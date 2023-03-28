On the first Saturday in March, community members from their 20s to their 70s gathered to rotate playing tennis, pickleball, and cornhole at the Tri-Sport Extravaganza fundraiser for the Community Recreation Center campaign. Some were top-tier tennis players who had never played pickleball before. Some were pickleball aces who had never held a tennis racket. Some were novices at everything. All were willing to try something new to support the campaign for a much-needed community recreation center in Grand Junction. It was so exciting to see everyone’s enthusiasm about this possibility.
The proposed community recreation center will be able to accommodate nine indoor pickleball courts, which will be fantastic for our ever-growing pickleball community. Tennis players are just as excited about having the center, knowing it will provide both health benefits and social connectedness for all ages. I play mostly tennis and only dabble in pickleball, but I can’t wait for all the plentiful activities the proposed community recreation center will offer, especially the indoor walking track. The center will be a place that provides opportunities to try something new, too, just as folks did at the Tri-Sport Extravaganza. Showing we care about our community now by investing in a community recreation center will be the impetus for receiving grants to add even more wonderful features to Matchett Park in the future.
Ballots for the city election should be hitting your mailboxes, and I encourage everyone to vote yes on Measure 1A by April 4 to assure this incredible valley gets the community recreation center it needs and deserves.
HANNAH BOU-MATAR
Grand Junction
Let’s invest in ourselves by supporting rec center
This school year my middle schooler brought home a field trip form for me to sign. I love it when our kids have these opportunities, so we sat down together to learn more. I was surprised to see Montrose as the destination, but looking closer it made sense. The trip was to the Community Recreation Center in Montrose. I’d been there before and was impressed by the rock-climbing wall, the game room, the leisure pool, the courts, and more.
My daughter was excited to go but told me she wasn’t going to bring her swimsuit because “It’s just a pool.” I suggested otherwise, but didn’t push. When she got back from the trip, she was ecstatic and eager to share about the day. She’d ended up rock climbing, playing games, and… borrowing a friend’s suit so she could swim. It turns out it was a pretty cool pool.
Community recreation centers like the one in Montrose are offered across the state, with some cities offering multiple facilities. Grand Junction is surrounded by communities that got the message about how valuable centers like these can be for residents.
In my day job, I work with students who talk with their peers to identify what issues are impacting them on a day-to-day basis. Their responses vary, but common themes rise up, one of them being a strong desire for teenagers to have a sense of belonging in their community and safe places to come together.
This resonates deeply. My daughter is 14 years old now and I’m 32. I got pregnant when I was 16. Though some reasons for my pregnancy are obvious, others might not be. A lack of safe and welcoming community spaces to spend time certainly played a role in my self-worth and decision-making processes. In a community that didn’t seem to value me, how would I value myself? My daughters are much smarter than I was, but even so, I worry what a continued lack of investment in them and their peers will do.
It’s time for GJ residents to invest in ourselves. We deserve the amenities a community recreation center can offer that will fill needs for people at every stage of life. For a lower cost than any of our neighboring communities, the time is right, and I fully support a yes on 1A vote so we can get the community recreation center our families deserve.
JERIEL CLARK
Grand Junction
What kind of community do we want to live in?
I appreciate living in our community that realizes the importance of investing in our infrastructure and our citizens. Many investments are made by nonprofit agencies, businesses, service clubs and local government that benefit us all.
The Suplizio Field Hospitality Suite and ongoing improvements to the baseball field are direct collaborations by the city, Colorado Mesa University, JUCO Committee and School District 51. Mesa County is investing in community centers in our outlying population areas. The best example is the Clifton Community Center Campus with a Childhood Education Center, training facility and expanded Library. A major recent investment has been made by many generous supporters of the Colorado Mesa University Foundation. In 2022 more than $4 million in scholarships were awarded to 1,567 students, compared to $1.8 million to 758 students in 2018. This impactful investment in our students benefits the entire community.
For me, the city’s recreation center ballot issue is a great opportunity to invest in ourselves, our citizens and our infrastructure. Previous writers have clearly stated the positive impacts that the rec center will produce for our community with a minimum sales tax increase. Jon Larson, general manager of River City Sportplex, voiced his support in Council member Randall Reitz’s column in February: “It solidifies Grand Junction as a healthy, vibrant community.” That is the kind of community I want to live in, where there are opportunities for all of us to belong, to learn and to grow healthy. Let’s invest in ourselves by voting yes.
JOE HIGGINS
Grand Junction
Sandra Weckerly knows how to manage growth
Grand Junction moans over the fast growth and crowded streets. We need someone who understands growth, integrity of neighborhoods as growth comes. Sandra Weckerly wants orderly growth, attainable housing and good jobs; not just for her children, but for everyone to have their children and grandchildren call Grand Junction home.
Sandra has the knowledge, drive and insight to guide Grand Junction forward. I hope you will join me in voting Sandra Weckerly, District A for City Council when you receive your ballot.