junction region, but also for generations to come. Jason for Junction!
SARA BLODGETT
Grand Junction
Greg Haitz has the vision, integrity to serve on council
I am writing in support of Greg Haitz, candidate for Grand Junction City Council.
During the past few years, we have seen many changes in Grand Junction: more people moving into the area, new housing developments, new businesses, new medical facilities, and changing demographics to mention a few. Never has it been more important to have city council members with the ability to reason and envision the future needs and be financially astute and disciplined enough to manage the taxpayer funded budget. Nationally an economic recession is still predicted, and Grand Junction will not escape. Planning expenditures wisely and prioritizing the basic needs of Grand Junction is critical.
Greg is a small business owner with deep roots to the Grand Valley. During his 20 years of owning the Rimrock Wellness Center, he was recognized by his peers who elected him to be president of the Colorado Chiropractic Association. He continues to serve on that board. He has experience with land development, zoning and rezoning as he is currently serving on the Mesa County planning commission.
Greg believes that efficient government leads to thriving families and businesses in Grand Junction. This includes protection of individual property rights, excellent public safety and fire protection, an infrastructure to adequately support development, and responsible financial management.
The decisions made today impact tomorrow. Today the City Council of Grand Junction needs individuals with vision, integrity, transparency, a reasoned approach to solving complicated issues, and a deep desire to do what is best for the citizens of Grand Junction. Greg Haitz will be a city council member with these attributes. I urge you to vote for Greg Haitz, candidate for Grand Junction City Council.
PHYLLIS HUNSINGER
Grand Junction
We can do better as a city with Beilfuss and Porta on council
The city council election is next month and I support two candidates committed to making Grand Junction living better — Jaime Porta (District-A) and Scott Beilfuss (At-Large). As the city grows, I want people directing action in ways that help all of us live better. We need leaders bringing people together, representing the voiceless, and working with everybody to move the dial on quality.
Jaime Porta has a history of advocacy as a voice for the working people. Porta is committed to affordable housing, living wages, and strengthening the urban trails and design that move people about the city. A Mesa State graduate, Porta is a full-time employee in the local utilities industry and she comes to the table with demonstrable experience in advocacy and collective action.
Another candidate to help us better balance business and developer desires with the people is Scott Beilfuss. Beilfuss has been working along progressive lines — streamlining licensing and business approvals for small businesses, livable wages, sustainability, cannabis licensing, and diversity and inclusion. Business is doing well. We’re growing. People are coming. So, how do we want to live? In what manner?
We live in a terrific climate, yet Montrose, an hour away, has the only winter farmers market in the Grand Valley. Beilfuss supports a food hub for local agriculture to have a year around market. We want and need greater production and maintenance of affordable housing. Porta is advocating for more transparency and equity on the Council so that workers can live and work here. Small businesses thrive in and drive local food markets, and Beilfuss is committed to streamlining and improving the licensing and tax collecting operations in the city. Both Porta and Beilfuss push for better management of licensing.
We can follow in the footsteps of Fruita and Palisade to support local business, taxation, and wages that make living and being here better. Beilfuss, for example, is committed to getting better wages and benefits to Grand Valley Transit. In addition, Beilfuss advocates to make Grand Junction more sustainable (a more user-friendly Lincoln Park and a water conservation plan in case of severe drought). With better pedestrian and bike paths, more people can live healthier lives biking and walking to work. More families and seniors can get out safely in the sun. I name only a few topics here, but the trajectory is clear — let’s not just do well, let’s do better.
BROOKE CARLSON
Grand Junction
Jason Nguyen will work to lift the economic floor in GJ
I am writing to express my support for Jason Nguyen as a candidate for Grand Junction City Council. Having known Jason for several years, I know that he is committed to supporting our schools as a foundation to a thriving community. He understands that investing in education is not just about preparing our students for the workforce, but also about preparing them to be responsible citizens and engaged members of our society.
As a teacher in Grand Junction, I work with students from a variety of backgrounds, I have seen the societal impacts when our students live in poverty. Jason’s multi-pronged approach of lifting the floor for all is not only going to benefit our students, but the economy of our city as a whole. When our decision-makers are true advocates for our students and schools, it’s an investment in our future.
I am confident that Jason will prioritize the needs of our students and I urge my fellow citizens to join me in supporting him for Grand Junction City Council in the April election.
ELLIE BAK
Grand Junction
Why Jason Nguyen has earned our votes for GJ city council
We have been Grand Valley residents for more than 20 years, are current downtown business owners, and have been District 51 Educators and CMU employees over the last decade. Jason Nguyen has earned our vote for city council, and here is why.
In the 12 years we have known Jason, he has established a reputation for leading and initiating conversations about causes like affordable housing, sustainability, and bike lanes. He is well-informed and uses data and evidence-based facts to drive decisions.
