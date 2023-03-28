This community deserves its own recreation center

On the first Saturday in March, community members from their 20s to their 70s gathered to rotate playing tennis, pickleball, and cornhole at the Tri-Sport Extravaganza fundraiser for the Community Recreation Center campaign. Some were top-tier tennis players who had never played pickleball before. Some were pickleball aces who had never held a tennis racket. Some were novices at everything. All were willing to try something new to support the campaign for a much-needed community recreation center in Grand Junction. It was so exciting to see everyone’s enthusiasm about this possibility.