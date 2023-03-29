The root problem we see with voting, ‘democracy’
Democracy is one of those word games that is in vogue these days. It’s meaning, like the meaning of all words, varies a bit with context and the person using it.
We tend to think of democracy as the process by which we (the little people) are defended against the over-reaching desires and rules of the “elite.” Maybe that was true in tiny Greek city-states, but I don’t think that it matches reality in 21st Century Colorado. Without diving into the problems and flaws in the mechanisms of voting in Colorado — too many for one short letter to the editor — let me give you a couple of examples of the conceptual root problem.
The first example is wolves. Colorado’s 64 counties can be divided into rural and urban. Urban counties have larger populations than rural counties. The wolf reintroduction measure passed by a slim margin. All of the urban counties voted for wolves and all but one rural county voted against. Wolves, of course, are not to be reintroduced to urban counties, but they are to be sent to the rural ones. So we have a situation where people with “no skin in the game” get to make choices for other people.
The second is the rec center. Grand Junction has a population of about 67,000. All of whom are to be taxed for the $70 million construction cost and $100 million annual operational cost of this facility. Dieter Heinrich wrote a nice letter with some numbers in it — I’ll assume he correctly recorded the bureaucrat’s sales pitch. I don’t believe the 1,100 people per day at the facility. But that’s not a particularly relevant number.
The GJ Rec Center will not have anywhere near 1,100 new visitors every day. It will cater to repeat customers. So the numbers and extrapolations of daily visitors is pure sales-pitch. There might be 1,100 unique (or individual) users of that facility. So once again we’d be using democracy to screw the majority of people into paying for something used by a tiny minority.
Why would anyone do this? Money and power. Most of the money is in the construction (crony capitalism) and the operation. Bureaucracies are horrible things, but that too is another longer discussion. Power, the same thing that causes some people to need to redesign other people’s lives.
BTW: Traffic will be a problem. We’ve been screwed now by the growth, it will only get worse. Plan in a government context is just a four-letter word.
GENE H. DREHER
Grand Junction
We should already have dispensaries open in GJ
In April of 2021, the voters provided direction to our elected officials and public employees to establish cannabis dispensaries in the city limits of Grand Junction. Our City Manager said they could be open by “fall of 2021.” Two years later, there are no dispensaries and really no signs there ever will be. The will of the voters is secondary to our erudite local politicians and public employees. The worst drug in society is alcohol. Look it up. Cannabis is seventh. State liquor license data shows that somehow our city has approved 217 liquor licenses and a location for each. One brew pub is located less than 500 feet from a high school classroom. You can even have it legally delivered to your home.
If evenly spaced in the 38 square miles that is our city, you would never be more than a 1,000 paces (2,200 feet) from your next alcohol injection.
So where to put 10 cannabis stores, hmmm? If we don’t decide where to put them then there are no cannabis stores, right? Politicians have already spent the tax revenue they are not generating 100 times over.
Cannabis dispensaries in Denver are currently being replaced by cannabis vending machines — this next change is happening before your eyes. But then, it may be easier to pick vending machine locations than cannabis dispensaries: they are much smaller, they don’t occupy a store front, no new buildings to build, no messy remodels by local contractors, no employees, no payroll to process, etc. These vending machines might work well at Country Jam or the Wine Fest, or any one of the many alcohol-fueled events available and openly supported in our valley. How about mobile cannabis vending machines on food trucks? Let’s go to the front of this train.
We would have dispensaries now if the people we elected and those we pay to do the job wanted to get it done — they don’t...
DAVE F. BRACH
Grand Junction