It’s time for Congress to rein in spending
Debt and deficits do matter: $4.7 trillion for “COVID relief,” $2 trillion for infrastructure, $2 trillion for “Green stuff.”
Add in the trillions of bond purchases the “Fed” has done to artificially keep interest rates near zero and you have a recipe for disaster.
Here is how it will play out. Too much money chasing too few goods means massive shortages and inflation. Next there will be a bond collapse. Then a stock market collapse. Then an economic collapse. Then a massive debt liquidation phase.
At no time in history has our government been so irresponsible. If printing money was the answer why don’t all the countries do it? We all know that a lot of this spending was wasteful and unnecessary. All we really had to do was help people who were unemployed by the pandemic shutdowns, develop and administer a vaccine, and try to keep businesses from failing. This was all accomplished in 2020 under former President Trump.
Now that there has been a (regime) change in Washington D.C., this is not the time to fulfill every progressive thinker’s wish list. We are a republic, not a democracy. Our elected leaders’ responsibility is to “manage the government” and to preserve and protect our freedoms, not to take over our lives and way of life.
When interest rates return to normal, and they will , interest on the debt will consume one-third of the federal budget. That will wipe out all discretionary spending. Multiple trillion dollar deficits are both unnecessary and unsustainable.
Please let your representatives know that this is not where we want to go as a country. Time is running out. We must hold our leaders responsible for their mistakes. Both parties are at fault.
JAMES TIMMERWILKE
Cedaredge
What qualifies Pendley to wax on entrepreneurship?
What an odd op-ed the Sentinel published last Sunday by writer William Perry Pendley. His exposé of the Enstrom candy business was a response to a New York congressional representative “AOC,” as she is referred to, chastising entrepreneurs for sitting on their couch while their employees were receiving slave-level wages.
Neither Pendley nor AOC has been entrepreneurs that I know of. Thus their declarations about entrepreneurship don’t deserve any public exposure at all. Pendley has been a lawyer, lobbyist and federal bureaucrat. Why was he was given a platform for an expose on Enstrom instead of someone from the local Chamber of Commerce, CMU business faculty or someone with a long-term presence in our community who has been more related to Enstrom? I can only assume that there was some kind of hidden political push behind Pendley’s choice as a writer or maybe Pendley was just “trying to save face” from his ignominious exit after having served illegally in the BLM.
JOEL PRUDHOMME
Grand Junction
How do we signal we’re ‘safe?’
Something that has been bothering me the last few days. I have had my second vaccination shot and I survived both of them. Now, according to the medical people, I should be 95% protected from COVID. I am now able to “socialize” more without a mask and a closer physical contact with the population that are also “inoculated.”
My questions: How am I to know who is “inoculated” and safe to be around? Am I, the “inoculated,” supposed to hang an “I’M SAFE!” sign around my neck or worse yet, a tattoo on my forehead?
The political cartoon in the Daily Sentinel’s commentary page March 17 is good, but do I have to have a supply of these shirts so I can have a clean one for every occasion and 24/7? The sign or tattoo would be easier.
Oh, for that wonderful day when we get the POLITICS and so called medical expertise out of this and back to the good old maskless days when the flu was the thing to be careful of.
LARRY HEAD
Hotchkiss