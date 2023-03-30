Rec center will benefit our community’s well-being
As executive leaders in our community’s health care, health insurance and human services sectors, and as members of the Mesa County Health Leadership Consortium, we believe the time is now to support the April 4 ballot measure proposing a Community Recreation Center (CRC) in Grand Junction.
Its wide variety of exercise and social activities, along with supportive services, such as short-term babysitting and changing rooms, will make the facility an important and necessary addition to options available in our community. The proposed building location at Matchett Park makes this a win-win, because of the central location in Grand Junction.
Formed over 10 years ago, the mission of MCHLC is to collaborate to improve the quality of the lives of Mesa County residents and help Mesa County become one of the healthiest communities in North America. Without question, access to activities that promote our physical health also promotes our mental health. The people of Fruita, along with several other western Colorado communities, have taken the step to add a CRC. It’s Grand Junction’s turn.
Community health and well-being starts with individual choices. The more people who choose a healthy lifestyle, the better off our community will be. The following members of the MCHLC urge your yes vote for the Community Recreation Center:
Community Hospital
Family Health West
Good Samaritan Free Medical Clinic
Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce
Hilltop Community Resources
HopeWest
MarillacHealth
Monument Health
Primary Care Partners
Rocky Mountain Health Plans
St. Mary’s Hospital
Strive
SummitWest Care
Western Healthcare Alliance
MIKE STAHL
MCHLC, Chair
Voters, keep saying no to a community rec center
This is the third time the advocates have floated the issue of a Community Rec Center by the taxpayers. Please take note that the rec center is projected to cost $70 million, however the taxpayer will pay out more than $148 million — over twice the cost to build.
The sales tax in Grand Junction is one of highest in the state already. This added 0.14% will make our sales tax almost the highest, after Aspen. Anyone who shops in the city limits will pay this, even though they may have had no say in it. The people who live and work outside the city limits are ineligible to vote. That doesn’t seem quite fair because they too will pay the tax.
We would like to see actual numbers supporting the assertion that “two-thirds of sales taxes are paid by out-of-city visitors.” The claim that the Community Recreation Center will “introduce residents to wellness activities with the intention that many will choose to want to get specialized training at a private center” is absurd. They can get that right now, without this project.
“For years residents have expressed a desire for a Community Recreation Center” seems strange when this has been voted down several times before. The proponents are probably a very small percentage of the population that would actually use this facility.
Finally, when the interest rates are the highest in years and everyone is suffering from inflation and high prices, the city decides it is appropriate to increase the sales tax? Does this make any sense?
Like most residents, we live here because it is a small, uncrowded area with endless recreation opportunities and we do not want to turn Grand Junction into a crowded, pollution-filled city like the Front Range.
MILES and PATSY LAHUE
Grand Junction
Why a community center when our roads need help?
Rather than thinking about whether you want to vote for or against a new community center, might I suggest people “drive on it.”
Get in your personal vehicle and drive the streets and roads of Grand Junction and Mesa County in general. Count the number of potholes, dips, cracks and sections that are failing. Or better yet, drive over them at the posted speed limit.
That ought to jar your thought process as to where responsibilities and funding should follow.
Keep it up and we’ll look like the resort towns south of the border with beautiful hotels for the few who can afford it and crumbling infrastructure for those who live there.
STEPHEN FULLERTON
Grand Junction
Rec center will compete with existing businesses
The proposed recreation center would force people who would not use it to help pay for it anyway. Why should government subsidize some forms of recreation but not others? If the rec center is such a great idea, then the people who use it should be willing to pay for it. If they aren’t, then it’s not worth the money.
The “Yes 1A” site claims the rec center would offer services “missing or in short supply in our community.” If the supporters believe there’s unmet demand, then let them raise the funds from the willing. It’s easy to proclaim the benefits of some project while raising our sales tax rate ever higher.
The rec center would directly compete with existing and potential private businesses. Many seniors, myself included, have a benefit through Silver Sneakers and our Medicare Advantage plans that pays for gym memberships. There is already a nice senior center in downtown Grand Junction. Planet Fitness is only $10 for registration and $10 per month for a basic membership. Mesa Fitness is $35 a month and includes classes such as yoga, spinning, and water aerobics (yes, they have a pool).
True, I personally would enjoy easier access to a warm water therapy pool. But such pools are expensive — St. Mary’s used to have one but shut it down due to high heating costs. I suspect seniors will be short-changed, and this proposal is not the right way to fund such a pool anyway.
SHARON ARMSTRONG
Grand Junction Greene blaming trans community for shooting
Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted a graphic that referred to a “Trans Day of Vengeance” in response to the Nashville school shooting, which is her convenient argument to blame a person’s gender for this massacre rather than blaming the fact that we have more guns than people in America or that we make it incredibly easy to obtain military assault weapons of which the shooter had two going into the school.
Of course, Greene does not call for a “Supremacist Angry White Man Day of Vengeance,” which describes the typical mass shooter. Certainly, this is a call to blame the larger trans community and will only result in violence against those who identify as such.
Greene has to be one of the most hurtful and stupid people in America. She is certainly one the dumbest people to ever be a U.S. House of Representative. This is today’s GOP in America.
JIM DENTON
Grand Junction