Hospital merger will mean better, more affordable care
As the Chair of the Board of Directors for St. Mary’s Medical Center, I can confidently tell you that the combination of SCL Health and Intermountain Healthcare, two mission-driven nonprofit healthcare organizations, will mean we continue to:
Serve patients with high-quality care at a lower cost — the SCL Health logo may be changing over time, but our commitment to the mission is not changing. We have served thousands of patients, increased services offered and improved health care affordability in this region for more than a century. This work will continue as we provide even more high-quality, accessible and affordable health care in the future.
Serve the community — St. Mary’s commitment to Mesa County and surrounding communities will increase through additional health resources, financial resources and collaboration with social service partners.
Help bolster the local economy — as the major employer in this region, St. Mary’s Medical Center has a significant annual economic impact and employs more than 2,500 associates. In addition, St. Mary’s most recent Community Benefit report shows $71.1 million was reinvested back into the community in financial aid and charity care, subsidized health services, community health improvement, health profession education and cash and in-kind contributions. This type of commitment won’t change with the merger. There are no plans to reduce the workforce as we continue to demonstrate dedication to the overall vitality of Grand Junction and the surrounding community.
Reinvest in the infrastructure of St. Mary’s — the community-led Board of St. Mary’s Medical Center has had input into the approval of, on average, $43 million for capital improvements annually. It is anticipated that future capital investments will be significant as Intermountain Healthcare maintains this community asset and grows to meet future healthcare needs. We have a say in how and where these monies and the reserves are invested, and it’s through the board for which I serve as chair.
Both SCL Health and Intermountain Healthcare have a shared vision to continue transforming how care is delivered in our service areas and across the broader region with patients, caregivers and communities at the center. This means combining forces to drive a better consumer experience, improve quality, increase access and make care more affordable.
It can’t be any more clear than that.
VANCE WAGNER
St. Mary’s Medical Center
Board Chair
News media manipulating coverage is propaganda
Some waggish provocateur at The Daily Sentinel posted a cartoon of Vladimir Putin “Russian dressing” Tucker Carlson, labeling the Fox News op-ed head as “Minister of U.S. Propaganda.” I’m not exactly sure what Carlson said that warranted this portrayal — for the sake of my mental well-being, I rarely tune into the national news outlets anymore.
I laughed at the cartoon, but for all the wrong reasons. My chuckle was because I found it darkly amusing that Carlson alone should be singled out as a purveyor of lies, obfuscation, misinformation and malinformation when the whole cultus of news and social media have colluded in manipulating the information they choose to feed to the American public, which is pretty much the definition of “propaganda.”
A case in point is the infamous Hunter Biden laptop. When it was revealed and published by The New York Post that there was information that would implicate then-presidential candidate Joe Biden in corruption, the media turned up the volume to 11 to broadcast that this was just a ploy of “Russian disinformation.” Facebook and Twitter put their jackboots down hard on any outlet even suggesting this story had any legitimacy.
Along comes The New York Times that mumbled something about the emails indeed being authentic. We’ll see if the media will humble themselves and demonstrate real journalism for once, or if they’ll continue to spin this like a Texas tornado. My point is that I’m angry at news outlets and media gatekeepers treating me like some ignorant rube who can’t tie his own shoes without instructions.
In a world of BS, it’s the freethinker that suffers the most. I would rather have broadcast both right-wing and left-wing blather — although truth is preferable — so I can become jaded in the light, than for self-important censors to extinguish that light and manipulate me into their dark world of group-think. Long live the First Amendment!
TIMOTHY KING
Grand Junction
Tina Peters jail experience could have been worse
Tina Peters apparently was not thrilled with her overnight accommodations at the Mesa County Jail. It could have been worse.
Given her delusions about the results of the last presidential election, she could have ended up at Mind Springs and who knows what could have happened there.
BARCLAY JAMESON
Grand Junction