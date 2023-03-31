Don’t sit out this vote, you might come to regret it

Flashback to election night, April 1, 2008 — we went to bed that night thinking the ballot measure to increase the city’s sales tax to fund the construction and operations of the Fruita Community (Recreation) Center passed by two votes. Even though it was a super thin margin we were happy and in a celebratory mood. It didn’t last. The next morning, during our weekly directors meeting with the city manager, we were informed that four additional ballots were cured and to be counted in the election — one yes and three no votes. The final vote tally was a tie — 1,684 yes and 1,684 no votes — no joke.