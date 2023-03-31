Don’t sit out this vote, you might come to regret it
Flashback to election night, April 1, 2008 — we went to bed that night thinking the ballot measure to increase the city’s sales tax to fund the construction and operations of the Fruita Community (Recreation) Center passed by two votes. Even though it was a super thin margin we were happy and in a celebratory mood. It didn’t last. The next morning, during our weekly directors meeting with the city manager, we were informed that four additional ballots were cured and to be counted in the election — one yes and three no votes. The final vote tally was a tie — 1,684 yes and 1,684 no votes — no joke.
The ballot measure didn’t lose, but it didn’t pass either because it didn’t have a majority of votes. We heard many accounts of people who left their ballot on the kitchen counter or on the back seat of their car. Or they just didn’t take the five minutes to turn right, into the Civic Center parking lot and drop off their ballot. Many of those people expressed regret for not voting. The Fruita election is a classic example that if you are interested in the election outcome, you need to vote because every vote counts.
Thanks to Fruita City Council at the time, a second election was held in November 2008 and the ballot measure passed by 118 votes — still close but it was a majority win. The Fruita Community Center (FCC) has been open for more than 12 years now and recently surpassed 2 million visitors. Since opening, the FCC has improved the lives of Fruita residents and Grand Junction residents, too. New communities and friendships have formed, and people’s physical, mental and social health have increased. Overall, the FCC has positively impacted the quality of life in Fruita.
This is your time Grand Junction — complete your ballot, take the five-minute drive, bike ride or walk to the ballot box, open the slot and drop in your ballot. You will then know your vote counted in this election for a recreation center.
TURE NYCUM
Former Fruita Parks and Recreation Director
Charter schools are the big elephant in the room
After listening to recent school board meetings, it is clear that the untouchable elephant in the room is the role of charter schools and the impact they are having on the traditional D51 schools.
Many comments have been made about the apparent rush to close East Middle School and the soon-to-follow Lincoln-Orchard Mesa and Orchard Avenue elementary schools. Two members of the D51 Board expressed this concern, while three are adamant about pushing on with closures. Board President Andrea Haitz stated at a recent meeting that the board had known for a number of years that declining enrollment would leave the district unable to fill the traditional schools and that immediate action was needed.
Despite knowing this, in a meeting last spring, the board was more than happy to provide the necessary approvals for the Ascent Academy Charter School organization to start a new charter school within the D51 boundaries, even though other school districts have denied applications from this organization. The Ascent Academy’s website states that they are currently taking applications for enrollment for school to start in August of this year. The organization has signed a contract to purchase the old Rocky Mountain Gun Club property at 545 31 Road, but has not closed on this deal. It seems to me that they are running short of time to remodel this property into a school by August. Maybe other better options will become available.
Some board members and the D51 supervisor have spent many hours explaining how the shortage of full-time equivalent leaves them no choice but to cut schools and staff, while promoting the continued migration of students from traditional schools to the charter school system. They are robbing Peter to pay Paul. In my opinion, the least they could do is explain this and own up to their preference for charter schools.
RICHARD EDWARDS
Grand Junction
Two major concerns with recent school closure move
As a tax-paying citizen and a former public school teacher and professor of English education at CMU, I am infuriated by the news (Sentinel, March 11) regarding the impending closure of East Middle School, particularly in such a damn-the-torpedoes-all-speed ahead sort of way.
I am especially concerned about two things. First, I’m concerned with the legality of such a course of action, which appears to have been taken without adhering to the provisions of the Colorado Sunshine Law, not only with regard to timely posting of the agenda, but also — as was the case in the GJHS clinic decision — the way several board members seem to operate in implicit agreement ahead of crucial votes. It’s fair to ask whether, as a power bloc of three, these members have already agreed on decisions prior to the public meeting (which is also illegal). Adherence to the Sunshine Law is problematic, but even more important, in my view, is the callous disregard shown for current students, teachers and staff at East Middle School. The district’s plan for dealing with teachers, in particular, is to “have substitute teachers ready... should full-time teachers need to step away from their classes to try to find clarity about their teaching futures in the district.” What does this euphemistic statement even mean?
In my opinion, the district has a huge ethical, practical and professional responsibility to assure teachers affected by this closure that they will have district employment going forward. It’s not the teachers who need to find clarity here; it’s the school board.
MAUREEN NEAL
Grand Junction
Kids need more services in this county, not fewer
As a retired school counselor, I am shocked to see the school board making quick decisions to close community schools and not include a health center at the high school. Also the City Council considering the closure of the Orchard Mesa Pool.
We all can agree that communities need to put the health and welfare of our children first. Both political parties try to claim family values and care for children. But when the tire hits the pavement, where is the commitment to our kids in money for schools, health care, and places to play and learn to swim? In a community here that has rivers and canals, the need for pools to learn swimming is critical.
Our kids need more services in this growing community, not less. We also need low-income housing so more kids have safe homes. All these things: the new Community Rec Center, the Orchard Mesa Pool, our amazing public schools and public health services, are vital and are part of the vote coming up on April 4. Please consider voting for Jamie Porta and Scott Beilfuss, who will strongly support our kids in Grand Junction.