Boebert’s heckling of Biden speech despicable
Like a drunken Joe Wilson at Obama’s 2009 State of the Union speech — “You lie!” — our elected Representative, grifter and now “mean girl” Lauren Boebert heckled the president’s State of the Union speech.
Why join in legislation to aid cancer-stricken veterans when you can take a cheap shot at a Democrat? I recall when conservatives supported our troops and valued decorum. Is this what we signed up for CD3? Jerry Springer goes to Washington?
Is Boebert’s clown show and grift really a reflection of conservative Colorado values? Personally, I long for the days of Rep. Scott Tipton’s professionalism and staid, effective leadership. Tipton would have co-sponsored and advocated for such legislation. Boebert impedes it because big donors outside Colorado pay her big to do so. Despicable.
JAMES GUTHRO
Grand Junction
No one should be praising Putin and Russia right now
As a veteran and longtime voter, I was dismayed to read that former President Trump and his Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, congratulated Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, on his treatment of Ukraine. Russia was a communist country. In the early 1950s, my classmates and I were drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War. It was fought to prevent the spread of communism in Asia. One of my classmates was killed in Korea. A generation later, young men were sent to fight, be wounded and die in an effort to keep communism from spreading once again. Now Trump and Pompeo are encouraging Russia to take Ukraine and Europe!
If you are someone who did not like the U.S. mask mandates of the past year, be aware that in Russia the government rules by mandate. There are no polls or elections. There are no public discussions or letters to the editor. The central government decides what people can do and where and when. If you were to voice your displeasure, you would get a visit from the Federal Security Service (formerly KGB) and promptly be enrolled in a gray-walled building with barred windows and subjected to “re-education.” Questions are not tolerated.
No one should be congratulating Putin and Russia on expanding to Ukraine and eastern Europe.
ERNIE STECH
Grand Junction
Marijuana sales profits should benefit our health
I am in agreement with the analysis and proposal put forth in Dr. Michael Pramenko’s op-ed in the Feb. 22 issue of the Sentinel. In it he described the formation of a social enterprise called “Invest in GJ, LLC” (www.investingj.org) whose mission is to “promote strategies and policy that improve the quality of life and health of the citizens of Grand Junction.” The specific project featured in the op-ed is for Invest in GJ, LLC to qualify for a license to operate one of the first round of retail marijuana stores as allowed in the recently adopted Measure 2A. As a social enterprise, all of the profits would be donated to health care measures with a proven record of improving health care affordability and/or outcomes for our local citizens, with substance abuse prevention and treatment high on the priority list.
As a physician with 40 years of experience, I agree with Dr. Pramenko’s warnings about the potential harms that come with increased marijuana use resulting from having retail stores. This is especially worrisome for the younger population, despite the efforts that will be in place to deter them. As we all know, youth doesn’t always listen to what adults tell them when it comes to age-restricted activities. Unfortunately, youth are more susceptible to the harmful effects of marijuana, especially the more potent varieties now sold. I also agree with Dr. Pramenko’s recommendation to the City Council to make sure that evidence-based risks and benefits are appropriately balanced and to avoid being overly influenced by industry supplied information.
I am supporting Invest in GJ because I believe it will help mitigate some of the risks involved in retail marijuana sales by more realistically assessing the risk versus benefits and by directly committing the profits to improve the health of our citizens. Please consider looking at the website and supporting this worthwhile endeavor.
KENNETH SCISSORS, M.D.
Grand Junction
Renewables, diplomacy the way out of Ukraine conflict
I concur with the Sentinel’s editorial about our role in the Ukraine conflict to urge the Biden administration and Congress to do everything it can to supply the European market with American natural gas and freeze Russia out. But let’s take our role a step further.
From this day forward, let’s be willing to put all our efforts into renewable energies so we don’t have to depend on dictators who don’t believe in international law, human rights and logic. Renewables and diplomacy are our only peaceable way out of this.
ELLEN IRELAND
Grand Junction