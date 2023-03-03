It is more than time for a GJ community rec center
Here we go again… it’s more than time we had a community recreation center.
It was 25 years ago that Canyon View Park was added to our community. Since then, Grand Junction has grown and many improvements have been made, including roads, public safety and new schools. The under-construction new Grand Junction High School is a major milestone.
So let’s add a community rec center. Our latest snowstorm reminded me why we need a center. Many of us who are getting on in years (that’s the first time I’ve written that about me) need to walk nearly every day. Many people of all ages are in various stages of rehab for sports injuries, joint replacement and other ills. The new community rec center will have an indoor walking track, rooms for exercise and a warm-water therapy pool.
Other Western Slope cities voted for higher sales taxes to fund their recreation centers than our proposal calls for. Fruita, for example, is paying a full 1% sales tax and deems it’s sparkling rec and senior center to be well worth it. Our proposal calls for a sales tax increase of 14 cents on a $100 purchase. Community recreation centers in Gunnison, Durango, Montrose and Delta are supported by increases higher than that.
What’s more, building the new community recreation center at Matchett Park will jump start development of that wonderful 208-acre property, with the help of GOCO grants and other funding sources, into a park that will rival Canyon View.
Please vote yes on ballot measure 1A when you receive your city election ballot in mid-March. It’s time!
ELLEN MILLER
Grand Junction
Tax money can be better spent than on rec center
Smaller communities like Fruita benefit from community centers, but there is no comparison between what centers provide to small communities and what they provide for large areas like Grand Junction. That is fallacious rhetoric. Beyond about a half mile around this proposed center, population use will drop like a rock because of access and convenience. Solution? Build two or three more?... Bad idea.
“Small” tax increases and supposedly free-sounding slick marketing from politicians and agenda-laden “community” people are a problem, not a solution. Once this first financial sinkhole is built, GJ will need at least two more to cover the population this center claims to support. Therefore, count on new taxes to fund this and the next center(s). Where does the “small increase” end? A 30-year sunset? Hah! It will simply be replaced.
To support large “public works,” any revenue shortfalls or expansions have to eventually spill over to property tax or sales tax increases.
If we are so anxious to spend new “sin” tax revenues and raise taxes, why not look at existing community needs first? How about using marijuana taxes for the homeless or addicted? How about expanding existing recreational projects and parks located throughout the city that are accessible by all and better suited to residents and visitors alike, e.g. river areas for a pool and water park? How about providing more and better activities for everyone, including destination visitors and their dollars, not just the few who contribute little and want “us” to pay for “their” center.
Community cost is a forever issue, but controllability of cost is good business for everyone. Smaller, more connected projects and improvement of existing facilities is a much easier budget exercise than a Godzilla community center that I believe will eventually overshadow all other community recreation projects that in turn will be unable to compete with the elephant(s) for city resources.
So, which is the best for our community?
1. A single facility that services only limited locals, receives no visitor dollars, costs in the millions and has limited financial return to the community, or...
2. Expanding city-wide existing facilities with access for all, controllable spending, added destination incentives for visitor dollars and is not only more cost effective, but in my view better for the community in every way?
Your call.
DANIEL REID
Grand Junction
Cody Kennedy really cares about this community
I’m writing to you and the community to let you know about Cody Kennedy.
My family and myself moved here to Grand Junction back in June of 2006. After searching for a home to rent, we came upon a home in the Redlands that was perfect for our family. Cody was the owner/landlord. To be completely honest, we had some concerns with Cody being a Grand Junction Police officer, and living right across the street. But our concerns were soon dismissed. Our rent is reasonable and fair.
We have been in this home for nearly 18 years and we wouldn’t have stayed here for this long if he was a bad landlord. Cody has been the best landlord you could ask for, and we are proud to call him our friend.
In the past 18 years, we have had one or two occasions where we weren’t able to pay rent for a month, (because of being laid off, or a family emergency). Cody was always more than kind to give us a break and allow us to get caught up. When our oldest daughter got thyroid cancer, Cody came to the hospital to visit her and this tough cop had tears in his eyes.
If we want someone who cares about the city, Cody is the man. He loves this city and believes in this city. Its not every day you find someone like him that really does care. He is one of the best family men I know, and he has one of the best families out there. He has my family and my support completely.
DENNIS BURGESSER
Grand Junction
Recent article shows bias against Lauren Boebert
The obvious fixation of this newspaper and its editorial staff to defeat Rep. Lauren Boebert was on full display Feb. 18 when the banner headline and almost the entire front page was devoted to “Meet Boebert’s challengers” — a full year and a half before the 2024 election. Notably, much lesser attention was given to the upcoming local election and issues occurring in about six weeks.
Items of much more local interests were relegated to the inside pages. Regardless of what side of the political spectrum you are on or whether you are a supporter or not, this could and should have waited until the 2024 campaign season starts. Consider this an early example and an opening volley of things to come and negative press articles concerning our elected member of Congress.
Not endorsing a candidate is certainly the prerogative of this newspaper, but sadly, it appears The Daily Sentinel has already made its decision to be an active participant in any campaign for any opponent of Boebert, qualified or not, and regardless of her service to the 3rd District for the remainder of her term.
L.W. Hunley
Grand Junction