Comments from Mind Springs CEO questionable
Mind Springs Health CFO and interim CEO Doug Pattison recently wrote an opinion piece for The Daily Sentinel regarding ongoing community concerns and their recent state audit. The interim CEO explained that the organization is audited regularly. Sadly, Rocky Mountain Health Plans and Mind Springs Health failed to notify patients of these findings.
Records obtained were evaluated by a Quality Auditor and a RMHP Behavioral Health Associate Medical Director. They also received a third independent review. The interim CEO suggested that RMHP was negligent in their findings. I am not surprised that the interim CEO is confused here, since he does not seem to possess any clinical experience. In fact, Pattison’s LinkedIn profile shows he is a CPA with a BA in accounting. While I understand he is an expert in running numbers, I call into question his lack of clinical experience as he thinks he is qualified to address the community on matters of behavioral health. I also recognize that there are many issues that impact readmission and outcomes, although a deep dive into social determinants of health would be a better approach.
Pattison begins his column by accusing our community of “throwing daggers” at the private non-profit. He then proceeded to throw some daggers of his own. The interim CEO accused clients, staff and professional journalists of feeding off hearsay and information taken out of context. He criticized community members for wanting their stories to remain anonymous and went as far as to accuse them of adversely impacting clients by coming forward. Pattison faults the media and sources for undermining and demotivating current staff. In my experience at Mind Springs Health, leadership operates under an authoritarian and transactional leadership model. As a current doctoral student in healthcare administration, I can say that transformational leadership is the standard presently for healthcare organizations that want to improve workplace environment and healthcare delivery. The undermining and demotivation of staff lies with leadership and victim blaming is a poor way to address community concerns.
Pattison’s words are inconsistent with those of a trauma-informed mental health professional. He is merely the interim CEO, but his indictments of the community he alleges to provide a “safety net” for is telling of his character and leadership abilities. I believe that we should hold Mind Springs Health responsible for finding a more suitable CEO immediately.
SUNNY SULLIVAN, MHA
Grand Junction
Five candidates will work to support housing efforts
We have an opportunity to select three people to represent us on the Fruita City Council on Tuesday, April 5.
Some of the issues facing Fruita at this time is housing and growth. Growth is coming whether we like it or not. We can plan for the growth by having plans to assist developers so they know what is needed, like road improvements, parks, recreation, shopping and parking.
We need police officers, fire fighters, teachers, nurses and restaurant workers in our town and these folks should be able to afford to live here. Fruita City Council has started a housing authority that will help address this issue. I feel we need to support this and grow in a strategic manner.
I feel there are five people who will support these efforts that are running for Fruita City Council — Jeannine Purser, Trey Downing, Jared Prochnow, James Jackson and Michael Handley. Vote for three city council positions.
You can turn in your ballot in the ballot drop box in the parking lot located at 325 E. Aspen Avenue, Fruita Civic Center.
Thank you to all who are running for office. Thank you for voting.
JAMES GILLIAM
Fruita
Reduce uncertainty in oil business with subsidy
An article in the Sunday, March 20, Sentinel was enlightening when it comes to oil production. A small producer was interviewed and pointed out that the problem with producing more oil from his wells and, particularly, drilling new wells, is not good business. The reason is that oil prices fluctuate up and down. When they are down, producing oil is a money-losing proposition. An oil producer cannot plan production or new wells when future oil prices are uncertain.
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert would have us believe that President Biden is to blame for not having more U.S.-produced oil. The price of oil is controlled mostly by Saudi Arabia and OPEC. The only thing a U.S. president could do would be to subsidize the price of oil. Then all oil producers could make a profit and drill more wells. So Representative Boebert should introduce a bill in the House of Representatives to subsidize oil prices in the U.S.
ERNIE STECH
Grand Junction