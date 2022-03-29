Investigative reporting isn’t the problem
In regard to Doug Pattison’s recent column in The Post Independent, repeating things we already know, such as “the need for behavioral health services is growing in Colorado, now more than ever,” and “Community Mental Health Centers are far from perfect” is unnecessary. We are well aware.
Whistle-blowing and investigative reporting is not the same as “throwing daggers at nonprofit organizations, and disparaging articles” are not the problem. Iatrogenic harm is the problem. The fact that “68 (of 472 quality of care concerns) were found to have severe risks” is not good news.
Sixty-eight human beings, 68 families, 68 churches, workplaces, friend groups. Gaslighting people who have suffered harm and their families by dumbing Mind Springs’ problems down as “negative media rhetoric” is not OK.
If patients are being admitted with “as an illness that was contracted prior to admission to the hospital,” and that is part of Mind Springs’ problems, that is not the fault of the patient, the community, whistle-blowers or investigative reporters. Patients should be screened for common medical conditions that cause severe psychiatric distress, such as urinary tract infection, thyroid imbalance, hunger, dehydration and D3 deficiency. Someone should be checking to make sure that basic medical care has been provided before admittance.
It’s great news that Mind Springs has “recently retained an outside consultant to help support the internal quality and compliance department.” Here’s hoping that “Signet Health, the largest behavioral health consulting firm in the US (working with more than 75 hospitals in 30+ states)” will bring relief to the Mind Springs workers who have been laboring under stressful conditions.
It’s good that “Mind Springs Health and West Springs Hospital are committed to providing the best care possible going forward, with honesty and integrity.” I sincerely hope this means informing the public of risks before medical professionals and investigative journalists are forced to take action.
In order to regain trust, Mind Springs must immediately institute an anonymous exit interview process for all patients served, and all staff who quit, delivered and reviewed by a third party. It would be great if, as is common in Europe, the highest paid executive staff take open door offices in the areas of each Mind Springs buildings with the most urgent needs.
Meantime, the State of Colorado offers an excellent no-cost 90- minute nonprofit management course.
ERICA KITZMAN
Grand Junction
Gathering input on how city should use ARPA funds
In your recent editorial “Don’t misuse our relief funds,” I found it interesting that you state “the city of Grand Junction has us a little nervous though.” My wife and I attended the last ARPA meeting. We were welcomed, and felt comfortable talking with a few committee members after the meeting.
We appreciate that the city has brought together volunteers with diverse experiences to participate on this committee. As I’ve read about the distribution of these funds on the U.S. Treasury website, they can be used to respond to the public health and negative economic impacts from the pandemic, provide premium pay for essential workers, provide government services to the extent of revenue loss due to the pandemic, and make necessary improvements to water, sewer and broadband infrastructure. At the same time, the final rule also seems to say that the first $10 million can be used for revenue loss.
We appreciate that the committee has been convened with the intent to make recommendations to City Council about how to use the $10.4 million in ARPA funds. One of the discussions we observed during the meeting was that City Council will be asked to approve 1.5 million from these funds to make up for losses in the local lodging industry.
We hope that clear parameters can be established regarding the needs of the community and a framework created that outlines how decisions will be made. Western Colorado Alliance (of which I am a member) knowing of these funds, has created a survey in partnership with United Today, Stronger Tomorrow, which has been sent to members, non-members and local community groups in order to gather input from the Grand Junction community into how these funds could be spent.
Our Alliance’s desire is to ally with the committee and the city by providing information that can support decisions on how to distribute the ARPA funds. That survey can be found at westerncoloradoalliance.org/take-the-arpa-survey.
STEVE ALLERTON
Grand Junction