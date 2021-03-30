How manure fits into greenhouse gas plan
Colorado can significantly contribute to its goal of 100% power from renewable sources by 2040, while simultaneously boosting the economy in rural parts of the state. One of the state’s most plentiful, yet underutilized sources of clean energy can be found throughout Colorado, but it is not what you might expect.
This resource is our agricultural waste — which can be used to create renewable natural gas (RNG).
When animal waste decomposes it releases methane, which can be captured to create RNG, and used as natural gas to fuel vehicles, generate electricity, or power heating systems. Since RNG is compatible with existing natural gas infrastructure, RNG can make an immediate impact on the state’s renewable targets if we take action to support its production.
By making RNG an integral part of greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction programs, the state can help achieve our environmental goals while providing family dairy farms and the agriculture industry a welcome financial boost. The Colorado Legislature is debating a GHG emissions bill sponsored by Sens. Hansen and Coram and Rep. Arndt. This bill would require utilities to adopt GHG reduction targets and require that RNG account for at least 35% of emission reductions.
As chair of the Colorado Dairy Farmers and a farmer myself, this bill would be a win-win for all Coloradoans. We have a readily available renewable fuel source that does not require massive infrastructure construction to come online and provides economic benefits to rural areas. RNG should be a major part of the state’s renewable portfolio, and I urge the legislature to pass Senate Bill 21-161.
CHRIS KRAFT
Fort Morgan
Hats off to public health team for doing all the heavy lifting
Hats off to Mesa County Public Health Director Jeff Kuhr for the leadership he’s shown over the past year!
For all intents and purposes he’s been a lone wolf advocating for Mesa County residents to do the right thing, e.g. social distance, wear a mask, get tested, etc. He’s had to walk a tightrope of influencing people to adopt new norms, albeit hopefully only temporarily, against a predominately conservative, independent mindset.
For most of the past year, local elected officials have been largely silent when it came to influencing these personal new norms. I can only think of half a dozen or so comments from a couple county commissioners prior to the start of the New Year; those few comments were primarily directed toward economic hardships caused by the pandemic — not sticky issues like advocating wearing a mask. Same goes for Grand Junction City Council members. Sure lots of good actions toward mitigating pandemic economic impacts, supporting charity organizations, etc., but not a word about the sticky issues.
Suffice to say our city and county elected officials have deferred the heavy lifting, e.g. dealing with the sticky issues, to Kuhr. Now, with reopening on the horizon in no small part due to Kuhr, it seems like our elected officials want to jump on the bandwagon and share in the credit! Given Commissioner Cody Davis’s recent “juvenile” commentary on freedom (to borrow Jim Bailey’s word from his March 28 letter to the editor), perhaps we’ve been better served by our elected officials lack of leadership over the past year when it came to influencing people to do the right thing!
Reopening credit goes to Kuhr and his staff at Mesa County Public Health. Hats off!
GORDON NICHOLSON
Grand Junction
New Georgia voting rule aims to stop political influence
This is in response to an article in Friday’s Sentinel about the Georgia voting bill. Either Democrats or Republicans who are handing out food or water to people who are standing in line to vote, if they are truthful, may not be there to help tired people, but are trying to influence these voters to vote for “our” candidate. If this is their reason, then the “no contact” rule is absolutely proper and necessary.
JOHN E. GOLEY
Grand Junction
Tell lawmakers you support Plastic Pollution Reduction Act
In recent years, there has been substantial discussion around plastic pollution, microplastics, and massive, swirling ocean patches of floating plastics strangling marine life. It can be easy to let the immense scale of this problem overwhelm us. However, there are many steps we can take to reduce our plastic pollution.
One key step everyone in Colorado can take is to advocate for Senate Bill 21-1162, known as the Plastic Pollution Reduction Act. You can do this by contacting your state legislators to urge them to back the bill, or by writing a support letter of your own.
This bill would ban single-use plastic bags and styrofoam containers, also lifting the restriction that prohibits towns and counties in Colorado from putting their own local plastic rules in place. Coloradans deserve to have a voice in their local waste streams and laws, and with this bill, that power will be restored to the local level.
This bill is focused on eliminating the worst of the worst, the products that are incredibly harmful environmentally, yet easily and affordably replaceable by paper or other alternatives.
Colorado is not alone in this effort either, with nine states thus far banning plastic bags, four states banning styrofoam, and many cities around the country taking similar or further steps.
This bill would be applicable anywhere, but is even more relevant here on the Western Slope, where landfill space is often limited and precious, and recycling of any kind can be difficult, with long hauls required to reach recycling facilities and material buyers.
Styrofoam containers and plastic bags are nearly impossible to recycle effectively, and frequently contaminate properly recycled materials.
So let’s give our landfills, waters, and bodies a break, let’s join together to ban the worst of the worst.
BRIAN WAGENAAR
Gunnison
Unitarian Universalist pastor responds to troubling letter
I often tell my congregation that there is a difference between responding and reacting. The key is to take a breath and create some space so that you come from a more centered and grounded place. So, I am now responding to a letter that we received in the mail recently as opposed to reacting.
The letter that we received in the mail with a UU church burning and a handwritten racist note stands on its own. The postmark is from Grand Junction, so this correspondence came from one of our neighbors.
I believe that most of my friends, neighbors and family in the Grand Valley would agree no church, faith community or organization should ever receive this type of letter with a veiled threat. It is not OK — ever.
In light of recent violence against Asian women, the ongoing fear that our immigrants live under, and the overt racism displayed in this country time and again, I invite you to check in with your friends and neighbors of color and ask how they are.
There’s a good chance that if you’re white and you think that there isn’t racism in this valley, it honestly might be because you don’t see it. But, if you really don’t see it, I would suggest that perhaps you are simply not looking very hard or paying attention.
If you care, if you think racism is not OK (and I believe that that is most of us living here in Grand Junction) I invite you to reach out to somebody who doesn’t look like you and just ask how they’re doing. A little bit of kindness and compassion is all it takes to transform our valley into something kind, compassionate and beautiful.
We will continue to feed people on Tuesdays. We will continue to send truckloads of food to the Navajo Nation. We will continue to speak out on behalf of our LGBTQ neighbors and family and we will continue to proudly hang our “Black Lives Matter” banner, because BLACK LIVES MATTER. Period. End of story.
REV. WENDY JONES
Minister of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Grand Valley