The positive growth that Grand Junction has seen over the last five to ten years has changed the landscape of our community. Due to this change in population, demographics and economic growth, as a community we must act differently and expect our city council to take a holistic approach in their decision making. Jason’s passion for the outdoors, sustainable mindset, compassion, and perseverance will help him fight for a better, safer, and more prosperous future for all of Grand Junction.
Jason, a longtime GJ resident and parent, realizes that affordable housing, a safe community with strong public safety services, conscious city planning, and a healthy school system are important for every single family in Grand Junction.
As downtown business owners, the reality of the power of city council members is evident, and we wholeheartedly back Jason.
Vote Jason Nguyen for City Council.
EMMA and RYAN DUTCH
Grand Junction
Scott Beilfuss will help lead community in a new direction
I’ve lived in Colorado for 52 years now, the last 32 in the Grand Junction area, finishing a long teaching and counseling career with 12 years in District 51. I’ve both endured and written about the “revolving door” aspect to elections in Mesa County and Grand Junction. None of the candidates I’ve supported over the years to break that cycle has had more experience, leadership qualities and the ability to dialogue for common ground than Scott Beilfuss. Scott is running for city council against an entrenched member of the old guard, who has presided over endorsing extremist candidates, passing costs to consumers and skirting environmental concerns, a tired focus with stale ideas that serve a select few.
Scott has lived in the area for almost 40 years, 30 of which as a small-business owner after graduating with a degree in Business Administration-Human Resources. He’s been a community leader working on sustainability and economic and social justice issues, and a tireless volunteer/advocate working with all groups in town, especially the voiceless — workers, families, kids, non-profits, the homeless and the retired, and as a retirement destination, we obviously need more amenities that include older retirees.
Among many ideas he has for improving city government, Scott will stress long-term planning to provide affordable housing and ensure that any developer demonstrate a thoughtful consideration of local infrastructure impacts. This is something particularly noticeable with increasing traffic on once-rural roads. In addition to supporting a new rec center, perhaps with discount pricing for low-income users, Scott will also work to save the Orchard Mesa Pool — a no-brainer necessary to support the Orchard Mesa area. Meeting the needs of citizens has long been a cornerstone of Scott’s community outreach from observing the troubles of his business customers paying bills due to large medical debt, Scott formed a community outreach group to educate people as to affordable health care options.
I hope we are finally ready for a new voice and a new standard. The only way to have a voice is to vote for a candidate who will represent you. Scott Beilfuss is that candidate: “...a local government shouldn’t be exclusive to any group: the doors should be open to all, and we should show compassion to others.” Too long to be a campaign slogan, but this is the core of Scott’s beliefs. Vote your interests: vote Scott for GJ!
MICHAEL MARQUARDT
Whitewater
Nguyen will keep community’s best interests in mind
As a longtime resident of Grand Junction, I’ve grown to become passionate about our local community and the wonderful opportunities the Grand Valley has to offer. I think it is more important now than ever to not only strengthen our growing community, but to also keep GJ affordable and preserve the spirit of Grand Junction. This is why I’m in full support of Jason Nguyen’s bid for city council.
Jason genuinely cares about Grand Junction and the residents that call GJ home. He has devoted a great deal of his professional career and personal time to public service and stewardship that directly impacts our community. Jason will always approach issues logically and with the greater good of our beloved city in the forefront of his mind.
I’ve known Jason both personally and professionally for more than 10 years, and I have no doubt that he will work tirelessly to ensure Grand Junction remains a terrific place to live, recreate, and raise a family. Thank you for considering Jason Nguyen for city council.
TIM D’ANDREA
Grand Junction
Scott Beilfuss will work for the common good when on council
The responses by candidates running for Grand Junction City Council to the many issues in our community seem too innocuous and redundant to me. Candidates all espouse needs for better roads, good jobs, lower crime, and affordable housing. Business promotion and economic/population growth are the underlying priorities of some of the candidates due to what we know of their past employment, party affiliation or prior governmental office.
We are already experiencing growth driven by ever-increasing real estate valuations and our great natural setting and recreational opportunities. How can we accommodate this growth machine? Who gets trampled underfoot?
Scott Beilfuss is the one candidate that has been actively involved on all sides of Grand Junction’s scenario for many years by regularly attending numerous governmental public meetings, engaging with non-profits, being a small businessman, and always asking the pointed questions that others want to avoid. Government should be supporting the common good not just big business or development. Low-income seniors, low-wage retail workers, small farmers, students deep in debt, and those trying to secure affordable housing and health care don’t have a paid lobbyist or funds to secure power to improve their lot in life.
If we truly consider the Grand Junction community to be altruistic, we can affirm that by voting for Scott Beilfuss.
JOEL PRUDHOMME
Grand Junction